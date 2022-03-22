Lost Ark Spearfish Hunting Guild Vessel Location Guide

Spearfish Hunting Guild Vessel is a traveling Merchant Ship that you can find at almost every port in Lost Ark. In this guide, we will tell you complete details about this Spearfish Hunting Guild Vessel and its location in Lost Ark.

Lost Ark Spearfish Hunting Guild Vessel Location

One of the easiest to find Spearfish Hunting Guild Vessel in Lost Ark that will respawn every fifteen minutes is the one at the Wavestrand Port.

You can buy different items and upgrades from this Merchant Ship in exchange for Gienah’s Coin.

But there is also a special resource called Bilbrin Timber that is needed to upgrade your ship in Lost Ark. This resource can’t be found or purchased in the early game and can be found at Spearfish Hunting Guild Vessels at specific ports.

Below we will tell you the details on how you can get this special resource for upgrading your ships in Lost Ark.

How to get the Bilbrin Timber in Lost Ark

Bilbrin Timber can be purchased from only two Merchant Ships in Lost Ark.

You can buy Bilbrin Timber from the Spearfish Hunting Guild Vessel at the Rohendel’s Port, Lake Shiverwave. However, to reach Rohendel, you will need to be at least at item level 460 and complete a quest called A New Voyage.

Once you meet the above-mentioned requirements, you can go to the Merchant Ship at Rohendel’s Port, Lake Shiverwave to purchase the Bilbrin Timber.

Sometimes it can happen that you reach the port but don’t find the Merchant Ship as they continue to rotate the ships.

In that case, you can talk to other fishing ships out there and get to know when it is going to appear again after ending its sail.

You can buy one Bilbrin Timber for 25 Sceptrum’s Coins. You can also buy it from the trade merchants in your Stronghold at the same rate.

Once you have a Bilbrin Timber you can upgrade your ship so it can travel to more difficult waters and help you explore more areas in the Lost Ark.