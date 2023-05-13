LEGO: The Hobbit Characters Unlock Codes – How To Unlock All Characters



Roam the unforgiving lands of Middle-Earth with a vast array of characters in LEGO: The Hobbit. Each of these characters has their own distinctive powers which can be used at different intervals of time to unlock different areas and solve various puzzles.

LEGO: The Hobbit Characters Unlock Codes

Alfird

Unlock Code : FAVZTR

Azog

Weapon : Club

Unlock Code : 84ZZSI

Bain

Unlock Code : W5Z6AC

Baby Gimli

Weapon : Dwarf Axe

Balin

Weapon : Balin’s Sword and Dwarf Axe

Abilities : He can smash small LEGO pieces and enter into small hatches.

Bard the Bowman

Weapon : Bow

Unlock Code : UER3JG

Barrow Wight

Unlock Code : 555R9C

Barliman Butterbur

Unlock Code : XTVM8C

Beorn – Human

Abilities : He can transform into a black bear.

Unlock Code : KEID2V

Beorn – Bear

Abilities : He can transform into a Beorn.

Bifur

Weapon : Bifur’s Boar Spear and Dwarf Axe

Abilities : He can enter into small LEGO hatches and can smash small LEGO pieces.

Bolg

Unlock Code : ZIBYHO

Bilbo

Weapon : Sting and Fishing rod

Abilities : He can enter into small LEGO hatches and can smash small LEGO pieces along with fishing at LEGO jetties.

Bofur

Weapon : Bofur’s Pickaxe and Dwarf Axe

Abilities :He can enter into small LEGO hatches and can smash small LEGO pieces along with looting the mines.

Bombur

Weapon : Bombur’s Ladle, Bombur’s Sausage, and Dwarf Axe

Abilities : He can smash small LEGO tiles.

Dori

Weapon : Dori’s Flail, Dori’s Sword, and Dwarf Axe

Abilities : He can pull things and smash small LEGO objects.

Sauron

Unlock Code : OARA3D

Braga

Unlock Code : MXUXKO

Dwalin

Weapon : Dwalin’s Warhammer and Grasper & Keeper

Abilities : His abilities include Hammer Smash to break small LEGO tiles.

Elrond

Weapon : Hadahfang

Abilities : Agility of Elvens.

Elros

Unlock Code : H2CAID

Fimbul

Unlock Code : THAVRM

Fíli

Weapon : Fili’s Dual Swords, Fili’s Shovel, and Dwarf Axe

Abilities : He is able to grow plants from the soil and break small objects.

Galadriel

Unlock Code : 00TE7J

Gandalf

Weapon : Gandalf’s Staff and Glamdring

Abilities : He can smash small magical objects and lighten up the path.

Gollum

Unlock Code : 3CE37P

Glóin

Weapon : Gloin’s Axe

Abilities : He can break small LEGO objects.

Kíli

Weapon : Kili’s Sword, Kili’s Bow, and Dwarf Axe

Abilities : He can destroy small LEGO objects.

Legolas

Weapon : Bow

Peter Jackson (Bree)

Unlock Code : 5OJEUC

Necromancer

Unlock Code : NM3I2O

Rosie Cotton

Unlock Code : TB4S6J

Percy

Unlock Code : 74KN31

Narzug

Unlocking Code4FYKKB

Grinnah

Unlock Code : TPD7YW

Nori

Weapon : Nori’s Mace and Dwarf Axe

Abilities : Along with being able to use Dwarf Stack, he can also break small objects.

Óin

Weapon : Oin’s Staff and Dwarf Axe

Abilities : Can break small LEGO objects and use Dwarf Stack.

Yazneg

Unlock Code : S6VV33

Lindir

Unlock Code : V4Y5HZ

Master of Lockdown

Unlock Code : 9NOK35

Ori

Weapon : Ori’s Slingshot and Dwarf Axe

Abilities : Can slingshot LEGO switches and break small LEGO objects.

Radagast

Weapon : Radagast’s Staff

Abilities : Use small magical objects and lighten up the paths.

Sam

Weapon : Frying pan, Trowel, and Tinderbox

Abilities : He can grow plants on land and set things on fire.

Saruman

Weapon : Saruman’s Staff

Abilities : He can lighten up the darkened paths and break small magical objects.

Tauriel

Weapon : Bow and Daggers

Tauriel Lake-Town

Abilities : Has Elven Agility.

Thorin

Weapon : Orcrist, Oaken Shield, Thorin’s Sword, and Dwarf Axe

Abilities : He can break small LEGO tiles.

Thorin – Young

Weapon : Thorin’s Sword, Oaken Shield, and Dwarf Axe

Abilities : He can fit into small LEGO hatches and break small objects.

Thorin – Lake-Town

Weapon : Thorin’s Sword and Dwarf Axe

Abilities : He can break small LEGO objects.

Thror (Armour)

Unlock Code : SYKSXF

Tom Bombadil

Unlock Code : 4Y95TJ

Thráin

Abilities : Along with using the Hammer’s Smash, he can also fit into small hatches.