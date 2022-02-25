Lost Ark Gunlancer Leveling Guide

Gunlancer is a Warrior class in Lost Ark. Being a Warrior class, Gunlancer plays an important in the battlefield as they’re put in front to face the upcoming waves of adversaries. This guide gives detailed information on Gunlancer Leveling in Lost Ark and provides some General Tips.

Lost Ark Gunlancer Leveling

When selecting a class in Lost Ark, the first thing that you should focus on is their skill set. As better the skills, the easier the victory during a battle.

If you’ve decided to select Gunlancer as your primary class, then you’re in luck since it’s one of the most advanced classes in Lost Ark with an amazing set of skills that aid you during battles.

Apart from being advanced, this class is one of the most versatile classes that you’ll come across in both PvE as well as PvP.

Gunlancer Skill Tree

The Gunlancer Skill Tree is divided into three sets:

Filler Skills – Sharp Spear, Fire Bullet, Rising Spear, Shield Shock.

– Sharp Spear, Fire Bullet, Rising Spear, Shield Shock. AoE Burst Skills – Guardian’s Thunderbolt, Hateful Cry.

– Guardian’s Thunderbolt, Hateful Cry. Single Target Burst Skills – Charge Stinger, Spear Shot.

Gunlancer Skills to Focus on When Leveling

In this section of the guide, we’ll be giving detail on properly investing points into each skill at a particular level when leveling up Gunlancer in Lost Ark.

Level 10-14

Below are the skills you’ll be focusing on investing points into from level 10 to 14.

Skills

Sharp Gunlancer

Skill Points: 4

Tripod: Giant Wheel

Rising Gunlance

Skill Points: 4

Tripod: Quick Prep

Fire Bullet

Skill Points: 4

Tripod: Lucky Chance

Guardian’s Thunderbolt

Skill Points: 48

Tripod: Undying Heat, Tough Strike

Level 15-19

Below are the skills you’ll focus on investing points into from level 15 to 19.

Skills

Sharp Gunlancer

Skill Points: 4

Tripod: Giant Wheel

Rising Gunlance

Skill Points: 4

Tripod: Quick Prep, Thunderstroke

Fire Bullet

Skill Points: 4

Tripod: Lucky Chance

Guardian’s Thunderbolt

Skill Points: 48

Tripod: Undying Heat, Tough Strike

Level 21

Below are the skills you’ll be focusing on investing points into during level 21.

Skills

Sharp Gunlancer

Skill Points: 4

Tripod: Giant Wheel

Rising Gunlance

Skill Points: 4

Tripod: Quick Prep, Thunderstroke

Fire Bullet

Skill Points: 4

Tripod: Lucky Chance

Guardian’s Thunderbolt

Skill Points: 48

Tripod: Undying Heat, Tough Strike

Charged Stinger

Skill Points: 20

Tripod: Weak Point Detection, Charge Enhancement.

Level 22

Below are the skills you’ll be focusing on investing points into during level 22.

Skills

Rising Gunlance

Skill Points: 4

Tripod: Quick Prep, Thunderstroke

Fire Bullet

Skill Points: 4

Tripod: Lucky Chance

Guardian’s Thunderbolt

Skill Points: 48

Tripod: Undying Heat, Tough Strike

Charged Stinger

Skill Points: 20

Tripod: Weak Point Detection, Charge Enhancement.

Level 23

Below are the skills you’ll be focusing on investing points into during level 23.

Skills

Rising Gunlance

Skill Points: 4

Tripod: Quick Prep, Thunderstroke

Fire Bullet

Skill Points: 4

Tripod: Lucky Chance

Guardian’s Thunderbolt

Skill Points: 48

Tripod: Undying Heat, Tough Strike

Charged Stinger

Skill Points: 20

Tripod: Weak Point Detection, Charge Enhancement.

Level 24

Below are the skills you’ll be focusing on investing points into during level 24.

Skills

Rising Gunlance

Skill Points: 4

Tripod: Quick Prep, Thunderstroke

Fire Bullet

Skill Points: 4

Tripod: Lucky Chance

Guardian’s Thunderbolt

Skill Points: 48

Tripod: Undying Heat, Tough Strike

Charged Stinger

Skill Points: 20

Tripod: Weak Point Detection, Charge Enhancement.

Shout of Hatred

Skill Points: 20

Tripod: Quick Prep, Law of the Jungle

Level 25

Below are the skills you’ll be focusing on investing points into during level 25.

Skills

Guardian’s Thunderbolt

Skill Points: 48

Tripod: Undying Heat

Charged Stinger

Skill Points: 20

Tripod: Weak Point Detection, Charge Enhancement, Last Charge

Shout of Hatred

Skill Points: 20

Tripod: Quick Prep, Law of the Jungle

Level 26-27

Below are the skills you’ll focus on investing points into from level 26 to 27.

Skills

Rising Gunlance

Skill Points: 4

Tripod: Quick Prep

Fire Bullet

Skill Points: 4

Tripod: Lucky Chance

Guardian’s Thunderbolt

Skill Points: 48

Tripod: Undying Heat

Charged Stinger

Skill Points: 20

Tripod: Weak Point Detection, Charge Enhancement, Last Charge

Shout of Hatred

Skill Points: 20

Tripod: Quick Prep, Law of the Jungle

Level 28

Below are the skills you’ll be focusing on investing points into during level 28.

