Lost Ark Gunlancer Leveling Guide

Gunlancer is a Warrior class in Lost Ark. Being a Warrior class, Gunlancer plays an important in the battlefield as they’re put in front to face the upcoming waves of adversaries. This guide gives detailed information on Gunlancer Leveling in Lost Ark and provides some General Tips.
Lost Ark Gunlancer Leveling
When selecting a class in Lost Ark, the first thing that you should focus on is their skill set. As better the skills, the easier the victory during a battle.
If you’ve decided to select Gunlancer as your primary class, then you’re in luck since it’s one of the most advanced classes in Lost Ark with an amazing set of skills that aid you during battles.
Apart from being advanced, this class is one of the most versatile classes that you’ll come across in both PvE as well as PvP.
Gunlancer Skill Tree
The Gunlancer Skill Tree is divided into three sets:
- Filler Skills – Sharp Spear, Fire Bullet, Rising Spear, Shield Shock.
- AoE Burst Skills – Guardian’s Thunderbolt, Hateful Cry.
- Single Target Burst Skills – Charge Stinger, Spear Shot.
Gunlancer Skills to Focus on When Leveling
In this section of the guide, we’ll be giving detail on properly investing points into each skill at a particular level when leveling up Gunlancer in Lost Ark.
Level 10-14
Below are the skills you’ll be focusing on investing points into from level 10 to 14.
Skills
Sharp Gunlancer
- Skill Points: 4
- Tripod: Giant Wheel
Rising Gunlance
- Skill Points: 4
- Tripod: Quick Prep
Fire Bullet
- Skill Points: 4
- Tripod: Lucky Chance
Guardian’s Thunderbolt
- Skill Points: 48
- Tripod: Undying Heat, Tough Strike
Level 15-19
Below are the skills you’ll focus on investing points into from level 15 to 19.
Skills
Sharp Gunlancer
- Skill Points: 4
- Tripod: Giant Wheel
Rising Gunlance
- Skill Points: 4
- Tripod: Quick Prep, Thunderstroke
Fire Bullet
- Skill Points: 4
- Tripod: Lucky Chance
Guardian’s Thunderbolt
- Skill Points: 48
- Tripod: Undying Heat, Tough Strike
Level 21
Below are the skills you’ll be focusing on investing points into during level 21.
Skills
Sharp Gunlancer
- Skill Points: 4
- Tripod: Giant Wheel
Rising Gunlance
- Skill Points: 4
- Tripod: Quick Prep, Thunderstroke
Fire Bullet
- Skill Points: 4
- Tripod: Lucky Chance
Guardian’s Thunderbolt
- Skill Points: 48
- Tripod: Undying Heat, Tough Strike
Charged Stinger
- Skill Points: 20
- Tripod: Weak Point Detection, Charge Enhancement.
Level 22
Below are the skills you’ll be focusing on investing points into during level 22.
Skills
Rising Gunlance
- Skill Points: 4
- Tripod: Quick Prep, Thunderstroke
Fire Bullet
- Skill Points: 4
- Tripod: Lucky Chance
Guardian’s Thunderbolt
- Skill Points: 48
- Tripod: Undying Heat, Tough Strike
Charged Stinger
- Skill Points: 20
- Tripod: Weak Point Detection, Charge Enhancement.
Level 23
Below are the skills you’ll be focusing on investing points into during level 23.
Skills
Rising Gunlance
- Skill Points: 4
- Tripod: Quick Prep, Thunderstroke
Fire Bullet
- Skill Points: 4
- Tripod: Lucky Chance
Guardian’s Thunderbolt
- Skill Points: 48
- Tripod: Undying Heat, Tough Strike
Charged Stinger
- Skill Points: 20
- Tripod: Weak Point Detection, Charge Enhancement.
Level 24
Below are the skills you’ll be focusing on investing points into during level 24.
Skills
Rising Gunlance
- Skill Points: 4
- Tripod: Quick Prep, Thunderstroke
Fire Bullet
- Skill Points: 4
- Tripod: Lucky Chance
Guardian’s Thunderbolt
- Skill Points: 48
- Tripod: Undying Heat, Tough Strike
Charged Stinger
- Skill Points: 20
- Tripod: Weak Point Detection, Charge Enhancement.
Shout of Hatred
- Skill Points: 20
- Tripod: Quick Prep, Law of the Jungle
Level 25
Below are the skills you’ll be focusing on investing points into during level 25.
Skills
Guardian’s Thunderbolt
- Skill Points: 48
- Tripod: Undying Heat
Charged Stinger
- Skill Points: 20
- Tripod: Weak Point Detection, Charge Enhancement, Last Charge
Shout of Hatred
- Skill Points: 20
- Tripod: Quick Prep, Law of the Jungle
Level 26-27
Below are the skills you’ll focus on investing points into from level 26 to 27.
Skills
Rising Gunlance
- Skill Points: 4
- Tripod: Quick Prep
Fire Bullet
- Skill Points: 4
- Tripod: Lucky Chance
Guardian’s Thunderbolt
- Skill Points: 48
- Tripod: Undying Heat
Charged Stinger
- Skill Points: 20
- Tripod: Weak Point Detection, Charge Enhancement, Last Charge
Shout of Hatred
- Skill Points: 20
- Tripod: Quick Prep, Law of the Jungle
Level 28
Below are the skills you’ll be focusing on investing points into during level 28.
