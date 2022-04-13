Lost Ark Oblivion Isle Island Mokoko Seed Locations Guide

The following guide will help you collect all the Mokoko Seeds scattered across the Oblivion Isle in Lost Ark.

Lost Ark Oblivion Isle Island Mokoko Seed Locations

There are five Mokoko Seeds on the Oblivion Isle. This is a normal-sized map where you can team up with other players to topple a trying foe.

As you advance through the island, you need to be very careful about collecting the bottom-middle seeds and the top-middle seeds on the first try. If you don’t, you’ll have to take the whole loop all over again for the seeds you missed.

Each seed gives you 180 XP. After leaving the island, head to the Mokoko Village and meet Tatoma there. He’s the Mokoko Seed vendor. From him, you can get the potions, and blueprints for the ship Eurus. Moreover, from these seeds, you can get a Tatoma card, a Mokamoka card, and other rewards.

The locations of the five Mokoko Seeds in the Oblivion Isle are shown on the map below.

Mokoko Seed #1

Start from the center of the island and then jump from the southeastern part. Once you have jumped, make sure to collect the first seeds on your right just before reaching the ledge.

Mokoko Seed #2

After collecting the first seed you have to jump to the biggest part of the map. After the jump head west for a second jump.

It will lead you to a little island across the river. From there you need to head east and the second seed should be there.

Mokoko Seed #3

Now you need to head back to the middle island and go to the northern part. There will be a small alley that ends in a jump but don’t take this jump.

Instead go to the south into a red bush. The third mokoko seed is waiting there for you.

Mokoko Seeds #4 and #5

For these two seeds, you need to defeat the boss. Once that is done, head east and you will find another jump marker that is not shown on the map. Take this jump and you will find the last two seeds.