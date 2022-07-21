Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga Classes Abilities And Upgrades Guide

In Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga, you are given different classes. Different classes have different abilities and upgrades, which can be useful in different situations.
We have created this Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga guide to help you understand the classes, abilities, and upgrades in the game and pick the best class according to your needs.
All Classes In Lego Skywalker Saga
There are 10 different classes in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Each has unique abilities that can be useful in a certain situation.
Like Jedi can move objects to make way or form a path. Same a Scavenger can be used to build useful objects using scrap. Below are details about all the classes’ abilities and upgrades, so don’t worry.
Jump To:
Jedi Abilities And Upgrades
Force Flinger
Force Flinger can increase the attack damage done by thrown objects. This skill can be upgraded as well; below, you can see all its upgrades along with the cost.
- Level 1: Thrown objects will now deal 15% extra damage. It will cost you 4 Kyber Bricks and 10,000 Studs
- Level 2: Thrown objects will now deal 30% extra damage. It will cost you 8 Kyber Bricks and 25,000 Studs
- Level 3: Thrown objects will now deal 50% extra damage. It will cost you 12 Kyber Bricks and 50,000 Studs
Jedi Reflexes
Successful combat Counters will cause more damage to enemies. Below you can see its upgrades and cost.
- Level 1: Damage will be increased by 50%, and affect a small radius. It will cost you 4 Kyber Bricks and 10,000 Studs
- Level 2: Damage will be increased by 100%, and affect a medium radius. It will cost you 8 Kyber Bricks and 25,000 Studs
- Level 3: Damage will be increased by 200%, and affect a large radius. It will cost you 12 Kyber Bricks and 50,000 Studs
Trick Time
This can increase the duration of both Jedi Mind tricks and Distract. You can see its upgrades below.
- Level 1: The effects will last for extra 3 seconds. It will cost you 4 Kyber Bricks and 10,000 Studs
- Level 2: The effects will last for extra 6 seconds. It will cost you 8 Kyber Bricks and 25,000 Studs
- Level 3: The effects will last for extra 9 seconds. It will cost you 12 Kyber Bricks and 50,000 Studs
Mind Master
Mind Master will increase the range of both Panic Jedi mind tricks and Distract. Below you can see its upgrades and cost.
- Level 1: This will increase the range by a small amount. It will cost you 4 Kyber Bricks and 10,000 Studs
- Level 2: This will increase the range by a moderate amount. It will cost you 8 Kyber Bricks and 25,000 Studs
- Level 3: This will increase the range by a large amount. It will cost you 12 Kyber Bricks and 50,000 Studs
Hero Abilities And Upgrades
Improved Shield Generator
This will increase the shield of Ships piloted by Hero class characters.
- Level 1: You will get 2500 Studs for the completed terminal. It will cost you 4 Kyber Bricks and 10,000 Studs
- Level 2: You will get 5000 Studs for the completed terminal. It will cost you 8 Kyber Bricks and 25,000 Studs
- Level 3: You will get 7500 Studs for the completed terminal. It will cost you 12 Kyber Bricks and 50,000 Studs
Scavenger Abilities And Upgrades
Crafty
Crafty can be used to add a new color scheme for the Scavenger tools.
- Level 1: 1 additional color is added. It will cost you 4 Kyber Bricks and 10,000 Studs
- Level 2: 2 additional colors are added. It will cost you 8 Kyber Bricks and 25,000 Studs
- Level 3: 3 additional colors are added. It will cost you 12 Kyber Bricks and 50,000 Studs
Expert Climber
This ability will increase the climbing speed of the Scavenger.
- Level 1: Climbing speed increased by 40%. It will cost you 4 Kyber Bricks and 10,000 Studs
- Level 2: Climbing speed increased by 80%. It will cost you 8 Kyber Bricks and 25,000 Studs
- Level 3: Climbing speed increased by 120%. It will cost you 12 Kyber Bricks and 50,000 Studs
Better Breaker Blaster
This ability will boost the damage and explosive range of the Breaker Blaster attack.
