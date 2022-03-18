Lost Ark Red Sand Desert Mokoko Seeds Locations Guide

There are approximately 1,200 Mokoko Seeds that can be currently collected in Lost Ark. However, at Red Sand Desert, there are only 3 Mokoko Seeds that can be found. This guide points you to the Red Sand Desert Mokoko Seeds Locations in Lost Ark.

Where to Find Mokoko Seeds at the Red Sand Desert in Lost Ark?

The Red Sand Desert is an explorable area located in the Arthetine continent. In order to reach this desert area, head to Rizan Falls and use the path to reach a portal, which will take you in and out of the Red Sand Desert.

Below we have listed the location of all three Mokoko Seeds that can be found in the Red Sand Desert.

Mokoko Seed #1

The first Mokoko Seed is present at the following map location. The seed is present near the edge of a cliff at the location.

Mokoko Seed #2

The second Mokoko Seed is located on the Red Sand Desert area is present in the right part of the map. For your ease, we have a map image below showing the location of the Mokoko Seed. The Mokoko Seed will be near the stone cliff wall.

Mokoko Seed #3

The final Mokoko Seed of Red Sand Desert is located in the bottom right southeastern corner of the map. This Mokoko seed will be near the edge of the wall, close to some bones.

With that, we have covered all the Mokoko Seed locations on the Red Sand Desert in Lost Ark.