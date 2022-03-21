Lost Ark Volare Island Guide

Volare Island is one of the Lost Ark islands from where players can get an Island Token, Mokoko Seeds, and complete quests to get the rewards. In this guide, we will tell complete details about Volare Island in Lost Ark.

Where to Find Volare Island in Lost Ark

Before getting to all the collectibles and quests of Volare Island, let’s take a look at the location of Volare Ilsand in Lost Ark

Finding Volare Island in Lost Ark is quite easy. It is located in the south of North Vern and its exact location can be seen on the map above.

It is an event island so it is only available during the event time which you can check using your Procyon’s Compass. This Island is by the Siren Water so you will need to be prepared for them as well.

Volare Island Quest for Island Token

Once a player enters Volare Island and three minutes have passed, a quest will start. In this quest during the first part, you need to react to the quest giver and after that go to the big pit in the middle of the island.

The pit is full of crocodiles. Your task is to kill all the crocodiles using the cannons at the edge of the pit. You can use cannonballs and harpoons for killing these crocodiles.

Once all crocodiles are killed you can get in center of the pit and collect your reward from the two secret chests.

It is not necessary that you get the island Token the first time you open the chest. You may have to try a couple of times to get the Island Token.

Lost Ark Volare Mokoko Seeds Location

Volare Island has three Mokoko seeds for you to collect. Collecting these Mokoko seeds is quite easy since you don’t have to do anything else. Simply going there and collecting the Mokoko seed is all you need to do.

Volare Island Mokoko Seed #1 & #2

Simply go to the location shown on the map above and you will find the first Mokoko seed right next to a pole and the second one just a few steps away from it.

Volare Island Mokoko Seed #3

The third and the last Mokoko seed can be found in the location shown on the map above. You just have to go there and collect the Mokoko seed.