LEGO: The Hobbit Characters Unlock Codes – How To Unlock All Characters

By Haider Khan

Lego The Hobbit
Roam the unforgiving lands of Middle-Earth with a vast array of characters in LEGO: The Hobbit. Each of these characters has their own distinctive powers which can be used at different intervals of time to unlock different areas and solve various puzzles.

For more help on LEGO: The Hobbit, read our Schematics Locations, Treasure Items and Minikits Locations Guide.

LEGO: The Hobbit Characters Unlock Codes

This guide is currently a Work-in-Progress and we will keep on updating it as more information becomes available.

Alfird
Unlock Code: FAVZTR

Azog
Weapon: Club
Unlock Code: 84ZZSI

Bain
Unlock Code: W5Z6AC

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Baby Gimli
Weapon: Dwarf Axe

Balin
Weapon: Balin’s Sword and Dwarf Axe
Abilities: He can smash small LEGO pieces and enter into small hatches.

Bard the Bowman
Weapon: Bow
Unlock Code: UER3JG

Barrow Wight
Unlock Code: 555R9C

Barliman Butterbur
Unlock Code: XTVM8C

Beorn – Human
Abilities: He can transform into a black bear.
Unlock Code: KEID2V

Beorn – Bear
Abilities: He can transform into a Beorn.

Bifur
Weapon: Bifur’s Boar Spear and Dwarf Axe
Abilities: He can enter into small LEGO hatches and can smash small LEGO pieces.

Bolg
Unlock Code: ZIBYHO

Bilbo
Weapon: Sting and Fishing rod
Abilities: He can enter into small LEGO hatches and can smash small LEGO pieces along with fishing at LEGO jetties.

Bofur
Weapon: Bofur’s Pickaxe and Dwarf Axe
Abilities:He can enter into small LEGO hatches and can smash small LEGO pieces along with looting the mines.

Bombur
Weapon: Bombur’s Ladle, Bombur’s Sausage, and Dwarf Axe
Abilities: He can smash small LEGO tiles.

Dori
Weapon: Dori’s Flail, Dori’s Sword, and Dwarf Axe
Abilities: He can pull things and smash small LEGO objects.

Sauron
Unlock Code: OARA3D

Braga
Unlock Code: MXUXKO

Dwalin
Weapon: Dwalin’s Warhammer and Grasper & Keeper
Abilities: His abilities include Hammer Smash to break small LEGO tiles.

Elrond
Weapon: Hadahfang
Abilities: Agility of Elvens.

Elros
Unlock Code: H2CAID

Fimbul
Unlock Code: THAVRM

Fíli
Weapon: Fili’s Dual Swords, Fili’s Shovel, and Dwarf Axe
Abilities: He is able to grow plants from the soil and break small objects.

Galadriel
Unlock Code: 00TE7J

Gandalf
Weapon: Gandalf’s Staff and Glamdring
Abilities: He can smash small magical objects and lighten up the path.

Gollum
Unlock Code: 3CE37P

Glóin
Weapon: Gloin’s Axe
Abilities: He can break small LEGO objects.

Kíli
Weapon: Kili’s Sword, Kili’s Bow, and Dwarf Axe
Abilities: He can destroy small LEGO objects.

Legolas
Weapon: Bow

Peter Jackson (Bree)
Unlock Code: 5OJEUC

Necromancer
Unlock Code: NM3I2O

Rosie Cotton
Unlock Code: TB4S6J

Percy
Unlock Code: 74KN31

Narzug
Unlocking Code4FYKKB

Grinnah
Unlock Code: TPD7YW

Nori
Weapon: Nori’s Mace and Dwarf Axe
Abilities: Along with being able to use Dwarf Stack, he can also break small objects.

Óin
Weapon: Oin’s Staff and Dwarf Axe
Abilities: Can break small LEGO objects and use Dwarf Stack.

Yazneg
Unlock Code: S6VV33

Lindir
Unlock Code: V4Y5HZ

Master of Lockdown
Unlock Code: 9NOK35

Ori
Weapon: Ori’s Slingshot and Dwarf Axe
Abilities: Can slingshot LEGO switches and break small LEGO objects.

Radagast
Weapon: Radagast’s Staff
Abilities: Use small magical objects and lighten up the paths.

Sam
Weapon: Frying pan, Trowel, and Tinderbox
Abilities: He can grow plants on land and set things on fire.

Saruman
Weapon: Saruman’s Staff
Abilities: He can lighten up the darkened paths and break small magical objects.

Tauriel
Weapon: Bow and Daggers

Tauriel Lake-Town
Abilities: Has Elven Agility.

Thorin
Weapon: Orcrist, Oaken Shield, Thorin’s Sword, and Dwarf Axe
Abilities: He can break small LEGO tiles.

Thorin – Young
Weapon: Thorin’s Sword, Oaken Shield, and Dwarf Axe
Abilities: He can fit into small LEGO hatches and break small objects.

Thorin – Lake-Town
Weapon: Thorin’s Sword and Dwarf Axe
Abilities: He can break small LEGO objects.

Thror (Armour)
Unlock Code: SYKSXF

Tom Bombadil
Unlock Code: 4Y95TJ

Thráin
Abilities: Along with using the Hammer’s Smash, he can also fit into small hatches.

Witch-King
Unlock Code: V8AHMJ

About the Author
Haider Khan

Haider is a freelance contributor, who loves video games, playing guitar, and aviation. He is a competitive FPS player and also enjoys exotic RPG games like Diablo and Xenogears (his favorite game of all time) ...