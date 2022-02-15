How to Get the Mokoko Seeds Behind Mount Zagoras Barrier in Lost Ark

In this guide, we will tell you the locations of Mount Zagoras Barrier Mokoko Seeds in Lost Ark. Without any further ado, let’s get started.

Lost Ark Mount Zagoras Barrier Mokoko Seeds

There are around 1200 Mokoko seeds in Lost Ark that you can find while progressing through the game and 3 of them are to be found at Mount Zagoras. Here, they are actually all in one place, but that one place is a million HP barrier!

How to get behind the Mount Zagoras Barrier

To get to the Mokoko Seeds in Mount Zagoras, there is a spiky barrier you must get past. There doesn’t seem to be another way around the barrier. You need to force your way in by breaking it!

Going behind the barrier is not an easy task though. It’ll be a lengthy, laborious, and inconvenient task. It’ll be wise to ask someone in the chat for help to get behind the barrier. With some help, you’ll be able to take it down

Once you have destroyed the barrier, get inside, and collect all 3 Mokoko seeds. They will be pretty close to each to each other.

The barrier respawns and gets back up within a minute. So, make sure you don’t spend a lot of time picking up Mokoko Seeds. However, if you do get trapped, you can fast travel to a Triport to get out of the area.

Mount Zagoras Mokoko Seed Locations

All three Mokoko Seeds are hidden behind Mount Zagoras’s barrier and you need them to finish your Adventurer’s Tome. All three Mokoko Seeds will be right in front of the barrier after you knock it down. Loot them and quickly get to the other side of the barrier.