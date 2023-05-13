Some of the Ships in LEGO Star Wars 3 have a fixed cost, while others come for free. You can find everything about all the ships featured in LEGO Star Wars 3 in this Lego Star Wars 3 Ships Unlock guide.

Lego Star Wars 3 Ships Unlock

Republic Ships

Anakin’s Jedi Starfighter

The ship will be unlocked as you progress through the story and complete Storm Over Ryloth.

Ability:Boost

Weapons:Blasters

ARC-170 Starfighter (Rapid Fire)

You can unlock it after completing Epilogue: The Zillo Beast

Ability: Rapid fire and boost

Weapons: Blasters

Cost and Location: 50,000. Resolute (Hangar)

H-type Nubian Yacht

You can unlock this ship after completing General Grievous 3: Destroy Malevolence.

Ability: Boost

Weapons: Blasters

Cost and Location: 50,000. Resolute (Hangar)

Jedi Shuttle

You can unlock it after Completing General Grievous 6—Grievous Intrigue.

Ability: Boost

Weapons: Blasters

Cost and Location: 50,000. Resolute (Hangar)

Kit Fisto’s Jedi Starfighter

You can unlock it after completing General Grievous 4: Lair of Grievous.

Ability: Boost

Weapons: Blasters

Cost and Location: 50,000. Resolute (Hangar)

Medical Frigate (Torpedoes)

It can be unlocked after completing General Grievous 3:Destroy Malevolence.

Ability: Torpedoes and Boost

Weapons: Torpedoes and blasters

Cost and Location: 50,000. Resolute (Hangar)

Obi-Wan’s Jedi Starfighter

It can be unlocked after completing Prologue: Geonosian Arena.

Ability: Boost

Weapons: Blasters

Cost and Location: 50,000. Resolute (Hangar)

Plo Koon’s Jedi Starfighter

Unlocked after you complete Shadow of Malevolence as you progress through the story.

Ability: Boost

Weapon: Blasters

Republic Attack Shuttle

It can be unlocked on the completion of General Grievous 4: Lair of Grievous.

Ability: Boost

Weapons: Blasters

Cost and Location: 50,000. Resolute (Hangar)

Republic Cruiser

Complete Count Dooku 3: Jedi Crash.

Ability: Torpedoes, explosive attacks and boost

Weapons: Missiles, torpedoes and blasters

Cost and Location: 50,000. Resolute (Hangar)

Republic Dropship (Rapid Fire)

It can be unlocked on the Completion of Asajj Ventress 6: Liberty on Ryloth

Ability: Rapid fire; boost

Weapons: Blasters

Cost and Location: 50,000. Resolute (Hangar)

Republic Gunship

It will be unlocked during story mode progression once you complete Jedi Crash.

Ability: Boost

Weapons: Blasters

Stealth Ship

You will have to collect all 130 gold bricks and then build at superkit bay.

Ability: Torpedoes, explosive attacks and boost

Weapons: Blasters

Cost and Location: 200,000. Resolute (Hangar)

The Twilight

Complete Count Dooku 2: Gungan General.

Ability: Boost

Weapons: Blasters

Cost and Location: 50,000. Resolute (Hangar)

V-19 Torrent Starfighter

Unlocked once you complete Storm Over Ryloth during story progression.

Ability: Boost

Weapons: Blasters

Y-wing Starfighter

Complete General Grievous 2: Shadow of Malevolence to unlock it.

Ability: Boost

Weapons: Blasters

Cost and Location: 50,000. Resolute (Hangar)

Separatist Ships

Below is the complete Lego Star Wars 3 ships list from the Separatist campaign.

Geonosian Solar Sailor

It can be unlocked once you complete Count Dooku 6: Legacy of Terror.

Abilities: Boost

Weapons: Blasters

Cost and Location: 200,000. Invisible Hand (Hangar)

Geonosian Starfighter

Buy from Poggle the Lesser once you release him from the Resolute Brig

Abilities: Boost

Weapons: Blasters

Cost and Location: 50,000. Invisible Hand (Hangar)

Hyena Bomber

It can be unlocked once you complete Prologue: Geonosian Arena.

Abilities: Boost

Weapons: Blasters

Cost and Location: 50,000. Invisible Hand (Hangar)

MagnaGuard Starfighter

Unlocked once you complete Castle of Doom.

Abilities: Boost

Weapons: Blasters

Cost and Location: 50,000. Invisible Hand (Hangar)

Neimoidian Shuttle

You need to buy Nute Gunray.

Abilities: Boost

Weapons: Blasters

Cost and Location: 50,000. Invisible Hand (Hangar)

Pirate Saucer (Missiles)

Buy Hondo Ohnaka.

Abilities: Explosive attacks and boost

Weapons: Missiles and blasters

Cost and Location: 50,000. Invisible Hand (Hangar)

Slave I

To unlock it, you need to buy a character named Jango Fett.

Abilities: Boost

Weapons: Blasters

Souless One (Rapid Fire)

Complete General Grievous 6: Grievous Intrigue.

Abilities: Rapid fire and boost.

Weapons: Blasters

Cost and Location: 200,000. Invisible Hand (Hangar)

The Halo (Rapid Fire)

Unlocked during story progression.

Abilities: Rapid fire and boost.

Weapons: Blasters

Cost and Location: 200,000. Invisible Hand (Hangar)

Trident Assault Craft

It is unlocked once you Complete Asajj Ventress 6: Liberty on Ryloth.

Abilities: Torpedoes, explosive attacks and boost

Weapons: Missiles, torpedoes, blasters

Cost and Location: 200,000. Invisible Hand (Hangar)

Vulture Droid

Complete Prologue: Geonosian Arena.

Abilities: Boost

Weapons: Blasters

Cost and Location: 100. Invisible Hand (Hangar)

Xanadu Blood (Rapid Fire)

You need to complete any of Ziro’s bounty hunter missions.

Abilities: Rapid fire and boost

Weapons: Blasters