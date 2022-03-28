In Lost Ark, Adventure Tome showcases the progression you have made in a continent. In addition, you receive rewards from progressing a continent’s adventure tome. One such continent is Anikka, and in this Lost Ark Anikka Adventure Tome guide, we will explain all the details to fulfill Anikka’s Adventure Tome to 100%.

How to Complete the Anikka Adventure Tome in Lost Ark

Anikka is quite a vast continent with several sub-regions inside it. These sub-regions have many hidden quests, cooking recipes, and other things you will have to complete to get 100% in Anikka’s Adventure Tome.

Below we have listed what you will have to do in each region of Anikka to complete the Adventure Tome.

Port City Changhun

Following things can be found in Port City Changhun that need to be completed for Anikka’s Adventure Tome.

Vista #1

The canal can find this Vista near a lamppost and a chair.

Vista #2

The second Vista is also located in Port City Changhun. It is present in the Tournament Arena, which is the center area of the city. Head there and look for a sparkling entity which will be this Vista.

Another Story #1

In Port City, the ‘Rain, Stars, Wind’ side quest is also present. It can be started by talking to Hari, located in Tournament Area. In this side quest, your objective will be to meet other opponents, who will be marked on your map.

Rapport #1

The first Rapport of the Anikka continent is located in Port City Changhun’s Tournament Area. Talk to Yuul for the Rapport. However, you will need to complete the ‘Rain, Stars, Wind’ side quest before accessing this.

Cooking Recipe #1 – Lucky Fortune Cookie

The first cooking recipe you will be completing is the Lucky Fortune Cookie. Talk to Chuing the Food Merchant, located near Clinic, for this recipe. You will need a Fortune cookie chest to make Lucky Fortune Cookie.

Cooking Recipe #2 – Perfect Sugar Sculpture

For this, head to the Food Store and talk to Kongbo, the Cooking Ingredient Merchant. For this recipe, you require a single ingredient; Sugar Lump. Using the sugar lump gives a small chance of obtaining Perfect Sugar Sculpture.

Cooking Recipe #3 – Manpo’s Secret Meat Dumpling

The ingredients for this can be obtained at the same location as the second one. For this recipe, you require 2 ingredients; a 100-year-old Centipede and an Old Dumpling.

After you have the ingredients, head to Sobin the Cook at the Changhun Inn to cook the dumpling.

Hidden Story #1 – The Phantom Thief of Changhun

This hidden story is divided into 3 parts. After finding the first part, you will need to find the next 2 in 20 minutes each. The first part is located at the below map location.

The second and third parts are located around the Changun Inn area. The second one is near one of the walls of the Inn. The last one is present under a Cherry blossom tree near the bridge.

Hidden Story #2 – Qualifications of the Grand Master

In this hidden story, you will need to find all three parts, and after the first part, you will have 10 minutes each to find the next 2 parts. The first part is located in the area near the drug store.

For the second one, head to the following map location.

The third part is not located in Port City Changun. You’ll have to go to the Prisma Valley.

Delphi Township

Following things can be found in Delphi Township that need to be completed for Anikka’s Adventure Tome.

Monster #1 – Lazy Crop Thief

This monster is located at the following map area in Delphi Township.

Hidden Story #3 – World in my Eyes

This hidden story only has 1 part, and it is located in the following map area in Delphi Township.

Vista #3

The third Vista is located in Delphi Township and is present in the area marked on the map below.

Monster #2 – Giant White Lion Mask

This monster is located in the south-eastern part of Delphi Township.

Monster #3 – Giant Ollac

This monster can be found north of the Salon POI in Delphi Township.

Prisma Valley

Following things can be found in Prisma Valley that need to be completed for Anikka’s Adventure Tome.

Hidden Story #4 – Sir Druden’s Past

This Hidden story is located in the bottom part of Prisma Valley. It is near the area from where you access Delphi Township. This Hidden story also has just 1 part, like the third one.

Monster #4 – Lead Wind Fox

This monster is located near the Beacon Point point of interest in Prisma Valley. You will need to take down a few of them to get completion for Anikka Adventurer’s Tome.

Vista #4

This Vista is located in the Cloud Cliff area of the Prisma Valley. It is in the central part of Prisma Valley, a bit north of Deity Shrine.

Monster #5 – Giant Red Lion Mask

This monster is located south of Deity Shrine POI in Prisma Valley.

Monster #6 – Giant Fire Dokkaebi

Near the Giant Red Lion Mask monster, you will also find Giant Fire Dokkaebi as well.

Another Story #2 – The Keeper Lives On

This side quest requires the ‘At The Threshold’ world quest to be completed to be started. It can be started by talking to Yulah in Prisma Valley.

Rapport #2

To access this Rapport, you will need to complete ‘The Keeper Lives On’ side quest, which is the quest we described in Another Story #2. Then, go and talk to Serang in Prisma Valley for this Rapport.

Rattan Hill

Following things can be found in Rattan Hill that need to be completed for Anikka’s Adventure Tome.