- Level 1: Explosion size and damage is increased slightly. It will cost you 4 Kyber Bricks and 10,000 Studs
- Level 2: Explosion size and damage is increased moderately. It will cost you 8 Kyber Bricks and 25,000 Studs
- Level 3: Explosion size and damage is increased greatly. It will cost you 12 Kyber Bricks and 50,000 Studs
Advanced Gliding
This ability will increase the gliding speed.
- Level 1: Gliding speed is increased slightly. It will cost you 4 Kyber Bricks and 10,000 Studs
- Level 2: Gliding speed is increased moderately. It will cost you 8 Kyber Bricks and 25,000 Studs
- Level 3: Gliding speed is increased largely. It will cost you 12 Kyber Bricks and 50,000 Studs
Scoundrel Abilities And Upgrades
Business Opportunist
This ability help you get a stud discount while buying Hints and Rumors.
- Level 1: You will get a 10% discount on Hints and Rumors. It will cost you 4 Kyber Bricks and 10,000 Studs
- Level 2: You will get a 25% discount on Hints and Rumors. It will cost you 8 Kyber Bricks and 25,000 Studs
- Level 3: You will get a 50% discount on Hints and Rumors. It will cost you 12 Kyber Bricks and 50,000 Studs
Charged Shot
This ability can be used for charged shots. You just have to hold the fire button and then release it.
- Level 1: Charged shots will bounce off from 1 surface. It will cost you 4 Kyber Bricks and 10,000 Studs
- Level 2: Charged shots will bounce off from 2 surfaces. It will cost you 8 Kyber Bricks and 25,000 Studs
- Level 3: Charged shots will bounce off from 3 surfaces. It will cost you 12 Kyber Bricks and 50,000 Studs
Combat Slide
This will damage enemies and objects if you press the input while running to perform Combat Slide.
- Level 1: Short slide and minor damage. It will cost you 4 Kyber Bricks and 10,000 Studs
- Level 2: Moderate slide and medium damage. It will cost you 8 Kyber Bricks and 25,000 Studs
- Level 3: You can shoot while sliding. It will cost you 12 Kyber Bricks and 50,000 Studs
Piercing Rounds
This ability will pierce through cover while you are doing a ranged attack.
- Level 1: Enemies will take 15% of the damage. It will cost you 4 Kyber Bricks and 10,000 Studs
- Level 2: Enemies will take 30% of the damage. It will cost you 8 Kyber Bricks and 25,000 Studs
- Level 3: Enemies will take 45% of the damage. It will cost you 12 Kyber Bricks and 50,000 Studs
Bounty Hunter Abilities And Upgrades
Enemy Detector
The Enemy Detector ability can detect enemies behind surfaces or walls.
- Level 1: Enemies at a small distance can be seen through walls. It will cost you 4 Kyber Bricks and 10,000 Studs
- Level 2: Enemies at a medium distance can be seen through walls. It will cost you 8 Kyber Bricks and 25,000 Studs
- Level 3: Enemies at a large distance can be seen through walls. It will cost you 12 Kyber Bricks and 50,000 Studs
Hidden Bounties
This ability can be used to collect a bounty of Studs from the enemies you defeat.
- Level 1: 250 Studs will be dropped by defeated enemies. It will cost you 5,000 studs, 4 Kyber Bricks
- Level 2: 500 Studs will be dropped by defeated enemies. It will cost you 15,000 studs, 8 Kyber Bricks
- Level 3: 750 Studs will be dropped by defeated enemies. It will cost you 25,000 studs, 12 Kyber Bricks
Scattershot
Weapons will shoot in a wider range and cause damage to more enemies.
- Level 1: 2x bolts are fired in a wide range. It will cost you 4 Kyber Bricks and 10,000 Studs
- Level 2: 3x bolts are fired in a wide range. It will cost you 8 Kyber Bricks and 25,000 Studs
- Level 3: 4x bolts are fired in a wide range. It will cost you 12 Kyber Bricks and 50,000 Studs
Shock Grenade
This can be used to stun enemies and disable the energy shield just by throwing a Shock Grenade.
