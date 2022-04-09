How to Use Scavenger in Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga

With a rough estimate of 380 characters in total, the roster of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has been divided into 10 different classes. Each class has a distinct set of skills, unlocked and upgraded by tools. This guide is a thorough breakdown of the Scavenger class in Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga.

How to Use the Scavenger Class in Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga

The Scavenger class is potentially one of the most useful classes in the game. Its main ability revolves around finding scrap and then using that scrap to build tools.

This makes the Scavenger class highly versatile because players can create all kinds of tools for exploration, traversal, and combat.

Scavenger Class Characters

The class is a set of 11 characters with a set of abilities unlocked and upgraded by using the Scavenger Tools.

Chief Chirpa

Jawa

Logray

Paploo

Rey (Episode VII)

Rey (Episode VII – Starkiller Base)

Rey (Scavenger Grey Vest)

Teebo

Teedo

Tusken Raider

Wicket

Scavenger Class Abilities

The following are the abilities players will have access to if they go with the Scavenger class.

Expert Climber

The ability increases the climbing speed of the character.

Advanced Gliding

This ability helps glide at a faster speed while using the glider.

Better Breaker Blaster

The ability for combat makes the character more vicious during fights. This ability increases the explosive range and Damage of the Breaker Blaster.

Crafty

This adds new colors schemes for the Scavenger Tools.

How to unlock Scavenger Tools

There are a total of three Scavenger tools in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Each has an ability associated with it.

Glider

Enables to glide faster and fly above huge gaps

Net Launcher

Enables to shoot nets on marked spots and climb up

Breaker Blaster

Increase the damage and helps penetrate breakable walls

The Scavenger Tools can be unlocked in a story mission in Episode VII. The story mission “Scrap for Scraps” will task players to collect 20 pieces of scrap around the Niima Outpost.

After collecting all these scrap pieces, you’ll be able to craft all three tools for scavenger class at their respective workbenches in that area. You’ll also be given a tutorial on how to use the tools you’ve unlocked.

How to select and use Scavenger Tools

Once you have unlocked all of the tools, hold B or Circle to open the Tool menu. Select a tool by scrolling through them by using A or Cross.

To drop a tool at any point, press B or circle or just swap with some other in the Tool menu.