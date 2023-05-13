LEGO: The Hobbit Characters Unlock Codes – How To Unlock All Characters

Roam the unforgiving lands of Middle-Earth with a vast array of characters in LEGO: The Hobbit. Each of these characters has their own distinctive powers which can be used at different intervals of time to unlock different areas and solve various puzzles.
For more help on LEGO: The Hobbit, read our Schematics Locations, Treasure Items and Minikits Locations Guide.
LEGO: The Hobbit Characters Unlock Codes
This guide is currently a Work-in-Progress and we will keep on updating it as more information becomes available.
Alfird
Unlock Code: FAVZTR
Azog
Weapon: Club
Unlock Code: 84ZZSI
Bain
Unlock Code: W5Z6AC
Baby Gimli
Weapon: Dwarf Axe
Balin
Weapon: Balin’s Sword and Dwarf Axe
Abilities: He can smash small LEGO pieces and enter into small hatches.
Bard the Bowman
Weapon: Bow
Unlock Code: UER3JG
Barrow Wight
Unlock Code: 555R9C
Barliman Butterbur
Unlock Code: XTVM8C
Beorn – Human
Abilities: He can transform into a black bear.
Unlock Code: KEID2V
Beorn – Bear
Abilities: He can transform into a Beorn.
Bifur
Weapon: Bifur’s Boar Spear and Dwarf Axe
Abilities: He can enter into small LEGO hatches and can smash small LEGO pieces.
Bolg
Unlock Code: ZIBYHO
Bilbo
Weapon: Sting and Fishing rod
Abilities: He can enter into small LEGO hatches and can smash small LEGO pieces along with fishing at LEGO jetties.
Bofur
Weapon: Bofur’s Pickaxe and Dwarf Axe
Abilities:He can enter into small LEGO hatches and can smash small LEGO pieces along with looting the mines.
Bombur
Weapon: Bombur’s Ladle, Bombur’s Sausage, and Dwarf Axe
Abilities: He can smash small LEGO tiles.
Dori
Weapon: Dori’s Flail, Dori’s Sword, and Dwarf Axe
Abilities: He can pull things and smash small LEGO objects.
Sauron
Unlock Code: OARA3D
Braga
Unlock Code: MXUXKO
Dwalin
Weapon: Dwalin’s Warhammer and Grasper & Keeper
Abilities: His abilities include Hammer Smash to break small LEGO tiles.
Elrond
Weapon: Hadahfang
Abilities: Agility of Elvens.
Elros
Unlock Code: H2CAID
Fimbul
Unlock Code: THAVRM
Fíli
Weapon: Fili’s Dual Swords, Fili’s Shovel, and Dwarf Axe
Abilities: He is able to grow plants from the soil and break small objects.
Galadriel
Unlock Code: 00TE7J
Gandalf
Weapon: Gandalf’s Staff and Glamdring
Abilities: He can smash small magical objects and lighten up the path.
Gollum
Unlock Code: 3CE37P
Glóin
Weapon: Gloin’s Axe
Abilities: He can break small LEGO objects.
Kíli
Weapon: Kili’s Sword, Kili’s Bow, and Dwarf Axe
Abilities: He can destroy small LEGO objects.
Legolas
Weapon: Bow
Peter Jackson (Bree)
Unlock Code: 5OJEUC
Necromancer
Unlock Code: NM3I2O
Rosie Cotton
Unlock Code: TB4S6J
Percy
Unlock Code: 74KN31
Narzug
Unlocking Code4FYKKB
Grinnah
Unlock Code: TPD7YW
Nori
Weapon: Nori’s Mace and Dwarf Axe
Abilities: Along with being able to use Dwarf Stack, he can also break small objects.
Óin
Weapon: Oin’s Staff and Dwarf Axe
Abilities: Can break small LEGO objects and use Dwarf Stack.
Yazneg
Unlock Code: S6VV33
Lindir
Unlock Code: V4Y5HZ
Master of Lockdown
Unlock Code: 9NOK35
Ori
Weapon: Ori’s Slingshot and Dwarf Axe
Abilities: Can slingshot LEGO switches and break small LEGO objects.
Radagast
Weapon: Radagast’s Staff
Abilities: Use small magical objects and lighten up the paths.
Sam
Weapon: Frying pan, Trowel, and Tinderbox
Abilities: He can grow plants on land and set things on fire.
Saruman
Weapon: Saruman’s Staff
Abilities: He can lighten up the darkened paths and break small magical objects.
Tauriel
Weapon: Bow and Daggers
Tauriel Lake-Town
Abilities: Has Elven Agility.
Thorin
Weapon: Orcrist, Oaken Shield, Thorin’s Sword, and Dwarf Axe
Abilities: He can break small LEGO tiles.
Thorin – Young
Weapon: Thorin’s Sword, Oaken Shield, and Dwarf Axe
Abilities: He can fit into small LEGO hatches and break small objects.
Thorin – Lake-Town
Weapon: Thorin’s Sword and Dwarf Axe
Abilities: He can break small LEGO objects.
Thror (Armour)
Unlock Code: SYKSXF
Tom Bombadil
Unlock Code: 4Y95TJ
Thráin
Abilities: Along with using the Hammer’s Smash, he can also fit into small hatches.
Witch-King
Unlock Code: V8AHMJ