Lost Ark Hidden Stories for Rohendel Adventure Tome

This guide will take you through all of the hidden stories in the Rohendel region of Lost Ark to help you complete the Adventure Tome. Like other regions of Lost Ark, Rohendel also has plenty of hidden stories.

Lost Ark Rohendel Adventure Tome Hidden Stories

The players need to complete seven hidden stories in the Rohendel region of Lost Ark to complete the Adventure Tome.

The guide consists of all traces of each hidden story in the Rohendel region of Lost Ark.

The Story of My Grandfather

Trace #1

This hidden story has only one trace, and to find this one, head to the Glass Lotus Region and go to the location mentioned on the map below.

The Secret Recipe

Trace #1

Go to the Lake Shiverwave region of Rohendel and go to the location marked on the map below. The first trace of The Secret Recipe will be there.

Trace #2

After getting the first trace, you’ll be asked to find the second trace. To get to the second trace, descend the stairs in front of the location from where you found the first clue, and you’ll be able to get the second clue.

Trace #3

Go to the Elzowin’s Shade region to find the third trace of The Secret Recipe hidden story. After being triported to the Shadowed Earth region in Elzowin’s shade, turn to your right and then turn to your right after a few steps to find the third trace.

Trace #4

Now again, tripot to the fairy settlement of Lake Shiverwave region to find the final trace of The Secret Recipe hidden story. Then get to the marked area on the map below, and you’ll find the final nearby.

Oath of Blue Eyes

Trace #1

To start the hidden story, get to the marked area of Rothun shown on the map.

Trace #2

Go to the location of Xenneela region marked by a red dot on the map to find the second trace of the hidden story.

Trace #3

To find the last Oath of Blue Eyes trace, go to the Elzowin’s Shade region and the region marked with a red dot on the map to complete the hidden story.

A Song of the Phantom

Trace #1

To start the hidden story, go to the Xeneela Ruins region and to the location marked by a red dot on the map to find the first trace of A Song of the Phantom.

Trace #2

The second and final trace of this hidden story lies in the Moonkeep region of Xeneela Ruins.

The Past Lost

Trace #1

Head to the Rothun Region of Rohendel to start The Past Lost. Go to the encircled region there and find the first trace.

Trace #2

Now move to the Breezesome Brae area and head to the marked region on the map here.

Trace #3

After locating the first trace, you’ll have to locate the second trace of The Past Look hidden story. You’ll find the third trace in the Xeneela Ruins region of the map and then move to the marked location to have the third trace.

Trace #4

The final trace is also in the Xeneela Ruins and is actually in close proximity to the third trace. Go to the marked location and get the hidden story finished.

Unsaid Words

Trace #1

The first trace lies in the Breezesome Brae region, and to find it, get to the marked location.

Trace #2

The second trace of this hidden story lies in the Xeneela Ruins. Below is the location marked to find it.

Trace #3

The third trace is also in the Xeneela Ruins, and below is its location marked.

Trace #4

Fortunately, the fourth trace is also in the Xeneela Ruins. You have the location marked on the map to find it.

Trace #5

The final trace is located in the Moonkeep region of Xeneela Ruins.

A Man Called The Sylvain Hunter

Trace #1

This story has three traces, and the first one lies in the Elzowin’s Shade region. And to look for the specific location, see the marker on the map below.

Trace #2

The second one is in close proximity to the first one and has the location marked on the Elzowin’s Shade region.

Trace #3

The final trace of the final hidden story of this guide is also in the Elzowin’s Shade region, and its location has been marked for assistance.