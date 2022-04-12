Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga Ground A-salt Minikit Locations Guide

Ground A-salt has five Minikits hidden inside the Crystal Cave. This guide will show you the location of every one of those minikit collectibles during the Ground A-salt mission of Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga.

Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga Ground A-salt Minikit Locations

Minikit (1/5) – Breaker Blaster Brick

After entering the Crystal Cave, you need to follow the tunnel using the yellow arrows. After that, you need to fix the drill by pushing all the broken parts.

Now drive the drill through three stone walls. You will find yourself in an open cavity where you will find Blaster Brick Wall.

You need to select the Breaker Blaster gun from your ammunition and shoot until the wall collapses. Behind this wall, you will find your first Minikit.

Minikit (2/5) – Feed the Animals

Head back to the red cave from where you came from, and more than halfway through, turn right. There you will find an animal feeder machine. Activate by following the instruction on the screen.

Animals will eat the food from the feeder and, in return, will give you chips for you to build. After building the chips, you will get your second Minikit.

Minikit (3/5) – Hidden behind some Debris

After coming out of the place where you found your second Minikit, you need to head west through tunnels. At the end of the tunnel, you need to look for debris on your right.

Kick the debris, and find your third Minikit underneath the debris.

Minikit (4/5) – Gold Brick

After discovering a shortcut via the protocol terminal, the Crait Service Tunnel Doors will open. Head inside, and you will find Goldbrick. Shoot the Brick with the weapon, and inside you will find your fourth Brick.

Minikit (5/5) – Pull the switch from the ladder and complete the Picture

Head west through the cave, and at the end of the path, you will find a closed door and a ladder beside that door. Pull the switch from the ladder and climb to the top.

There you will find a box. Destroy the box, and you will find the puzzle piece.

Lift the puzzle pieces and complete the Picture. After completing the puzzle, you will find your fifth puzzle piece from underneath the puzzle.