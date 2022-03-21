Lost Ark Lullaby Island Guide

In this guide, we’ll be going over all the information you need to know about Lullaby Island in Lost Ark, including how to get the Island Token and locations of the Mokoko Seeds on the island.

How to Find Lullaby Island in Lost Ark

Lullaby Island is located to the south-west of Anikka. There’s a questline that you can complete on this island to get the Forest’s Minuet. You can also find 4 Mokoko Seeds on this island.

But before we walk you through the island questline and Mokoko Seed locations, let’s show you how you can get the Lullaby Island Token.

How to Get the Lullaby Island Token

To get the Lullaby Island Token, you’ll have to complete an Island cooperative quest. There are two cooperative quests on the island: Secret Entrance and Magick Melody.

These quests spawn every two hours. Once you complete a cooperative quest, you’ll get access to a chest that has a chance to drop a Lullaby Island Token.

An important thing to note is that you’ll need to get the Song of Resonance to complete these cooperative quests. This song can be bought from an NPC named Treasure Hunter Igran for 16,500 Pirate Coins.

Igran can be found on the deck ship on Pleccia Island. This island is located to the west of Anikka.

Lullaby Island Quests

There is only one questline on Lullaby Island, divided into four parts. This questline will give you many great rewards, including the Forest’s Minuet.

But before you attempt to complete this questline, make sure to have the Song of Resonance as required in one of the quests.

The Forest Where Fairies Sing

Start the questline by talking to the Traveler Eclipse near the island entrance. The objective of this first quest is to find three fairies.

You won’t be able to see the fairies, but they’ll be singing songs which you’ll be able to hear. So turn up your in-game volume and follow their voices to find where they are.

If you’re having trouble finding the fairies, we’ve marked down the location of all three fairies on the map image below.

Each fairy you find will have a quick conversation with you where you will have to pick the right dialogue options to proceed with the quest.

For the first fairy, pick the following sequence of dialogue options.

Option 1

Option 1

Option 2

I Can Hear You

For the second fairy, pick the following sequence of dialogue options.

Option 2

Option 2

Option 1

Option 1

It’s Okay, Miss Fairy

For the third fairy, pick the following sequence of dialogue options.

Option 1

Option 1

Option 2

Option 2

Option 1

Option 1

After the conversation ends, you’ll need to get 3x Voice of the Forest for the fairy. You can get 1x Voice of the Forest from the “Magick Melody” cooperative quest on the island.

You’ll need to do the quest three times to get the 3x Voice of the Forests. This quest resets every two hours, so it’ll take some time to do this.

After getting the 3x Voice of the Forest, return to the fairy and give them to her to get the Forest’s Minuet.

A Secluded, Secret Area

All you need to do for the final task in this questline is to sail across the Sea of Gienah and reach Mercia. Once you’ve done that, this questline will be completed, and you’ll be rewarded with a fair bit of silver and gold, among other rewards.

Una’s Daily Quest – A Boy’s Dream

One of Una’s Daily Quests, named “A Boy’s Dream” takes place on Lullaby Island. All you need to do for this quest 10 insects from the island and deliver them to Fareb to complete the daily quest.

Lost Ark Lullaby Island Mokoko Seed Locations

There are four Mokoko Seeds present on Lullaby Island. Below, we’ll show you the exact location of each Mokoko Seed.

Mokoko Seed #1

The first Mokoko Seed is located near the south-east corner of the island. You’ll find it between the two palm trees at the location marked in the map image below.

Mokoko Seed #2

The second Mokoko Seed is located right in the center of the island.

Mokoko Seed #3 and #4

For the third and fourth Mokoko Seed, you’ll need to wait until the cooperative quest starts. Use the Song of Resonance to open the secret entrance and go through when it does.

The third Mokoko Seed is right at the spot marked in the map image below, while the fourth one is a few steps ahead, by the edge of the land.