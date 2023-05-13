Lego Star Wars 3 Ships Unlock Guide

By Ali Asif

Some of the Ships in LEGO Star Wars 3 have a fixed cost, while others come for free. You can find everything about all the ships featured in LEGO Star Wars 3 in this Lego Star Wars 3 Ships Unlock guide.

Lego Star Wars 3 Ships Unlock

Republic Ships

Anakin’s Jedi Starfighter
The ship will be unlocked as you progress through the story and complete Storm Over Ryloth.
Ability:Boost
Weapons:Blasters

ARC-170 Starfighter (Rapid Fire)
You can unlock it after completing Epilogue: The Zillo Beast
Ability: Rapid fire and boost
Weapons: Blasters
Cost and Location: 50,000. Resolute (Hangar)

H-type Nubian Yacht
You can unlock this ship after completing General Grievous 3: Destroy Malevolence.
Ability: Boost
Weapons: Blasters
Cost and Location: 50,000. Resolute (Hangar)

Jedi Shuttle
You can unlock it after Completing General Grievous 6—Grievous Intrigue.
Ability: Boost
Weapons: Blasters
Cost and Location: 50,000. Resolute (Hangar)

Kit Fisto’s Jedi Starfighter
You can unlock it after completing General Grievous 4: Lair of Grievous.
Ability: Boost
Weapons: Blasters
Cost and Location: 50,000. Resolute (Hangar)

Medical Frigate (Torpedoes)
It can be unlocked after completing General Grievous 3:Destroy Malevolence.
Ability: Torpedoes and Boost
Weapons: Torpedoes and blasters
Cost and Location: 50,000. Resolute (Hangar)

Obi-Wan’s Jedi Starfighter
It can be unlocked after completing Prologue: Geonosian Arena.
Ability: Boost
Weapons: Blasters
Cost and Location: 50,000. Resolute (Hangar)

Plo Koon’s Jedi Starfighter
Unlocked after you complete Shadow of Malevolence as you progress through the story.
Ability: Boost
Weapon: Blasters

Republic Attack Shuttle
It can be unlocked on the completion of General Grievous 4: Lair of Grievous.
Ability: Boost
Weapons: Blasters
Cost and Location: 50,000. Resolute (Hangar)

Republic Cruiser
Complete Count Dooku 3: Jedi Crash.
Ability: Torpedoes, explosive attacks and boost
Weapons: Missiles, torpedoes and blasters
Cost and Location: 50,000. Resolute (Hangar)

Republic Dropship (Rapid Fire)
It can be unlocked on the Completion of Asajj Ventress 6: Liberty on Ryloth
Ability: Rapid fire; boost
Weapons: Blasters
Cost and Location: 50,000. Resolute (Hangar)

Republic Gunship
It will be unlocked during story mode progression once you complete Jedi Crash.
Ability: Boost
Weapons: Blasters

Stealth Ship
You will have to collect all 130 gold bricks and then build at superkit bay.
Ability: Torpedoes, explosive attacks and boost
Weapons: Blasters
Cost and Location: 200,000. Resolute (Hangar)

The Twilight
Complete Count Dooku 2: Gungan General.
Ability: Boost
Weapons: Blasters
Cost and Location: 50,000. Resolute (Hangar)

V-19 Torrent Starfighter
Unlocked once you complete Storm Over Ryloth during story progression.
Ability: Boost
Weapons: Blasters

Y-wing Starfighter
Complete General Grievous 2: Shadow of Malevolence to unlock it.
Ability: Boost
Weapons: Blasters
Cost and Location: 50,000. Resolute (Hangar)

Separatist Ships

Below is the complete Lego Star Wars 3 ships list from the Separatist campaign.

Geonosian Solar Sailor
It can be unlocked once you complete Count Dooku 6: Legacy of Terror.
Abilities: Boost
Weapons: Blasters
Cost and Location: 200,000. Invisible Hand (Hangar)

Geonosian Starfighter
Buy from Poggle the Lesser once you release him from the Resolute Brig
Abilities: Boost
Weapons: Blasters
Cost and Location: 50,000. Invisible Hand (Hangar)

Hyena Bomber
It can be unlocked once you complete Prologue: Geonosian Arena.
Abilities: Boost
Weapons: Blasters
Cost and Location: 50,000. Invisible Hand (Hangar)

MagnaGuard Starfighter
Unlocked once you complete Castle of Doom.
Abilities: Boost
Weapons: Blasters
Cost and Location: 50,000. Invisible Hand (Hangar)

Neimoidian Shuttle
You need to buy Nute Gunray.
Abilities: Boost
Weapons: Blasters
Cost and Location: 50,000. Invisible Hand (Hangar)

Pirate Saucer (Missiles)
Buy Hondo Ohnaka.
Abilities: Explosive attacks and boost
Weapons: Missiles and blasters
Cost and Location: 50,000. Invisible Hand (Hangar)

Slave I
To unlock it, you need to buy a character named Jango Fett.
Abilities: Boost
Weapons: Blasters

Souless One (Rapid Fire)
Complete General Grievous 6: Grievous Intrigue.
Abilities: Rapid fire and boost.
Weapons: Blasters
Cost and Location: 200,000. Invisible Hand (Hangar)

The Halo (Rapid Fire)
Unlocked during story progression.
Abilities: Rapid fire and boost.
Weapons: Blasters
Cost and Location: 200,000. Invisible Hand (Hangar)

Trident Assault Craft
It is unlocked once you Complete Asajj Ventress 6: Liberty on Ryloth.
Abilities: Torpedoes, explosive attacks and boost
Weapons: Missiles, torpedoes, blasters
Cost and Location: 200,000. Invisible Hand (Hangar)

Vulture Droid
Complete Prologue: Geonosian Arena.
Abilities: Boost
Weapons: Blasters
Cost and Location: 100. Invisible Hand (Hangar)

Xanadu Blood (Rapid Fire)
You need to complete any of Ziro’s bounty hunter missions.
Abilities: Rapid fire and boost
Weapons: Blasters