- Level 1: Enemies are stunned in a small range. It will cost you 4 Kyber Bricks and 10,000 Studs
- Level 2: Enemies are stunned in a moderate range. It will cost you 8 Kyber Bricks and 25,000 Studs
- Level 3: Enemies are stunned in a big range. It will cost you 12 Kyber Bricks and 50,000 Studs
Villain Abilities And Upgrades
Demolitions Expert
With this ability, the damage radius of grenades will increase.
- Level 1: Blast range will increase slightly. It will cost you 4 Kyber Bricks and 10,000 Studs
- Level 2: Blast range will increase moderately. It will cost you 8 Kyber Bricks and 25,000 Studs
- Level 3: Blast range will increase largely. It will cost you 12 Kyber Bricks and 50,000 Studs
Extra Ammo
The extra ammo ability helps you get more ammo with a weapon found in drop crates.
- Level 1: Weapons will have 25% more ammo. It will cost you 4 Kyber Bricks and 10,000 Studs
- Level 2: Weapons will have 50% more ammo. It will cost you 8 Kyber Bricks and 25,000 Studs
- Level 3: Weapons will have 100% more ammo. It will cost you 12 Kyber Bricks and 50,000 Studs
Defense Droid
This ability will give you a training remote that can give you backup during the fight.
- Level 1: Small amount of damage is done by training remote attacks. It will cost you 4 Kyber Bricks and 10,000 Studs
- Level 2: Moderate amount of damage is done by training remote attacks. It will cost you 8 Kyber Bricks and 25,000 Studs
- Level 3: A large amount of damage is done by training remote attacks. It will cost you 12 Kyber Bricks and 50,000 Studs
Villain Terminal Expert
With this ability, you can easily complete or bypass the Villain Terminals and get the Bonus Studs.
- Level 1: 2500 Studs for the completed terminal. It will cost you 4 Kyber Bricks and 10,000 Studs
- Level 2: 5000 Studs for the completed terminal. It will cost you 8 Kyber Bricks and 25,000 Studs
- Level 3: 7500 Studs for the completed terminal. It will cost you 12 Kyber Bricks and 50,000 Studs
Dark Side Abilities And Upgrades
Fear the Dark Side
With this ability, enemies and locals can run away from you.
- Level 1: From a small distance 5% chance of fear. It will cost you 4 Kyber Bricks and 10,000 Studs
- Level 2: From a moderate distance 10% chance of fear. It will cost you 8 Kyber Bricks and 25,000 Studs
- Level 3: From a large distance 10% chance of fear. It will cost you 12 Kyber Bricks and 50,000 Studs
Power Push
This attack will knock back enemies At a wide range.
- Level 1: There is a slight increase in range. It will cost you 4 Kyber Bricks and 10,000 Studs
- Level 2: There is a Moderate increase in the range. It will cost you 8 Kyber Bricks and 25,000 Studs
- Level 3: There is a large increase in the range. It will cost you 12 Kyber Bricks and 50,000 Studs
Force Crush
With this ability, you can repeatedly grab enemies by force and cause damage.
- Level 1: With a force grab, a small amount of damage is done. It will cost you 4 Kyber Bricks and 10,000 Studs
- Level 2: With a force grab, a moderate amount of damage is done. It will cost you 8 Kyber Bricks and 25,000 Studs
- Level 3: With a force grab, much damage is done. It will cost you 12 Kyber Bricks and 50,000 Studs
Dark Rise
This ability will boost the force lift power and capabilities.
- Level 1: You can lift the Non-Droid enemies. It will cost you 4 Kyber Bricks and 10,000 Studs
- Level 2: You can throw the Non-Droid enemies. It will cost you 8 Kyber Bricks and 25,000 Studs
- Level 3: Enemies can be thrown further away. It will cost you 12 Kyber Bricks and 50,000 Studs
Astromech Droid Abilities And Upgrades
Distraction
This can be used to distract the enemies by projecting a hologram.
