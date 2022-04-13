Lost Ark Hidden Stories for East Luterra Adventure Tome

The following guide will show you how to find all the hidden stories in East Luterra to complete your adventure tome in Lost Ark.

Lost Ark East Luterra Hidden Stories

East Luterra is the largest continent in the game and features seven hidden stories. You will have to find all seven hidden stories to complete your adventure tome for the region. Doing so will increase your virtues and reward you with three skill points.

Sacred Rituals of Harvesters



It is located on Sunbright Hill. Investigate the items on the table and a message will appear on the screen: “Initiation rites for the World harvesters.” It will give you 1+ wisdom.

Head Maid’s Secret

It is located in Luterra Castle. When you enter the room, go to the books placed on the small table. Investigating it will give a message: “A wide variety of books here.” It will give you 1+ Charisma.

The Name of Black Rose

It is located in Blackrose Chapel. Head inside and investigate the tablet on the side of the candle for the message: “Feel the marks on the weathered tablet.” It will give you 1+ wisdom.

Pathos of Genius

It is located in Leyar of Puruus. Investigate the visible stone tablet for the message: “Read the stone tablet by feeling the marks.” It will give you 1+ wisdom.

Noble life

It’s located in Moronto’s Manor from the Wavestrand port. Move to the left area of the Manor. There will a stack of books on the ground. Investigate them for 1+ wisdom.

Pear Trees and Him



It has three phases and all of them are located in the Pear Tree orchard.

Pear Trees and Him #1

Investigate the basket under the tree for the message: “A page under a pear tree.”

Pear Trees and Him #2

Head right from the tree and find the second hidden story with the same message.

Pear Trees and Him #3

Now head left to the location marked below for the final piece of the hidden story.

Origin of Puruus

It has four different parts and all of them are located in the Land of Puruus.

Origin of Puruus #1

Investigate under the tree stumps for “Unusual fallen leaf.”

Origin of Puruus #2

Investigate the glowing fruits there. You will get the message “A fruit glowing with energy.”

Origin of Puruu #3

Investigate more glowing fruits. You will get the same message.

Origin of Puruus #4

Investigate the plants to the south.