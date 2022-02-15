Lost Ark Turtle Island Mokoko Seed Locations Guide

Mokoko Seeds are a collectible item scattered throughout the world of Lost Ark. In this guide, we will tell you the locations of the Mokoko Seeds in Lost Ark’s Turtle Island. Without any further ado, let’s get started.

Lost Ark Turtle Island Mokoko Seed Locations

There are around 1200 Mokoko seeds in Lost Ark that you can find while progressing through the game. Collecting them all will be quite the challenge. There are 3 collectible Mokoko Seeds at Turtle Island.

What are Mokoko Seeds?

Mokoko seeds are a type of green plant that can be found on every map in the game. They have the form of eggplants but are green in color. When you collect Mokoko seeds, you will discover that they will ultimately unlock rewards.

Head to Mokoko Village in Tortoyk Island. You will find a trader who will give you different rewards depending on the amount of Mokoko Seeds you have.

You can obtain battle gear, cards as part of the character-building gathering process, and vanity goods. These items include Ship crew improvements, character titles, stronghold items, loading screen graphics, and emojis.

Turtle Island has 3 Mokoko Seeds in Lost Ark. let’s take a look at where you can find each of them below!

Mokoko Seed Location #1 and #2

Go to the below location in Turtle Island.

Go right and you will find two Mokoko Seeds there at the same place.

Mokoko Seed Location #3

Go to the below location in Turtle Island

The Mokoko Seed will be right by the huge stone and the tree.