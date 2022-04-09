Lost Ark Masterpiece Collectibles Guide

In Lost Ark, you can collect up to 48 Masterpieces, which are collectibles that you can find to get rare rewards and items. This guide will go through the rewards you get for collecting Masterpiece Collectibles in Lost Ark and tell you tips and tricks on getting them more often.

What are Masterpiece Collectibles in Lost Ark?

The Masterpieces are one of the EIGHT collectibles in the game. These are scattered worldwide in Lost Ark, and you get them from doing quests, Secret Map Dungeons, Adventure Tome, etc.

These are part of the collectibles you need for 100% completion and give you rewards for reaching certain milestones. Below we have listed all of the rewards you get for reaching a certain number of Masterpieces collected.

Lost Ark Masterpiece Rewards

The Masterpieces you collect throughout your run need to be exchanged with rewards. You can exchange the Masterpieces for rewards by going to Sunflower Island and interacting with the Alfonso NPC.

You can get the following rewards for a certain number of Masterpieces:

Masterpieces Collected Rewards 2x Masterpieces 30x Soul Leaf 4x Masterpieces Emote: Proud 6x Masterpieces Uncommon Card Pack x3 8x Masterpieces Vitality Increase Potion 10x Masterpieces Sunflower Island Soul 12x Masterpieces 20x Eternity Essence 14x Masterpieces Stat Increase Potion 16x Masterpieces 3x Rare Card Pack 18x Masterpieces Structure: Azure Hill 20x Masterpieces Artist’s Treasure Chest 22x Masterpieces 15x Creation Fragment 24x Masterpieces Conviction 26x Masterpieces Epic Card 28x Masterpieces Structure: By Lantern’s Light 30x Masterpieces Artist’s Treasure Chest 32x Masterpieces 10x Menelik’s Tome 34x Masterpieces Artist’s Treasure Chest 36x Masterpieces Wei Card 38x Masterpieces Artist’s Treasure Chest 40x Masterpieces Title “Art Aficionado” 42x Masterpieces Structure: Divine Protection 44x Masterpieces Judgment 46x Masterpieces Guardian Luen Card 48x Masterpieces Greatest Masterpiece of a Lifetime

How to Get Masterpieces in Lost Ark

Below, we have listed how you can get a certain Masterpiece in categories.

Quests

Masterpiece # 1 – Sunflower Island – Artist in Residence

Masterpiece # 13 – Liebeheim – Pain to Gain

Una’s Task

Masterpiece # 9 – Ozhong Hills Una’s Task: The Cursed Ruins

Masterpiece # 10 – Wavestrand Port Una’s Task: Running the Port

Masterpiece # 18 – Karlhertz Una’s Task: Prisoner Release

Masterpiece # 19 — Freedom Island Una’s Task: The Archaeologist’s Request

Masterpiece # 28 – Cradle of the Sea Fermata Una’s Task: Fermata’s True Manager

Masterpiece # 48 – Star Sand Beach Una’s Task

Collection

Masterpiece # 3 – Island Token x30

Masterpiece # 11 – World Tree Leaf x24

Masterpiece # 21 – Giant’s Heart x9

Masterpiece # 22 – Island Token x55

Masterpiece # 23 – Sea Bounties x30

Masterpiece # 32 – 950 Mokoko Seeds

Masterpiece # 33 – Giant’s Heart x11

Masterpiece # 38 – Island Token x75

Masterpiece # 39 – Sea Bounties x38

Masterpiece # 44 – 1150 Mokoko Seeds

Content

Masterpiece # 14 – Cube

Masterpiece # 15 – Silent Hall

Masterpiece # 17 – Shadespire Floor 25 LVL 440

Masterpiece # 24 – Cube

Masterpiece # 25 – Silent Hall

Masterpiece # 35 – Silent Hall

Masterpiece # 36 – Elite Cube

Masterpiece # 40 – Elite Cube

Masterpiece # 41 – Silent Hall

Masterpiece # 45 – Dimension Cube

Masterpiece # 46 – Hall of the Sun

Exchange

Masterpiece # 2 – Stronghold Merchant Illayne -Raid Seal x4,275

Masterpiece # 12 – Blackfang’s Den Navigator Rosa – Gienah’s Coin x3,600

Masterpiece # 20 – Starlight Isle Merchant Favreau – Gienah’s Coin x3,300

Masterpiece # 27 –New Vernese Exploration Ship – Pirate Coin x10,000

Masterpiece # 34 – Atropos Black Merchant (Hidden Area) – Pirate Coin x30,000

Adventure Tome

Masterpiece # 4 – 50% East Luterra Adventure Tome Completion

Masterpiece # 5 – 50% Tortoyk Adventure Tome Completion

Masterpiece # 6 – 50% Anikka Adventure Tome Completion

Masterpiece # 7 – 50% North Vern Adventure Tome Completion

Masterpiece # 8 – 40% Shushire Adventure Tome Completion

Masterpiece # 30 – 40% Rohendel Adventure Tome Completion

Masterpiece # 31 – 40% Yorn Adventure Tome Completion

Masterpiece # 37 – 40% Feiton Adventure Tome Completion

Masterpiece # 43 – 40% Punika Adventure Tome Completion

Secret Map

Masterpiece # 16 – Any Chaos Gate – Secret Map

Masterpiece # 26 – Yorn Chaos Gate – Secret Map and higher

Masterpiece # 42 – Feiton Chaos Gate – Secret Map and higher

Masterpiece # 47 – Punika Chaos Gate – Secret Map and higher

Rapport

Masterpiece # 29 – Calvasus Rapport Trusted Stage

Masterpiece Collection Tips and Tricks

There are dozens of Masterpieces to collect, and it will take you a lot of time to collect them all. The useful rewards you get from the Masterpiece are Sunflower Island Token and Artist’s Treasure Chest.

These two are the only two useful rewards from the Masterpieces, and if you don’t want to invest too much time in the game, you can go for only these two. But if you want to 100% the game, these are the crucial Masterpieces.

You will keep getting Masterpieces as you progress through the game. You don’t have to grind too much for these and keep having fun in the game. The easiest ones to get are from doing Unai’s Tasks and completing Secret Maps that you get from Chaos Gate.

By doing these regularly, you will get the Masterpieces easily. Also, progressing through the Adventure Tomes will get you many good Masterpieces. These only take some of your time and can be done while completing other tasks.