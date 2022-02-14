Lost Ark Truth of a Drunk Hidden Story Location Guide

Hidden Stories in Lost Ark are a sort of collectible story hidden throughout the world of Lost Ark. These can be challenging to find even with a clue about its location. So, in this guide, we will be leading you to the exact location of the Truth of a Drunk Hidden Story in Lost Ark.

Lost Ark Truth of a Drunk Hidden Story Location

You can find the Truth of a Drunk Hidden Story by going to Rethrasmis continent in Anukumo Mountain region of Lost Ark. To reach Anukumo Mountain, make your way towards the east and reach Prideholme. Keep moving in this direction until you reach Loghill.

Next, head towards the north side from that point and you will reach south of Anukumo Mountain. You can also use teleports should you have unlocked them already.

Now, head towards the Old Cathedral Ruins to reach the bushes located close to the church. Go behind the church and you can see the bushes next to some pillars.

Once you will get close to the bushes, you will see a magnifying glass icon appear immediately. This is the Truth of a Drunk Hidden story collectible! Simply interact with it to collect it.

To help you reach the exact location easily, we have included a marked image of the map below.

This is all you need to do to find this Hidden Story location. Players should find all the Hidden Stories to ace the game completely. They also add to your knowledge through background story and lore.