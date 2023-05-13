Life Is Strange 2 Episode 1 Souvenir Collectibles Locations Guide – Dillydallying Achievement

Similar to its previous installments, LiS2 features a handful of collectibles for you to find. Our Life is Strange 2 Episode 1 Souvenir Collectibles Locations Guide will help you find all 6 souvenirs in order to unlock Dillydallying Achievement/Trophy.

Life is Strange 2 Episode 1 Souvenir Collectibles Locations

Souvenirs are hidden just about everywhere and there are a couple to find in every single episode.

In Episode 1, there are a total of 6 souvenirs collectibles that you will have to find and we will guide you how exactly to do that. Do note that you will have to replay the episode from the start if you missed any of these.

Souvenir #1 – Fishing Bait

The first souvenir can be obtained when you are on the River Bank, camping with your little brother Daniel.

In order to obtain this collectible, turn left from after building the bonfire and walk towards the tree to the edge. On the tree, you will see a marker saying ‘Odd Thing’. Interact with this ‘Odd Thing’ and the brothers will pick this souvenir.

Souvenir #2 – Feather

The second souvenir can be obtained when you are at the Gas Station.

In order to obtain this collectible, head towards the back of the Gas Station until you reach some logs cut down near the wall of the building. There should be a pumpkin right here. Near the pumpkin is a mysterious ‘Box’.

Interact with this ‘Box’ to free the bird trapped inside. This bird will drop your second souvenir ‘Feather’.

Souvenir #3 – Bear Keychain

The third souvenir can also be obtained when you are at the Gas Station.

In order to obtain this souvenir, head inside the Gas Station, into the store, towards the nice lady shopkeeper behind the counter.

On the counter table, you will see a marker saying ‘Keychains’. Interacting with this marker will make the shopkeeper’s heart melt and give you a Bear Keychain as a gift.

Souvenir #4 – Trucker sticker

The fourth souvenir can also be obtained when you are at the Gas Station.

In order to obtain this souvenir, head inside the Gas Station, into the store, towards the nice lady shopkeeper behind the counter. As you face the shopkeeper, behind you will be a poster saying ‘Scarily Refreshing’.

Head towards the poster and a little to the left of the poster will be a marker saying ‘Sticker’. Interact with this marker to obtain the ‘Trucker Sticker’ collectible.

Souvenir #5 – Shark Tooth Pendant

The fifth souvenir can be obtained when you are outside the motel “Three Seals”.

In order to obtain this souvenir, you need to interact with a dog named Mushroom (uh-oh, those Bowsette memes are gonna haunt me forever, aren’t they?).

Okay, so throw a stick towards the sea when you are playing with Mushroom and wait until she comes running back. On her return, she will bring a stick with a ‘Shark Tooth Pendant’ souvenir hanging on it.

Souvenir #6 – Three Seals’ Card

The sixth souvenir can be obtained when you are inside your room in the motel “Three Seals”.

In order to obtain this souvenir, while you are inside the room, head for the wardrobe. Open the wardrobe and to the right of you will be a ‘Card’. ‘Look’ at this card to reveal the option to pick it up.

Picking up this card will grant you the sixth and final souvenir collectible, the ‘Three Seals’ Card’. I wonder when cards became a souvenir.

Thanks for reading our Life is Strange 2 Episode 1 Souvenir Locations Guide. Be sure to let us know in the comments what you think of this new season for Life is Strange. Have fun!