Lords of the Fallen Special Weapons and Boss Weapons ‘My Private Stash’ Guide

In Lords of the Fallen, Special Weapons are Orange-rarity weapons with Special Effects. The Special Weapons are dropped from bosses, provided that you kill them in a special manner or meet other conditions.
For example, defeating the First Warden without taking any damage will reward you with Persistence Greatsword.
Lords of the Fallen Special Weapons and Boss Weapons
Collecting 12 of these weapons will also unlock My Private Stash Achievement/Trophy. Read on to know more about attributes of Boss Weapons and how to acquire them:
Bosses Weapons
Persistence Greatsword
How to Acquire: Defeat the First Warden without taking a single hit.
Special Effects: One-handed heavy attack will cast a tremor in the direction you are facing.
Attributes
- Damage: 50
- Power: 100
- Energy: 190
- Speed: 104
- Critical: 90
Commander Shield
How to Acquire: Defeat the Commander without blocking with your own Shield/Weapon.
Special Effects: The Commander’s shield creates three projectiles in the form of minor shields.
Attributes
- Phys: 100
- Magic: 45
- Fire: 0
- Poise: 20
- Light: 0
- Defense: 12
- Poise: 12
Clawfinger Greataxe
How to Acquire: Wait until Worshiper has killed two Rhogar in the battle and then kill it.
Special Effects: One-handed heavy attack will cast a demonic scythe in the direction you are facing.
Attributes
- Damage: 42
- Power: 100
- Energy: 170
- Speed: 100
- Critical: 100
Uras Polesword
How to Acquire: You need to defeat the Infiltrator before all fire-goblets above are completely lit.
Special Effects: Heavy attacks from this weapon create a healing pool around the player.
Attributes
- Damage: 33
- Power: 100
- Energy: 160
- Speed: 100
- Critical: 100
Stain
How to Acquire: Do not step into Poison Pools created by the Beast.
Special Effects: Two-handed heavy attack will cast a Poison Pool which will damage enemies.
Attributes
- Damage: 94
- Power: 100
- Energy: 180
- Speed: 94
- Critical: 100
Sting
How to Acquire: Do not let Champion enrage during the whole fight.
Special Effects: At low HP, the weapon will deal additional fire damage.
Attributes
- Damage: 38
- Power: 100
- Energy: 135
- Speed: 90
- Critical: 350
Firewalker Shortsword
How to Acquire: Do not put out any goblets and defeat Guardian to unlock this weapon.
Special Effects: You will deal fire-damage most of the times.
Attributes
- Damage: 33
- Power: 100
- Energy: 150
- Speed: 110
- Critical: 100
Lightning Hammer
How to Acquire: Use a light-damage to defeat the Annihilator.
Special Effects: You will get more power to two-handed lunging attack.
Attributes
- Damage: 150
- Power: 100
- Energy: 230
- Speed: 94
- Critical: 100
Defender-I
How to Acquire: Do not kill the Fire Brother first!
Special Effects: You will reflect fire-damage for all blocked attacks.
Attributes
- Physical: 100
- Magic: 50
- Fire: 100
- Poise: 70
- Light: 0
- Defense: 32
- Poise: 23
Defender-II
How to Acquire: Do not kill the Lightning Brother first!
Special Effects: You will reflect lightning-damage for all blocked attacks.
Attributes
- Physical: 100
- Magic: 50
- Fire: 0
- Poise: 70
- Light: 100
- Defense: 32
Special Weapons
Bloodsick
How to Acquire: N/A
Special Effects: This weapon tends to grow weaker each time you kill an enemy, thus challenging you more with each kill.
Attributes: N/A
Curse
Where/How to Acquire: From a dead body located in Old Quarters area.
Special Effects: N/A
Attributes: N/A
Stance
How to Acquire: Provide Crippled Rhogar with 15x Human Skulls.
Special Effects: Blocking all kinds of attacks will replenish your Magic.
Attributes
- Defense: 14
- Block Defense: 100%
- Poise: 46