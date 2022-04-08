How to Unlock Glider in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

The glider is a scavenger tool in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga that allows players to glide through the air to reach locations otherwise inaccessible. The following guide will show you how to get the glider in the game.

How to Unlock the Glider in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

The Scavenger class in The Skywalker Saga requires players to complete a bunch of missions before they can access Scavenger abilities. Scavenger abilities unlock as you progress through the game. The Scavenger class of characters has different instruments they can use to open areas.

With the Scavenger Glider, they can arrive at distant areas that characters ordinarily couldn’t make it. This glider is used to unlock different areas which can’t be accessed without completing a set of missions.

There are two different yet coherent ways to unlock the glider in the game.

Unlock the Glider – Option 1

The Glider opens up after you work through Episode VII: The Force Awakens and complete First Order of Business. In the wake of finishing this mission, you’ll get back to Jakku and play as Rey and BB-8.

Rey should rummage through a crashed Star Destroyer to track down pieces to exchange at a nearby market. During this mission, Rey will unlock the Glider capacity. After going through the instructional exercise and realizing this outline, you can involve the Glider on any of your Scavenger characters for the remainder of the game.

Unlock the Glider – Option 2

There’s another way to get the Glider but it will take longer compared to the first way. When you arrive at Episode VI: Return of the Jedi, adventure through the story to the mission “The Chewbacca Defense.”

During this mission, you’ll control an Ewok as your safeguard against the Storm Trooper attack by creating weapons and tools including the Glider Scavenger instrument.

After unlocking the glider from any of the above-mentioned methods, you can use the glider to make your journey through various locked regions in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and end up unlocking these places without completing the missions needed to unlock these places.