Lords of the Fallen Special Weapons and Boss Weapons ‘My Private Stash’ Guide



In Lords of the Fallen, Special Weapons are Orange-rarity weapons with Special Effects. The Special Weapons are dropped from bosses, provided that you kill them in a special manner or meet other conditions.

For example, defeating the First Warden without taking any damage will reward you with Persistence Greatsword.

Collecting 12 of these weapons will also unlock My Private Stash Achievement/Trophy. Read on to know more about attributes of Boss Weapons and how to acquire them:

Bosses Weapons

Persistence Greatsword

How to Acquire: Defeat the First Warden without taking a single hit.

Special Effects: One-handed heavy attack will cast a tremor in the direction you are facing.

Attributes

Damage: 50

Power: 100

Energy: 190

Speed: 104

Critical: 90

Commander Shield

How to Acquire: Defeat the Commander without blocking with your own Shield/Weapon.

Special Effects: The Commander’s shield creates three projectiles in the form of minor shields.

Attributes

Phys: 100

Magic: 45

Fire: 0

Poise: 20

Light: 0

Defense: 12

Poise: 12

Clawfinger Greataxe

How to Acquire: Wait until Worshiper has killed two Rhogar in the battle and then kill it.

Special Effects: One-handed heavy attack will cast a demonic scythe in the direction you are facing.

Attributes

Damage: 42

Power: 100

Energy: 170

Speed: 100

Critical: 100

Uras Polesword

How to Acquire: You need to defeat the Infiltrator before all fire-goblets above are completely lit.

Special Effects: Heavy attacks from this weapon create a healing pool around the player.

Attributes

Damage: 33

Power: 100

Energy: 160

Speed: 100

Critical: 100

Stain

How to Acquire: Do not step into Poison Pools created by the Beast.

Special Effects: Two-handed heavy attack will cast a Poison Pool which will damage enemies.

Attributes

Damage: 94

Power: 100

Energy: 180

Speed: 94

Critical: 100

Sting

How to Acquire: Do not let Champion enrage during the whole fight.

Special Effects: At low HP, the weapon will deal additional fire damage.

Attributes

Damage: 38

Power: 100

Energy: 135

Speed: 90

Critical: 350

Firewalker Shortsword

How to Acquire: Do not put out any goblets and defeat Guardian to unlock this weapon.

Special Effects: You will deal fire-damage most of the times.

Attributes

Damage: 33

Power: 100

Energy: 150

Speed: 110

Critical: 100

Lightning Hammer

How to Acquire: Use a light-damage to defeat the Annihilator.

Special Effects: You will get more power to two-handed lunging attack.

Attributes

Damage: 150

Power: 100

Energy: 230

Speed: 94

Critical: 100

Defender-I

How to Acquire: Do not kill the Fire Brother first!

Special Effects: You will reflect fire-damage for all blocked attacks.

Attributes

Physical: 100

Magic: 50

Fire: 100

Poise: 70

Light: 0

Defense: 32

Poise: 23

Defender-II

How to Acquire: Do not kill the Lightning Brother first!

Special Effects: You will reflect lightning-damage for all blocked attacks.

Attributes

Physical: 100

Magic: 50

Fire: 0

Poise: 70

Light: 100

Defense: 32

Special Weapons

Bloodsick

How to Acquire: N/A

Special Effects: This weapon tends to grow weaker each time you kill an enemy, thus challenging you more with each kill.

Attributes : N/A

Curse

Where/How to Acquire: From a dead body located in Old Quarters area.

Special Effects: N/A

Attributes : N/A

Stance

How to Acquire: Provide Crippled Rhogar with 15x Human Skulls.

Special Effects: Blocking all kinds of attacks will replenish your Magic.

Attributes