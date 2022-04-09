Lost Ark Masterpiece Collectibles Guide

In Lost Ark, you can collect up to 48 Masterpieces, which are collectibles that you can find to get rare rewards and items. This guide will go through the rewards you get for collecting Masterpiece Collectibles in Lost Ark and tell you tips and tricks on getting them more often.
What are Masterpiece Collectibles in Lost Ark?
The Masterpieces are one of the EIGHT collectibles in the game. These are scattered worldwide in Lost Ark, and you get them from doing quests, Secret Map Dungeons, Adventure Tome, etc.
These are part of the collectibles you need for 100% completion and give you rewards for reaching certain milestones. Below we have listed all of the rewards you get for reaching a certain number of Masterpieces collected.
Lost Ark Masterpiece Rewards
The Masterpieces you collect throughout your run need to be exchanged with rewards. You can exchange the Masterpieces for rewards by going to Sunflower Island and interacting with the Alfonso NPC.
You can get the following rewards for a certain number of Masterpieces:
|Masterpieces Collected
|Rewards
|2x Masterpieces
|30x Soul Leaf
|4x Masterpieces
|Emote: Proud
|6x Masterpieces
|Uncommon Card Pack x3
|8x Masterpieces
|Vitality Increase Potion
|10x Masterpieces
|Sunflower Island Soul
|12x Masterpieces
|20x Eternity Essence
|14x Masterpieces
|Stat Increase Potion
|16x Masterpieces
|3x Rare Card Pack
|18x Masterpieces
|Structure: Azure Hill
|20x Masterpieces
|Artist’s Treasure Chest
|22x Masterpieces
|15x Creation Fragment
|24x Masterpieces
|Conviction
|26x Masterpieces
|Epic Card
|28x Masterpieces
|Structure: By Lantern’s Light
|30x Masterpieces
|Artist’s Treasure Chest
|32x Masterpieces
|10x Menelik’s Tome
|34x Masterpieces
|Artist’s Treasure Chest
|36x Masterpieces
|Wei Card
|38x Masterpieces
|Artist’s Treasure Chest
|40x Masterpieces
|Title “Art Aficionado”
|42x Masterpieces
|Structure: Divine Protection
|44x Masterpieces
|Judgment
|46x Masterpieces
|Guardian Luen Card
|48x Masterpieces
|Greatest Masterpiece of a Lifetime
How to Get Masterpieces in Lost Ark
Below, we have listed how you can get a certain Masterpiece in categories.
Quests
- Masterpiece # 1 – Sunflower Island – Artist in Residence
- Masterpiece # 13 – Liebeheim – Pain to Gain
Una’s Task
- Masterpiece # 9 – Ozhong Hills Una’s Task: The Cursed Ruins
- Masterpiece # 10 – Wavestrand Port Una’s Task: Running the Port
- Masterpiece # 18 – Karlhertz Una’s Task: Prisoner Release
- Masterpiece # 19 — Freedom Island Una’s Task: The Archaeologist’s Request
- Masterpiece # 28 – Cradle of the Sea Fermata Una’s Task: Fermata’s True Manager
- Masterpiece # 48 – Star Sand Beach Una’s Task
Collection
- Masterpiece # 3 – Island Token x30
- Masterpiece # 11 – World Tree Leaf x24
- Masterpiece # 21 – Giant’s Heart x9
- Masterpiece # 22 – Island Token x55
- Masterpiece # 23 – Sea Bounties x30
- Masterpiece # 32 – 950 Mokoko Seeds
- Masterpiece # 33 – Giant’s Heart x11
- Masterpiece # 38 – Island Token x75
- Masterpiece # 39 – Sea Bounties x38
- Masterpiece # 44 – 1150 Mokoko Seeds
Content
- Masterpiece # 14 – Cube
- Masterpiece # 15 – Silent Hall
- Masterpiece # 17 – Shadespire Floor 25 LVL 440
- Masterpiece # 24 – Cube
- Masterpiece # 25 – Silent Hall
- Masterpiece # 35 – Silent Hall
- Masterpiece # 36 – Elite Cube
- Masterpiece # 40 – Elite Cube
- Masterpiece # 41 – Silent Hall
- Masterpiece # 45 – Dimension Cube
- Masterpiece # 46 – Hall of the Sun
Exchange
- Masterpiece # 2 – Stronghold Merchant Illayne -Raid Seal x4,275
- Masterpiece # 12 – Blackfang’s Den Navigator Rosa – Gienah’s Coin x3,600
- Masterpiece # 20 – Starlight Isle Merchant Favreau – Gienah’s Coin x3,300
- Masterpiece # 27 –New Vernese Exploration Ship – Pirate Coin x10,000
- Masterpiece # 34 – Atropos Black Merchant (Hidden Area) – Pirate Coin x30,000
Adventure Tome
- Masterpiece # 4 – 50% East Luterra Adventure Tome Completion
- Masterpiece # 5 – 50% Tortoyk Adventure Tome Completion
- Masterpiece # 6 – 50% Anikka Adventure Tome Completion
- Masterpiece # 7 – 50% North Vern Adventure Tome Completion
- Masterpiece # 8 – 40% Shushire Adventure Tome Completion
- Masterpiece # 30 – 40% Rohendel Adventure Tome Completion
- Masterpiece # 31 – 40% Yorn Adventure Tome Completion
- Masterpiece # 37 – 40% Feiton Adventure Tome Completion
- Masterpiece # 43 – 40% Punika Adventure Tome Completion
Secret Map
- Masterpiece # 16 – Any Chaos Gate – Secret Map
- Masterpiece # 26 – Yorn Chaos Gate – Secret Map and higher
- Masterpiece # 42 – Feiton Chaos Gate – Secret Map and higher
- Masterpiece # 47 – Punika Chaos Gate – Secret Map and higher
Rapport
- Masterpiece # 29 – Calvasus Rapport Trusted Stage
Masterpiece Collection Tips and Tricks
There are dozens of Masterpieces to collect, and it will take you a lot of time to collect them all. The useful rewards you get from the Masterpiece are Sunflower Island Token and Artist’s Treasure Chest.
These two are the only two useful rewards from the Masterpieces, and if you don’t want to invest too much time in the game, you can go for only these two. But if you want to 100% the game, these are the crucial Masterpieces.
You will keep getting Masterpieces as you progress through the game. You don’t have to grind too much for these and keep having fun in the game. The easiest ones to get are from doing Unai’s Tasks and completing Secret Maps that you get from Chaos Gate.
By doing these regularly, you will get the Masterpieces easily. Also, progressing through the Adventure Tomes will get you many good Masterpieces. These only take some of your time and can be done while completing other tasks.