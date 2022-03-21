Twitch Drop is an in-game reward in Lost Ark that you can get by watching participating Twitch streamers. In this guide, we will tell you everything that you will need to know about getting Twitch Drops for Lost Ark.

How to Get Lost Ark Twitch Drops

Twitch Drops are in-game rewards that are given to players from time to time. Getting these rewards requires you to watch the game streaming on Twitch for a certain time that has drops enabled.

Different Twitch Drop promotions get live from time to time and give players different rewards. You can just open the stream and let it run for the time required, which is mostly four hours in a separate tab. So, you can work and get this drop simultaneously.

The rewards you can get from these Twitch Drops can be seen once a promotion is available.

To get your twitch reward for Lost Ark, first of all, you will need to visit the Lost Ark official website and sign in to your Twitch account. After that, you will need to link the Steam account with your Twitch account and hit the activate button.

Now to get the Twitch Drop you must watch the required hours of a participating Lost Ark stream. You have to complete the required hours of the participating stream within a certain deadline to get the reward.

Once you get a Twitch Drop, you will get a proper notification in Twitch that will take you to the Twitch inventory page.

From here you can claim your Twitch reward. After that, it can take up to 24 hours for this drop to be visible in your game. You can access this Twitch Drop from right next to your mail in the Product Inventory.