Skills
Guardian’s Thunderbolt
- Skill Points: 48
- Tripod: Undying Heat, Tough Strike
Charged Stinger
- Skill Points: 20
- Tripod: Weak Point Detection, Charge Enhancement, Last Charge
Shout of Hatred
- Skill Points: 20
- Tripod: Quick Prep, Law of the Jungle
Level 29-32
Below are the skills you’ll focus on investing points into from level 29 to 32.
Skills
Sharp Gunlancer
- Skill Points: 4
- Tripod: Giant Wheel
Rising Gunlance
- Skill Points: 4
- Tripod: Quick Prep, Thunderstroke
Fire Bullet
- Skill Points: 4
- Tripod: Lucky Chance
Guardian’s Thunderbolt
- Skill Points: 48
- Tripod: Undying Heat, Tough Strike
Charged Stinger
- Skill Points: 20
- Tripod: Weak Point Detection, Charge Enhancement, Last Charge
Shout of Hatred
- Skill Points: 20
- Tripod: Quick Prep, Law of the Jungle
Level 33
Below are the skills you’ll be focusing on investing points into during level 33.
Skills
Guardian’s Thunderbolt
- Skill Points: 48
- Tripod: Undying Heat, Tough Strike, lightning Stalk
Charged Stinger
- Skill Points: 20
- Tripod: Weak Point Detection, Charge Enhancement, Last Charge
Shout of Hatred
- Skill Points: 20
- Tripod: Quick Prep, Law of the Jungle
Level 34-39
Below are the skills you’ll be focusing on investing points into from level 34 to 39.
Skills
Sharp Gunlancer
- Skill Points: 4
- Tripod: Giant Wheel
Rising Gunlance
- Skill Points: 4
- Tripod: Quick Prep, Thunderstroke
Fire Bullet
- Skill Points: 4
- Tripod: Lucky Chance
Guardian’s Thunderbolt
- Skill Points: 48
- Tripod: Undying Heat, Tough Strike, Lightning Stalk
Charged Stinger
- Skill Points: 48
- Tripod: Weak Point Detection, Charge Enhancement, Last Charge
Shout of Hatred
- Skill Points: 20
- Tripod: Quick Prep, Law of the Jungle
Leap Attack
- Skill Points: 20
- Tripod: Quick Prep
Shield Charge
- Skill Points: 20
- Tripod: Quick Prep
Level 40
Below are the skills you’ll be focusing on investing points into during level 40.
Skills
Rising Gunlance
- Skill Points: 4
- Tripod: Quick Prep, Thunderstroke
Fire Bullet
- Skill Points: 4
- Tripod: Lucky Chance
Guardian’s Thunderbolt
- Skill Points: 48
- Tripod: Undying Heat, Tough Strike, Lightning Stalk
Charged Stinger
- Skill Points: 48
- Tripod: Weak Point Detection, Charge Enhancement, Last Charge
Shout of Hatred
- Skill Points: 20
- Tripod: Quick Prep, Law of the Jungle
Gunlance Shot
- Skill Points: 20
- Tripod: Nimble Movement, Weak Point Detection
Level 41
Below are the skills you’ll be focusing on investing points into during level 41.
Skills
Rising Gunlance
- Skill Points: 4
- Tripod: Quick Prep, Thunderstroke
Fire Bullet
- Skill Points: 4
- Tripod: Lucky Chance
Guardian’s Thunderbolt
- Skill Points: 48
- Tripod: Undying Heat, Tough Strike, Lightning Stalk
Charged Stinger
- Skill Points: 48
- Tripod: Weak Point Detection, Charge Enhancement, Last Charge
Shout of Hatred
- Skill Points: 20
- Tripod: Quick Prep, Law of the Jungle
Gunlance Shot
- Skill Points: 20
- Tripod: Nimble Movement, Weak Point Detection, Close Explosion
Leap Attack
- Skill Points: 20
- Tripod: Quick Prep, Electric Field, Low Shock
Shout of Hatred
- Skill Points: 20
- Tripod: Quick Prep, Law of the Jungle
Level 50
Below are the skills you’ll focus on investing points into during level 50. This is exactly what your final build should look like during level 50.
Skills
Sharp Gunlancer
- Skill Points: 20
- Tripod: Giant Wheel, Unexpected Twist, Pummel
Rising Gunlance
- Skill Points: 20
- Tripod: Quick Prep, Thunderstroke, Earth Fragment
Fire Bullet
- Skill Points: 48
- Tripod: Lucky Chance, Enhanced Strike, One-Shot Barrage
Guardian’s Thunderbolt
- Skill Points: 48
- Tripod: Undying Heat, Tough Strike, Lightning Stalk
Charged Stinger
- Skill Points: 48
- Tripod: Weak Point Detection, Charge Enhancement, Last Charge
Shout of Hatred
- Skill Points: 20
- Tripod: Quick Prep, Law of the Jungle
Gunlance Shot
- Skill Points: 20
- Tripod: Nimble Movement, Weak Point Detection, Close Explosion
Shield Charge
- Skill Points: 20
- Tripod: Quick Prep, Wide Hit, Destruction Charger
Shout of Hatred
- Skill Points: 20
- Tripod: Quick Prep, Law of the Jungle
Shield Shock
- Skill Points: 20
- Tripod: Quick Prep, Wide Hit, 2nd Turbulence
Lost Ark Gunlancer Leveling Tips
Before actually investing points into each skill, make sure to verify which level you’re on, as the skill points used will depend upon the level you’re currently on.
For example, during level 10-14, Fire Bullet will have 4 points invested in it, which later on increases according to the level since you’ll be putting 48 points into the skill by the time you’ve reached 47.