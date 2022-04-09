Lost Ark Gold and Silver Farming Guide

If you want to learn how to farm Gold and Silver quickly in Lost Ark, we’ve prepared this guide where we’ll be showing you the fastest and most efficient ways of farming Gold and Silver in the game.

Importance of Gold and Silver in Lost Ark

There are many currencies in Lost Ark; arguably, the two most important currencies in the game are Gold and Silver.

These two currencies are so important because you simply cannot progress through the game without using them.

If you want to purchase consumables and gear or upgrade your weapons, tools, and armor, you need to use gold. And if you want to purchase items from NPCs and level up your character, you’ll need to have a lot of Silver stored up.

Once you get to the end-game content in Lost Ark, you’ll be burning through your Gold and Silver reserves constantly. Ergo, you’ll need to figure out ways to farm Gold and Silver quickly and efficiently.

To help you out with that, we’ve listed below the top tips you need to know to farm Gold and Silver quickly in Lost Ark.

How to Farm Gold in Lost Ark

There are many different methods of farming Gold in Lost Ark, but some of these methods are far superior to the rest. Below, we’ve listed the best ways to farm gold.

Collect Una’s Tokens

One of the best ways to farm gold is completing Una’s Tasks. These tasks are unlocked once you’ve reached level 50. Some of these tasks reset daily, while some reset once a week.

Each task rewards the players with valuable loot, including currencies such as gold. But the reward you’re looking for are Una’s Tokens.

You can complete three daily tasks and three weekly tasks per week. Each daily task will give you two points, while each weekly task will give you twelve points. You can trade in these points to get Una’s Tokens.

These Una’s Tokens can then be brought to a Gold Shop, which is present in every major city in Lost Ark. The first Gold Shop is unlocked in East Luterra at the Luterra Castle. You can trade in your Una’s Tokens at this Gold Shop to get large amounts of gold.

Build NPC Rapport

There are over 70 NPCs in Lost Ark with whom you can build a relationship. Once your relationship with an NPC gets to a high level of trust, they will reward you for being such good friends with them.

The NPCs (available before level 50) that give gold as a reward to the player are listed below.

Avele (1,400 Gold): She can be found in Vern Castle.

(1,400 Gold): She can be found in Vern Castle. Ealyn (1,000 Gold): She can be found in Vern Castle.

(1,000 Gold): She can be found in Vern Castle. Mercenary Zeria (200 Gold): She can be found in Stern’s Origin.

(200 Gold): She can be found in Stern’s Origin. Neria (600 Gold): She can be found at the Wave Beach Harbor in East Luterra.

(600 Gold): She can be found at the Wave Beach Harbor in East Luterra. Sasha (3,500 Gold): She can be found in Stern’s Origin.

(3,500 Gold): She can be found in Stern’s Origin. Thirain, the King of Luterra (500 Gold): He can be found in the Luterra Castle.

Do the Adventure Island

The Adventure Island is an activity that occurs once every weekday and twice each day during the weekend. When you participate in this activity, you’ll be given the option to visit one of three Adventure Islands.

Each of the three Adventure Islands rewards you with gold, so you can visit whichever island you want. You’ll gain around 200-800 Gold each day from these islands, so make sure you do them every day.

If you have multiple characters, you’ll be able to farm thousands of gold from Adventure Island each day.

Complete Guardian Raids and Dungeons

Guardian Raids are another great way of farming Gold in Lost Ark. When you complete a Guardian Raid, all of the rewards you get from it can either be sold, traded, or gifted.

This means that you can trade/sell all of your items from Guardian Raids to get gold. Guardian Raids can only be done twice a day, but you can use multiple characters to do them several times daily.

The best Dungeons to farm Gold are Chaos and Abyssal Dungeons. In the Chaos Dungeon, defeat the second boss and go through the Gold Portal to get rewarded with gold.

As for the Abyssal Dungeons, you’ll have to complete the whole dungeon to get gold, but it shouldn’t take that much time.

The amount of gold you get from these dungeons depends upon the dungeon’s difficulty and your gear score. The higher it is, the more Gold you will obtain.

Sell Items at the Auction House

The Auction House, which you unlock once you reach level 30, is an amazing way to farm gold. In this place, you can auction off all kinds of items to get large amounts of gold in return.

You can start by selling items that you don’t need. This can include collectibles, raw materials, engraving books, trading cards, etc.

Once you’ve run out of items to sell, you can start gathering items to sell them off at the Auction House. The best items for this purpose are raw materials, adventurer collectibles, and engraving books.

To farm engraving books, you need to collect cubes. Cubes are a great way to farm legendary engraving books, which you can sell to get crazy amounts of gold.

Find Masterpieces

There are many collectibles that you can find and trade in for Gold in Lost Ark. Among these collectibles, the ones that reward the most Gold are Masterpieces.

Masterpieces can be obtained by completing quests and finishing adventure tomes. There are 38 Masterpieces in the game that you can give to Alfonso at Sunflower Island to get gold.

The 38 Masterpieces will net you a whopping 29,000 Gold in total. Do note that you’ll need to collect 20 of them first for Alfonso before you can start getting gold from him.

Complete Boss Rushes

When you complete a Boss Rush in Lost Ark, you’ll be rewarded with a bunch of gems. You can sell these gems on the market to get large amounts of gold. The best thing about these gems is that they sell out instantly on the market, so you won’t have to wait around to get your gold from them.

How to Farm Silver in Lost Ark

Just like gold, there are many ways to farm Silver in Lost Ark. The fastest and most efficient ways of farming Silver in Lost Ark are listed below.

Complete Una’s Tasks

Una’s Tasks are easily the fastest way to farm Silver in Lost Ark. There are many different Una’s Tasks that reward you with Silver, but the ones you need to do are:

Special Delivery: Shushire

Special Delivery: Arthetine

Special Delivery: Vern

These tasks will reward you with ~17,000 Silver, but the number scales with your items level. We’re picking these three tasks because they all take place on Lopang Island, and they can be completed within seconds of each other; if you’ve prepared beforehand.

The objective of these tasks is to operate the three Shipping Management Consoles on the eastern side of Lopang Island (one for each task) and then travel to three different locations to complete the task.

If you want to complete these three tasks within a few minutes, you’ll need to set up 4 Bifrosts. The first Bifrost will be for Lopang Island, the second one for Shushire – Frozen Sea, the third for Arthetine – Arid Path, and the fourth for North Vern – Port Krona.

These Bifrosts will allow you to instantly travel to the locations required for the tasks. After traveling to the locations, simply talk to the NPCs there to complete the task.

If you have alt accounts, you can farm upwards of hundreds of thousands of Silver daily by doing these three tasks.

Complete Quests

Almost all of the regular missions and side quests in Lost Ark reward the player with Silver. So if you want to farm loads of Silver, make sure to complete these missions and side quests whenever you can.

Exchange Guild Currency

When you complete Guild Quests, you’ll be rewarded with Sylmael Bloodstones; another form of currency. You can exchange one of these to get 2,500 Silver. However, do note that only six stones can be exchanged per week.

Complete Chaos Dungeons

Chaos Dungeons reward players with gold. They also grant you large amounts of Silver. So naturally, you’ll be able to farm both of these currencies from Chaos Dungeons.

Build NPC Rapport

As mentioned previously, there are over 70 NPCs in the game with which you can build a relationship. When your relationship gets to a high level of trust, the NPC will give you a reward, which is often in Silver.

Complete Special Adventure Island Events

On the Adventure Island, there are special events that you can complete to get rewarded with Silver. These events are quite easy to do and don’t take too much time, so make sure you complete them whenever you’re on the island.