Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga No Snoke Without Fire Minikits Locations Guide

Minikits are collectibles in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. This guide will assist you by providing the locations of all No Snoke Without Fire minikits in Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga.

No Snoke Without Fire requires you to complete three challenges and collect five Minikits. In this section, we’ll go over each Minikit location in the No Snoke Without Fire mission of Lego Star Wars and explain how to get it.

No Snoke Without Fire – Minikit Location #1

When you have Kylo restrain Rey three times, move ahead from that location and turn to your immediate left. Open the door in front and enter the room. Three valves are installed in the room. Force move the valves and you’ll receive a Minikit.

No Snoke Without Fire – Minikit Location #2

Exit the first Minikit room and proceed to the left. Turn left and continue to the first right-hand room. Enter the room and shoot at the golden brick on the left.

When the brick breaks, a few targets moving in a circular disc will appear. If you successfully shoot all of the targets, you will receive a Minikit.

No Snoke Without Fire – Minikit Location #3

Head out and continue further inside. This time around open the door on the Left. In the room, you’ll find a brick. Move it through the course. It will eventually reach its proper fitting position. When this occurs, you will receive a Minikit as a reward.

No Snoke Without Fire – Minikit Location #4

To track down the next Minikit, move out and turn left. You’ll come across closed doors. Grapple to open the doors.

You’ll see an R2-D2 Computer in the northwest, complete it. Now, move up on the platform to find another R2-D2 Computer. Completing it will lead you to the fourth Minikit.

No Snoke Without Fire – Minikit Location #5

The last Minikit of this level can be found in the Praetorian Guards Section Behind the Chair. This is where challenges 2 and 3 take place. You’ll most likely come across this Minikit while completing those.

Done and dusted! That’s all there is to know about No Snoke Without Fire in Lego Skywalker Saga.