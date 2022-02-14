Lost Ark The Stone of Power Guide

The Stone of Power is a quest that you will have to complete in Lost Ark. In this guide we will tell you complete details about the Stone of Power quest, how to complete it, and the rewards you will get for completing it in Lost Ark.

The Stone of Power is one of the three purple quests you will complete. After completing this and the other two quests, you will get to fight the Boss Metomus on Serenity Isle.

After defeating that Boss, you will be able to tackle the Serenity Isle token. So, you can see this quest is very important for completing some other quests in the game.

The other two quests are quite simple to complete, so now we will tell details about this quest so you can complete it easily.

How to get The Stone of Power Quest

You will get this quest from a Blacksmith who wants to forge a powerful stone at the Legendary Blacksmith. He will need the following ingredients to craft the stone of power.

Required Ingredients

Pieces of the Shadowfallen Giant Locarok (0/15)

The Pebbling’s stone fragments

The 4th Claw of Thanatos

How to Complete the Stone of Power Quest

For completing this quest what we have to do is gather the ingredients given above and take them to the Blacksmith. To get these ingredients, the first thing that you must do is go to Tortoyk and then into Tortoyk’s Heart.

You will find the dungeon in the Forest of Giants. You can simply go to the location shown on the map below to get to the dungeon.

Shadowfallen Giant Locarok and the Pebbling’s Stone Fragment

After getting to the Heart dungeon, you have to find the pieces of the Pebbling’s stone fragment and Shaddowfallen Giant Locarok. After collecting the pieces, you can leave the Heart Dungeon for finding the 4th Claw of Thanatos.

4th Claw of Thanatos

To acquire the 4th Claw of Thanatos, you will need to go to Yudia. In Yudia, head towards Saland Hill and enter the moral Ruins dungeon.

Here you will encounter Thanatos the last boss of the dungeon. Defeat that boss and after that, you can grab the 4th Claw of Thanatos.

Now, as you have all the required ingredients for the Stone of Power what you have to do is get back to the Blacksmith and handover him the ingredients and get your rewards.

For completing this quest, you will be rewarded with the following.