- Level 1: Cause distraction for 3 seconds. It will cost you 4 Kyber Bricks and 10,000 Studs
- Level 2: Cause distraction for 5 seconds. It will cost you 8 Kyber Bricks and 25,000 Studs
- Level 3: Cause distraction for 8 seconds. It will cost you 12 Kyber Bricks and 50,000 Studs
Droid Barge
You can use this ability to slide while moving and deal damage to the enemies.
- Level 1: Slide a short distance and cause minor damage. It will cost you 4 Kyber Bricks and 10,000 Studs
- Level 2: Slide a moderate distance and cause minor damage. It will cost you 8 Kyber Bricks and 25,000 Studs
- Level 3: Slide a long distance and cause major damage. It will cost you 12 Kyber Bricks and 50,000 Studs
Astromech Socket Expert
It can be used to bypass or complete Astromech Socket Interactions for bonus Studs.
- Level 1: 2500 Studs for completed socket interaction. It will cost you 4 Kyber Bricks and 10,000 Studs
- Level 2: 5000 Studs for completed socket interaction. It will cost you 8 Kyber Bricks and 25,000 Studs
- Level 3: 7500 Studs for completed socket interaction. It will cost you 12 Kyber Bricks and 50,000 Studs
Super-Charged
This causes a shockwave that can damage and stun nearby enemies.
- Level 1: Damage is done in a small range. It will cost you 4 Kyber Bricks and 10,000 Studs
- Level 2: Damage is done in a moderate range. It will cost you 8 Kyber Bricks and 25,000 Studs
- Level 3: Damage is done in a large range. It will cost you 12 Kyber Bricks and 50,000 Studs
Protocol Droid Abilities And Upgrades
Destructive Assembly
It causes a shockwave that can disassemble the nearby enemies.
- Level 1: Damage is done in a small radius. It will cost you 4 Kyber Bricks and 10,000 Studs
- Level 2: Damage is done in a moderate radius. It will cost you 8 Kyber Bricks and 25,000 Studs
- Level 3: Damage is done in a large radius. It will cost you 12 Kyber Bricks and 50,000 Studs
Paid Translator
You will get bonus Studs for translating the language of aliens.
- Level 1: For every new translation, you will get 500 Studs. It will cost you 5,000 studs, 4 Kyber Bricks
- Level 2: For every new translation, you will get 1000 Studs. It will cost you 15,000 studs, 8 Kyber Bricks
- Level 3: For every new translation, you will get 2500 Studs. It will cost you 25,000 studs, 12 Kyber Bricks
Polished Plating
With this ability, you can deflect enemy bolts coming toward you.
- Level 1: Increase deflection chance by 50%. It will cost you 4 Kyber Bricks and 10,000 Studs
- Level 2: Increase deflection chance by 75%. It will cost you 8 Kyber Bricks and 25,000 Studs
- Level 3: Increase deflection chance by 100%. It will cost you 12 Kyber Bricks and 50,000 Studs
Turret Tune-up
This ability can cause bolts to bounce back from different surfaces.
- Level 1: Cause bounce off 1 surface. It will cost you 2,500 studs, 1 Kyber Brick
- Level 2: Cause bounce off 2 surfaces. It will cost you 5,000 studs, 2 Kyber Bricks
- Level 3: Cause bounce off 3 surfaces. It will cost you 4 Kyber Bricks and 10,000 Studs
Extras Abilities
- Speedy Sprint: Make you sprint while exploring the Galaxy.
- Fast Build: This will increase the assembly and build speed.
- Counter Cash: For successful combat, you will get Studs.
- Extra Health I: You will get additional health with this ability.
- Ship Enhancements: This will increase the attack power of your ship.
- Collectible Detector: You will get an on-screen marker for important collectibles.
- Attract Studs: You can collect Studs from a long distance.
- Extra Health II: More health will be added if you use this ability.
- Melee Attack Power: Will boost the attack power of melee attacks.
- Ranged Weapon Power: Will boost the attack power of ranged attacks.
- Health Recovery Speed: Health recovery gets faster and starts earlier.
- Extra Health III: More Health will be added.