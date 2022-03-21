Lost Ark Hope Island Guide

With tons of undiscovered islands and locations spread all over the giant world of Lost Ark, there is always something to do for the adventurer. This guide talks about the Hope Island in Lost Ark. We will go over all the quests there, how to get the island token, and the Mokoko seed locations as well.

Where to Find Hope Island in Lost Ark?

Getting to Hope Island is not as simple as one might think. You will have to complete a series of quests to unlock Hope Island. The first step is to go to Goblin Island. There you will find an NPC Goblin Coin Exchange – Gobias XXIV.

You will need to complete the following two quests to unlock Hope Island.

A King Who Is Not a King

A New Sea and A New Land

You will need Rapport Level 2 to receive the second quest. After completing the second quest, you will unlock Hope Island on the map.

How to Get the Hope Island Token in Lost Ark?

To obtain the Hope Island Token, you must complete the following questline on Hope Island.

Building Hope

Shadow in The Ruins

For Everyone’s Sake

In Memoriam

After completing the final part of the questline, you will receive the Island Token.

Quests On Hope Island

Hope Island has a series of quests that the players can complete. We have briefly discussed all of them below.

Building Hope

The questline starts when you reach the island and talk to Dadillo. Then, he will ask you to go and talk to Sezo. Sezo, in return, will send you to Neth. After talking to Neth, you will complete the first part of the questline.

Shadow in The Ruins

Neth will offer you the second part of the questline – Shadow in The Ruins. This quest will require you to go around the map and look for goblin warriors and talk to Warrior Koward twice. After that, you will have to talk to Island Ghost and dig near the tomb. He will tell you to roam around and put wandering spirits to rest.

Finally, talk to Warrior Koward and go back to Neth to conclude the quest.

For Everyone’s Sake

Neth will give you the third part of the questline, requiring you to talk to Warrior Koward. He will be nearby this time. After talking to Koward, go back to Neth.

Neth will direct you to a location on the map where you will have to use Starlit Orb to defeat The Troll Chief. After he is defeated, go back to Neth to end the quest.

In Memoriam

Neth will now offer you the final part in the Hope Island questline. This is where he will ask you to check up on Goblin Koru. Goblin Koru will send you to collect two materials (Troll Tusk and Purple Bora Flower) from the island.

After you are done, go back to Neth, and he will direct you to a location on the map. With this, your Hope Island questline will be concluded.

After completing all the quests on Hope Island, you will receive the following items

Kindness +1

Courage +1

Creation Fragment x10

High Sea Coin Chest x12

Vitality Increase Potion

Rare Battle Engraving Recipe Selection Pouch x6

Uncommon Engraving Recipe Selection Chest (Class-Exclusive) x6

Gold x50

Silver x100,000

Hope Island Token

Lost Ark Hope Island Mokoko Seed Locations

Mokoko Seeds are collectible items in Lost Ark that can be later exchanged for rewards at the Mokoko Village. They are scattered all over the Lost Ark World. There is a total of 3 Mokoko Seed on Hope Island.

Mokoko Seed #1

First Seed is ready to be picked up at the following location

Mokoko Seed # 2 & 3

To obtain the second and third seed, you will need the “Song of Resonance” to reveal a secret location at the indicated spot on the map. Go inside, and it will take you to the location of the second and third seed.