In Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga, players can upgrade many different skills as they play through the game. All kinds of upgrades in Lego Star Wars require Kyber Bricks and Studs. Obtaining studs is fairly straightforward, whereas Kyber Bricks are trickier to get. This guide will explain how to earn upgrades fast in Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga.

How to Earn Upgrades Fast in Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga

In Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, the Kyber Bricks are received as a reward for getting 100% completion of a story level. They are also rewarded for completing challenges and puzzles. However, there is another way to obtain the Kyber Bricks, which is not tied to such tasks.

To earn these Kyber Bricks for your upgrades, make your way off a planet and into space. You will require a vehicle that can travel into the space for this to work. In space, look out for Kyber Comets.

Kyber Comets will be giant rock bodies of gray and blue color. You will aim to destroy these comets. Destroying a Kyber Comet will award you with 5 Kyber Bricks.

Each space area outside a map location will have one of these Kyber Comets. Make sure to destroy all of them to maximize the amount of Kyber Bricks. The disappointing thing is that a Kyber Comet will not appear again once you destroy it.

Make sure to destroy all of these Kyber Comets early on in the game to obtain Kyber Bricks which can be used to upgrade your skills.

Now you know how to easily farm Kyber Comets and earn upgrades fast in Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga. Keep visiting our website to stay up-to-date with the latest news and in-depth game guides.