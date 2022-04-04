Lost Ark Starlight Isle Island Guide

Starlight Isle is one of the several Islands you’ll travel to in Lost Ark. In this guide, we’ve given the location of Starlight Isle Island in Lost Ark and given information about finding Mokoko Seeds on the island as well.

Where is the Starlight Isle Island Located in Lost Ark

Starlight Isle is a small Island located in Arkesia, which is a key spot for finding multiple collectibles in Lost Ark. What makes this island so special is that few of the residents have their own stories to tell.

To find Starlight Isle, you must gain access to sailing first. This can be done by simply reaching level 35. Since sailing is your primary way of traveling in Lost Ark, it’s better to reach the required level as soon as possible if you’re looking forward to venturing the entire World Map.

Additionally, you’ll have to visit the Wavestrand Port, East Luterra, and complete the Wavestrand quest. Once you’ve completed the quest, you’ll finally have access to the sailing feature is, Lost Ark, and you will be able to sail through the open seas of Arkesia.

Although you can sail at a lower level such as LVL 30- LVL 40, it’s still highly recommended to reach at least LVL 50 and item level 250 to set sail once you gain permission to sail your ship. In the end, make sure to upgrade your ship before sailing.

At last, you’ll find the Starlight Isle at the center of the two Islands, Pleccia and Anikka, East of Arkesia, at the main sea of Gienah.

How to Acquire the Starlight Isle Token

As for the Token Acquisition, you’ll get rewarded with the Starlight Isle Token after completing the Starlit Melody quest.

Token Rewards

Greater Stat Increase Potion – 5 Island Tokens

Emote: Threaten – 10 Island Tokens

Uncommon Wooden Compass – 15 Island Tokens

Greater Skill Point Potion – 20 Island Tokens

Mount: Golden Moss Turtle – 25 Island Tokens

Masterpiece #3 – 30 Island Tokens

Emote: Wave Dance – 35 Island Tokens

Luminous Aquamarine – 40 Island Tokens

Gienah’s Protection – 45 Island Tokens

Protections Skill Rune – 50 Island Tokens

Masterpiece #22 – 55 Island Tokens

Secret Map (Adventure: Giant Shell) – 60 Island Tokens

Oceanic Aquamarine – 65 Island Tokens

Statue of the Goddess Harmony – 70 Island Tokens

Masterpiece #38 – 75 Island Tokens

Ship Skin: Tortoyk Arong Turtle – 80 Island Tokens

Secret Map – 85 Island Tokens

Tidal Aquamarine – 90 Island Tokens

Procyon Statue – 95 Island Tokens

Lost Ark Starlight Isle Questlines

There are 10 questlines that you’ll participate in while you are on the Starlight Isle.

Quest#1 – A Lighthouse for the Soul

This quest is given to you by Lena. Upon completing the quest, you’ll get rewarded with Lavish Harmony Leapstone Chest x1 and Kindness +2

Quest#2 – For the Lost Soul

This quest is given to you by Lena. Upon completing the quest, you’ll get rewarded with Lavish Harmony Leapstone Chest x1 and Kindness +2

Quest#3 – The Pianist of the Lonely Lighthouse

This quest is given to you by Lena. Upon completing the quest, you’ll get rewarded with Lavish Harmony Leapstone Chest x1 and Kindness +2

Quest#4 – Starkeeper’s Records

This quest is given to you by Lena. Upon completing the quest, you’ll get rewarded with Lavish Harmony Leapstone Chest x1 and Kindness +2

Quest#5 – The Soul Left in X-301

This quest is given to you by Diego’s Mom. Upon completing the quest, you’ll get rewarded with Lavish Harmony Leapstone Chest x2.

Quest#6 – Under the Starlight Lighthouse

This quest is given to you by Lena. Upon completing the quest, you’ll get rewarded with Lavish Harmony Leapstone Chest x2 and Stat Increase Potion.

Quest#7 – Finding Eileen’s Soul

This quest is given to you by Lena. Upon completing the quest, you’ll get rewarded with Lavish Harmony Leapstone Chest x2 and Kindness +3

Quest#8 – Favreau and Eileen

This quest is given to you by Varut. Upon completing the quest, you’ll get rewarded with Lavish Harmony Leapstone Chest x2 and Kindness +3

Quest#9 – Your Traces

This quest is given to you by Lena. Upon completing the quest, you’ll get rewarded with Lavish Harmony Leapstone Chest x3.

Quest#10 – A Starlit Melody

This quest is given to you by Favreau. Upon completing the quest, you’ll get rewarded with Starlight Isle Token, Lavish Harmony Leapstone Chest x3, and Splendid Shard Ches x13.

Lost Ark Starlight Isle Mokoko Seed Locations

Mokoko Seeds are considered as a form of currency in Lost Ark. They are one of the eight main collectibles to find throughout your journey into the forest areas as mostly these collectibles are found in forest areas, 1209 in total.

Furthermore, you can exchange Mokoko Seeds for 25 exclusive rewards at the Mokoko Village. Consider this as a cherry on top.

There are two types of Mokoko Seeds in the Starlight Isle. Both are found at the same location as shown on the map. As mentioned before, Mokoko Seeds are mostly found in bushy areas, and the area below is filled with grass.

Hence why you’ll find both Mokoko Seeds in the same area. The first one is found on the right side of the forest, while the other one is found in the leftmost part of the area past the statue.