Skills

Guardian’s Thunderbolt

Skill Points: 48

Tripod: Undying Heat, Tough Strike

Charged Stinger

Skill Points: 20

Tripod: Weak Point Detection, Charge Enhancement, Last Charge

Shout of Hatred

Skill Points: 20

Tripod: Quick Prep, Law of the Jungle

Level 29-32

Below are the skills you’ll focus on investing points into from level 29 to 32.

Skills

Sharp Gunlancer

Skill Points: 4

Tripod: Giant Wheel

Rising Gunlance

Skill Points: 4

Tripod: Quick Prep, Thunderstroke

Fire Bullet

Skill Points: 4

Tripod: Lucky Chance

Guardian’s Thunderbolt

Skill Points: 48

Tripod: Undying Heat, Tough Strike

Charged Stinger

Skill Points: 20

Tripod: Weak Point Detection, Charge Enhancement, Last Charge

Shout of Hatred

Skill Points: 20

Tripod: Quick Prep, Law of the Jungle

Level 33

Below are the skills you’ll be focusing on investing points into during level 33.

Skills

Guardian’s Thunderbolt

Skill Points: 48

Tripod: Undying Heat, Tough Strike, lightning Stalk

Charged Stinger

Skill Points: 20

Tripod: Weak Point Detection, Charge Enhancement, Last Charge

Shout of Hatred

Skill Points: 20

Tripod: Quick Prep, Law of the Jungle

Level 34-39

Below are the skills you’ll be focusing on investing points into from level 34 to 39.

Skills

Sharp Gunlancer

Skill Points: 4

Tripod: Giant Wheel

Rising Gunlance

Skill Points: 4

Tripod: Quick Prep, Thunderstroke

Fire Bullet

Skill Points: 4

Tripod: Lucky Chance

Guardian’s Thunderbolt

Skill Points: 48

Tripod: Undying Heat, Tough Strike, Lightning Stalk

Charged Stinger

Skill Points: 48

Tripod: Weak Point Detection, Charge Enhancement, Last Charge

Shout of Hatred

Skill Points: 20

Tripod: Quick Prep, Law of the Jungle

Leap Attack

Skill Points: 20

Tripod: Quick Prep

Shield Charge

Skill Points: 20

Tripod: Quick Prep

Level 40

Below are the skills you’ll be focusing on investing points into during level 40.

Skills

Rising Gunlance

Skill Points: 4

Tripod: Quick Prep, Thunderstroke

Fire Bullet

Skill Points: 4

Tripod: Lucky Chance

Guardian’s Thunderbolt

Skill Points: 48

Tripod: Undying Heat, Tough Strike, Lightning Stalk

Charged Stinger

Skill Points: 48

Tripod: Weak Point Detection, Charge Enhancement, Last Charge

Shout of Hatred

Skill Points: 20

Tripod: Quick Prep, Law of the Jungle

Gunlance Shot

Skill Points: 20

Tripod: Nimble Movement, Weak Point Detection

Level 41

Below are the skills you’ll be focusing on investing points into during level 41.

Skills

Rising Gunlance

Skill Points: 4

Tripod: Quick Prep, Thunderstroke

Fire Bullet

Skill Points: 4

Tripod: Lucky Chance

Guardian’s Thunderbolt

Skill Points: 48

Tripod: Undying Heat, Tough Strike, Lightning Stalk

Charged Stinger

Skill Points: 48

Tripod: Weak Point Detection, Charge Enhancement, Last Charge

Shout of Hatred

Skill Points: 20

Tripod: Quick Prep, Law of the Jungle

Gunlance Shot

Skill Points: 20

Tripod: Nimble Movement, Weak Point Detection, Close Explosion

Leap Attack

Skill Points: 20

Tripod: Quick Prep, Electric Field, Low Shock

Shout of Hatred

Skill Points: 20

Tripod: Quick Prep, Law of the Jungle

Level 50

Below are the skills you’ll focus on investing points into during level 50. This is exactly what your final build should look like during level 50.

Skills

Sharp Gunlancer

Skill Points: 20

Tripod: Giant Wheel, Unexpected Twist, Pummel

Rising Gunlance

Skill Points: 20

Tripod: Quick Prep, Thunderstroke, Earth Fragment

Fire Bullet

Skill Points: 48

Tripod: Lucky Chance, Enhanced Strike, One-Shot Barrage

Guardian’s Thunderbolt

Skill Points: 48

Tripod: Undying Heat, Tough Strike, Lightning Stalk

Charged Stinger

Skill Points: 48

Tripod: Weak Point Detection, Charge Enhancement, Last Charge

Shout of Hatred

Skill Points: 20

Tripod: Quick Prep, Law of the Jungle

Gunlance Shot

Skill Points: 20

Tripod: Nimble Movement, Weak Point Detection, Close Explosion

Shield Charge

Skill Points: 20

Tripod: Quick Prep, Wide Hit, Destruction Charger

Shout of Hatred

Skill Points: 20

Tripod: Quick Prep, Law of the Jungle

Shield Shock

Skill Points: 20

Tripod: Quick Prep, Wide Hit, 2nd Turbulence

Lost Ark Gunlancer Leveling Tips

Before actually investing points into each skill, make sure to verify which level you’re on, as the skill points used will depend upon the level you’re currently on.

For example, during level 10-14, Fire Bullet will have 4 points invested in it, which later on increases according to the level since you’ll be putting 48 points into the skill by the time you’ve reached 47.