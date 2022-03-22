Lost Ark Hidden Stories for Arthetine Adventure Tome

Arthetine is a region in Lost Ark that has a lot of things to offer you. This guide will tell you complete details about the Arthetine Adventure Tome in Lost Ark and all the hidden stories you will find there, along with other things.

Lost Ark Arthetine Adventure Tome Hidden Stories

Full completion of the Arthetine Adventure Tome in Lost Ark requires players to find and interact with all of the Cooking Recipes, Rapports, Vistas, Monsters, and Bosses in the region. However, the most important of all the things available for you in the Arthetine Adventure Tome is the Hidden Stories.

You will find 7 Hidden Stories in Lost Ark Arthetine region, and details about all of them can be seen below.

A Stubborn Writer

Go to the location shown on the map above and reach the platform’s edge with a big crane.

Next to some crates, right under the Crane, you will see some pages. Investigate that to get A Stubborn Writer Hidden Story.

The Greatest Evolution Form

To find this hidden story, you have to go to the location shown on the map above. Then, you have to collect all three parts of the Greatest Evolution Form to complete this quest in a specific order within 10 minutes.

Firstly go to the library in the hall and investigate the first form present on the floor next to the table.

Now for the second part, you have to exit from the library and continue to move straight, and you will find the second part on a table in front of you.

For the third part, you have to get back to the lobby, turn right twice, and take the first left.

Move forward through the narrow door and reach a circular platform to investigate the third and final part of the form.

The Answer to the Agony

This Hidden Story has 4 parts, and you will need to investigate all of them in a specific order to complete this quest.

The first can be found at the location shown on the map. Just get close to the screens there, and you will get the investigate option.

You have to go to the location shown on the map above for the second one. You will see a screen and keyboard type thing next to some hardware tools.

Get close to that and investigate it to get the second part of the Answer to the Agony.

Go to the location shown on the map above and interact with the PC. This is the third part of the Hidden Story.

For the last one, go to the above location, and you will find it on the floor next to a plant.

The most important thing for this Hidden Story is the sequence in which you find its parts. Just follow the sequence, and it will be done in no time.

Welcome to Arthetine

This one is the fourth hidden story in Arthetine Adventure Tome that you can complete easily by going to the location shown on the map. Just go there and interact with the page on the wooden floor next to some crates.

RGM Report

This Hidden Story is pretty easy to find. Just go to the location shown on the map above, and you will find it on the edge of the mountain right next to an iron structure.

To Be Human

This one is also pretty easy to find. Go to the area shown on the map above, and you will find it on the floor at the corner. It is in front of crates covered by a white cloth.

End of His Obsession

This story has two parts. The first one can be found in the corner of the location shown on the map. This one is right next to the iron grill.

The second one is on the left side of the stairs to a circular platform. The location can be seen on the map above as well. For this Hidden Story also, the sequence is important. So you have to make sure you follow the sequence of finding parts.