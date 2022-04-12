Lost Ark Lush Reed Island Mokoko Seed Locations Guide

Mokoko Seeds are one of the most rewarding collectibles you can find in Lost Ark as they can be exchanged to get all kinds of valuable items. We’ll show you all of the Mokoko Seeds locations on the Lush Reed Island in Lost Ark in this guide.

Lost Ark Lush Reed Island Mokoko Seed Locations

The Lush Reed island is located to the north of Pleccia. Before you sail to this island, keep in mind that it is a PvP island that has PvP enabled. Check the alarm clock at the top left of your screen to see if the island is available.

There are 5 Mokoko Seeds located on Lush Reed Island. Two of these Mokoko Seeds require the Forest Minuet song obtained from the Lullaby Island.

Lush Reed Island Mokoko Seed Location #1

The first Mokoko Seed is located at the very southern tip of the island. When you get there, you’ll find a small house. The seed is hidden amongst the logs to the left of the entrance.

Lush Reed Island Mokoko Seed Location #2

The second Mokoko Seed is located near the center of the island. There will be a dock at this location. Search next to the dock to find the seed.

Lush Reed Island Mokoko Seed Location #3

The third Mokoko Seed is located at the northern edge of the island. Once you get there, you will find a house. Search the bush to the right of the entrance to find the seed.

Lush Reed Island Mokoko Seed #4 and #5 Location

The fourth and fifth Mokoko Seeds are located at the island’s eastern edge. Go to the location marked in the map image below and look under the big wooden archway. To get rid of the blockade, sing the Forest Minuet song.

After that, walk through and grab the final two Mokoko Seeds of the Lush Reed Island.