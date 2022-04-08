Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has a ton of items scattered across the galaxy for players to find. The Collectable Detector will help players track down all of those said items. The following guide will show you how to get Collectable Detector in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

How to get Collectable Detector in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

The Collectable Detector is important for locating Minikits in the game. Minikits can grant you access to a variety of different things such as special characters. They are found scattered across missions and regions.

You just need to go to the Upgrades section in the menu to find the Collectable Detector. However, you’ll need to first unlock a few prerequisite abilities before being able to use the Collectable Detector. This will come at the cost of Coins and Kyber Bricks.

One of the benefits of the Collectable Detector is that it can be modified to find Kyber Bricks, ships, etc. It will only cost you 5 Kyber Bricks to purchase the upgrade.

There are a total of 1,166 Kyber Bricks spread throughout the game. Hence, those 5 Kyber Bricks to unlock the upgrade will be earned back in no time. Not to mention that you’ll locate extra Kyber Bricks to unlock further modifications along with Minikits for characters and new ships to explore the galaxy.