Lost Ark The Forest Where Fairies Sing Walkthrough

The Forest Where Fairies Sing is a quest in Lost Ark that you will encounter by going to Lullaby Island. In this walkthrough, we will help you complete The Forest Where Fairies Sing quest in Lost Ark by giving you all relevant information.

Lost Ark The Forest Where Fairies Sing

First of all, you’ll need to actually obtain the quest. To begin “The Forest Where Fairies Sing” you need to get to Lullaby island.

Lullaby Island Location

You will need to move towards the eastern side of East Luterra; East Luterra is located next to the Pirate Base. You can use different pathways like Vern, Luterra, or Anikka to reach your destination. Here is an image marking the exact location on the map:

Now, use the boat and reach Lullaby island by following the above-mentioned instructions and the image of map. Once you reach there, a quest with the name of The Forest Where Fairies Sing will be assigned to you guys. This quest is divided into four parts mainly.

The Forest Where Fairies Sing

I Can Hear You

It’s Okay, Miss Fairy

A Secluded, Secret Area

Now we will be describing each part of the quest in detail.

Follow the Fairy

You need to follow the path where the voice of the Fairy leads you. Going to each location, you will need to choose appropriate dialog options after the Fairy speaks with you.

To complete the first one and head on to the next part of this quest, use the following dialogue options.

Whistle

Wait

Whistle again

Here is the image to help you reach the location:

I Can Hear You

Now, you can progress to the second task which is known as I Can Hear You. For this task, you need to find Fairy by going to some other location. The set of dialogue options to complete this second one are mentioned below.

Put down the shiny pebble

Remember me?

It’s a gift.

Wait quietly

It’s Okay, Miss Fairy

After completing the second one, you can now move on to third part of this quest. “It’s Okay, Miss Fairy” can be completed by selecting following set of options for the dialogues when they appear on your screen.

Just watch

Listen with your back to her

I’m listening.

I’ll look for one.

Sure

No worries. I’m an adventurer.

Use the location below to reach the desired destination easily:

A Secluded, Secret Area

Next, reach the highlighted area on the map which might open a few minutes later. So, just keep your focus on the alarms to get alerted when it opens. Now, move through the tunnel to get to the highlighted area. Here, you will be asked to play the Song of Resonance.

Approach Peyto the trader to get this song and play it to get access to Voice of Forest from Magic Tree. Repeat the same process two times again along with Its Okay Miss Fairy quest to get access to Forest Minuet.

Once you complete the steps mentioned above, The Forest Where Fairies Sing quest will be completed.