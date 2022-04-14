In this Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga First Order of Business Minikit Locations guide, we will help you locate and collect all of the Minikits that can be found in the First Order of Business mission.

There are, in total, 5 Minikits to be collected in the “First Order of Business” mission of Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga. Below we’ve outlined the location of each and every one.

First Order of Business Minikit #1:

At the start of the mission make your way towards the left hallway. Make sure you do not move towards the hallway that leads straight ahead. Moving at the end of the hallway towards the left to find a door on your right.

This is the place where Poe is rescued by Finn and sets him free from imprisonment. Enter the room, and damage the chair placed at the center of this room.

First Order of Business Minikit #2:

Now, make your way towards the right hallway and move down through this one. Players will reach a door and can enter through it by using an astromech droid.

Once you enter the room, you will need an astromech console to move through this room. You can find a Minikit by moving behind this room.

First Order of Business Minikit #3:

After you have successfully revealed the second Minikit, move back to the place where the level started. If you keep on moving forward, you will reach the main hangar and will get to the point of no return.

Now, you need to move down the pathway that is right at the center. Next, enter the break room to find the pile of practice drones and basketball hoop. The Minikit is situated beside the mentioned pile and hoop at the side of this room.

First Order of Business Minikit #4:

Move towards the other end from the hangar. You will find a box at this point that can be unlocked by a lightsaber wielding character. Once you open the box, Minikit will be revealed to you guys.

First Order of Business Minikit #5:

Now, you will have to destroy 5 posters to get access to this Minikit.if you’re having trouble locating these ones, they’re easier to find if you purchase the level rumor for this area, which reveals them as question marks on the map.

Reach the area situated above the server room to find the Stormtrooper poster from Poe’s cell. You will find it inside an armory placed in a room that can be unlocked by using an astromech.

The last poster is placed in the hangar to the door at extreme south. You can also purchase a rumor to make this level appear on the map.