Cooking Recipe #4 – Deer Hind Hooves Stew

The Ingredient ‘Deer Hind Hoof’ for this cooking recipe can be obtained near the Wolf Valley area of Rattan Hill. After you have the ingredient, you can ask Sobin to cook this recipe. He is located in Port City Changhun.

Vista #5

The Wisteria Vista is located in the Central area of Rattan Hill.

Vista #6

This Vista is located west of Gold Haunted House in Rattan Hill.

Monster #7 – Twisted Sorcerer’s Ghost

This monster is located near the same area as the 6th Vista.

Monster #8 – Brigand Veteran

This monster is located in Brigand’s Den in Rattan Hill.

Hidden Story #5 – Letter to you 10 Years from Now

This Hidden story has a single part located in the central region of Rattan Hill. We have attached a map image below showcasing the area.

Monster #9 – Strange Wooden Doll

This monster is present near Yeon’s Barrier in Ratten Hill.

Cooking Recipe #5 – Secret Yeon-Style Marinated Special

For this recipe, you require the ‘Sealed Special Sauce,’ which can be found inside Yeon’s Barrier. After you have the ingredient, you can cook this recipe through Sobin, located in Port City Changhun.

Hidden Story #6 – The Surging Yearning

In this hidden story, there are three parts. After finding the first part, you will need to find the next 2 in 20 minutes each. The first part is located at the below map location.

The second part is located in the Melody Forest area at the following map location.

The final part of this Hidden Story is located in Prisma Valley, south of Beacon Point.

Melody Forest

Following things can be found in Melody Forest that need to be completed for Anikka’s Adventure Tome.

Vista #7

This Vista is located nearby Bamboo Forest in Melody Forest.

Cooking Recipe #6 – Secret Pill of Jeok Family

To find this, head to the Jeok Clan Training Grounds, where you will find it behind a building nearby some trees.

Monster #10 – Unliving Soldier

This monster is the central part of Melody Forest, northwest of the gate.

Vista #8

The Spring of Echoes Vista is present in the outskirts of Spring of Echoes POI.

Monster #11 – Earthbound Hydra

This monster is present in the center of the Spring of Echoes area in Melody Forest.

Monster #12 – Twisted Nightmare Eyes

This monster can be found in the western part of Melody Forest, on the path to Jeok’s Barrier.

Rapport #3

To access this Rapport, you will need to complete ‘Sir Druden’s Problem’ World Quest and ‘No Justice’ side quest. Then, talk to Ryeon’s Ghost in Melody Forest to access this Rapport.

Hidden Story #7 – The Sidereal’s Two Students

There are two parts to this hidden story. After finding the first part, you will need to find the next one within 20 minutes. The first part is located in Jeok’s Barrier at the below map location.

The second part is located in Foul Hollow cave which is present in the Twilight Mists area.

Twilight Mists

Following things can be found in Melody Forest that need to be completed for Anikka’s Adventure Tome.

Vista #9

This Vista is near the area from where you exit the Melody Forest.

Vista #10

The Entrance to Bleak Edge vista is located east of Cloud Valley in Twilight Mists.

Monster #13 – Rugged Tombstone

The Rugged Tombstone Monster is located south of Cloud Valley in the Twilight Mists area.

Monster #14 – Rugged Tombstone

This monster is present near the Nimbus Cavern area in Twilight Mists.

Monster #15 – Hardshelled Flying Bird

The Hardshelled Flying Bird is located north of Soaring Hill in Twilight Mists.

Cooking Recipe #7 – Soup of Transcendence

To get the ‘Legendary Secret Recipe’ ingredient, make your way to the Bleak Edge cave to find it there. And once you have the ingredient, head to Sobin the Cook located at the Changhun Inn to craft the recipe.

Anikka Adventure Tome Boss Fights

In the Anikka Continent, there are 2 bosses that you will have to take down to get 100% for the Anikka Adventure Tome.

Boss Fight #1 – Chuo

This boss is located at Arbor Tree in the Twilight Mills area. It spawns every 30 minutes (server time.)

Boss #2 – Chaotic Chuo

The second boss in the continent is Chaotic Chuo, who can be found in the Spring of Echoes area in Melody Forest. This boss spawns according to Procyon’s Eye compass, so keep an eye out for it.

Anikka Adventure Tome Collectibles

There are quite a few collectibles that are required for 100% completion of the Adventure Tome. They can be received as drops from boss fights, as quest rewards, and purchased from Auction House.

Below we have listed the different collectibles found in the Anikka Continent.

The Epic Tale of Sien

Mist-bearing Gourd Bottle

The Secrets of Anikka Cuisine

Tome of Despair

Scrollmaiden’s Sealing Charm

Fiend Mask

Giant Flower Petals.

Anikka Adventure Tome Dungeons and Triport

For 100% completion, you will need to complete Yeon’s Barrier Dungeon. It is located in Rattan Hill and is already marked on the map. However, you will have to complete it on Normal and Hard difficulty to get 100% completion.

The only Triport in the Anikka region is present near Yeon’s Barrier. It is also marked on the map and will be straightforward to find.