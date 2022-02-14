Lost Ark hasn’t made any appearance for the consoles yet. But that isn’t stopping you from connecting your controller to the game. This guide will explain how to play Lost Ark with a Controller.
How to Play Lost Ark with a Controller
Lost Ark is near perfect when it comes to MMORPG games, and the Twitch streaming platform stands witness to that.
Lost Ark was bound to gain early success, given that it’s the best in its genre and it’s free to play. However, while the game dominates streaming platforms and breaks records, console gamers are struck with a harsh reality: Lost Ark is Windows exclusive only.
However, if your fingers are quick across the game controller when it comes to MMO games, you’re not entirely at a loss.
Are Game Controllers Compatible with Lost Ark?
The short and sweet answer to that is yes! You might not be able to play this game on your console, but you can connect your controller with it to have the maximum console-like experience while playing it on a PC.
There is still a downside for players having a DualShock 4 or a DualSense controller. They can be connected to the game. However, all the key assignments available in the game are for an Xbox controller.
Connecting your Controller to Lost Ark
The controller can be activated from the gamepad interface menu in the game’s settings. You’ll find the Use Gamepad Box option there, and it needs to be activated.
This option is usually activated by default when you plug in your controller, offering you a plug-n-play experience. However, if it malfunctions, you can always activate it manually.
Lastly, if you haven’t configured your Steam settings, you’ll have to do that as well for the controller to work.
You’ll need to select the controller you’re using from the controller settings in Steam. With that being done, you’re all ready to head into the battle with your joysticks in hand.
Lost Ark Controller Shortcuts
Below you’ll find all the controls for your Xbox controller.
Basic Controls
Movement – Left Analogue
Interact / Progress Dialogue – L3
Mouse Cursor – Right Analogue
Interact / Item Pick Up / Mouse Click – R3
Skip Cutscene – B Button
World Map – Back Button
Expand Minimap – RB + Back Button
Game Menu – RB + Start Button
Character Profile – LB + Start Button
Emotes – Right Button
Inventory – Left Button
Sheet Music – Up Button
Push-to-Talk – Down Button
Combat Controls
Dodge Roll – A Button
Basic Attack – X Button
Ultimate Skill 1 – Y Button
Ultimate Skill 2 – B Button
Combat Skill 1 – LB + X
Combat Skill 2 – LB + Y
Combat Skill 3 – LB + B
Combat Skill 4 – LB + A
Combat Skill 5 – LT + X
Combat Skill 6 – LT + Y
Combat Skill 7 – LT + B
Combat Skill 8 – LT + A
Guild Skill 1 – LB + Left Button
Guild Skill 2 – LB + Up Button
Guild Skill 3 – LB + Right Button
Guild Skill 4 – LB + Down Button
Guild Skill 5 – LT + Left Button
Awakening Skill – LB + Left Trigger + X
Control Companion – LT + R3
Sailing Controls
Ship Horn – X Button
Fast Sailing – A Button
Docking Mode – Y Button
Auto Sailing – B Button
Mount Controls
Speed Boost – A Button
Double Jump – A Button + A Button
Mount Skill 1 – Left Bumper + X
Mount Skill 2 – Left Bumper + Y
Mount Skill 3 – Left Bumper + B
Dismount – Left Bumper + A
Item Controls
Item Preset 1 – RB + RT + Left Button
Item Preset 2 – RB + RT + Up Button
Item Preset 3 – RB + RT + Right Button
Item Preset 4 – RB + RT + Down Button
Custom Slot 1 – RB + X Button
Custom Slot 2 – RB + Y Button
Custom Slot 3 – RB + B Button
Custom Slot 4 – LB + RB + X Button
Custom Slot 5 – LB + RB + Y Button
Custom Slot 6 – LB + RB + B Button
Battle Item 1 – RT + X Button
Battle Item 2 – RT + Y Button
Battle Item 3 – RT + B Button
Battle Item 4 – RT + A Button
Quest Item 1 – RB + Left Button
Quest Item 2 – RB + Up Button
Quest Item 3 – RB + Right Button
Quest Item 4 – RB + Down Button
Quest Item 5 – RT + Left Button
Quest Item 6 – RT + Up Button
Quest Item 7 – RT + Right Button
Quest Item 8 – RT + Down Button