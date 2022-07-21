Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga Classes Abilities And Upgrades Guide

In Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga, you are given different classes. Different classes have different abilities and upgrades, which can be useful in different situations.

We have created this Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga guide to help you understand the classes, abilities, and upgrades in the game and pick the best class according to your needs.

All Classes In Lego Skywalker Saga

There are 10 different classes in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Each has unique abilities that can be useful in a certain situation.

Like Jedi can move objects to make way or form a path. Same a Scavenger can be used to build useful objects using scrap. Below are details about all the classes’ abilities and upgrades, so don’t worry.

Jedi Abilities And Upgrades

Force Flinger

Force Flinger can increase the attack damage done by thrown objects. This skill can be upgraded as well; below, you can see all its upgrades along with the cost.

Level 1: Thrown objects will now deal 15% extra damage. It will cost you 4 Kyber Bricks and 10,000 Studs

Level 2: Thrown objects will now deal 30% extra damage. It will cost you 8 Kyber Bricks and 25,000 Studs

Level 3: Thrown objects will now deal 50% extra damage. It will cost you 12 Kyber Bricks and 50,000 Studs

Jedi Reflexes

Successful combat Counters will cause more damage to enemies. Below you can see its upgrades and cost.

Level 1: Damage will be increased by 50%, and affect a small radius. It will cost you 4 Kyber Bricks and 10,000 Studs

Level 2: Damage will be increased by 100%, and affect a medium radius. It will cost you 8 Kyber Bricks and 25,000 Studs

Level 3: Damage will be increased by 200%, and affect a large radius. It will cost you 12 Kyber Bricks and 50,000 Studs

Trick Time

This can increase the duration of both Jedi Mind tricks and Distract. You can see its upgrades below.

Level 1: The effects will last for extra 3 seconds. It will cost you 4 Kyber Bricks and 10,000 Studs

Level 2: The effects will last for extra 6 seconds. It will cost you 8 Kyber Bricks and 25,000 Studs

Level 3: The effects will last for extra 9 seconds. It will cost you 12 Kyber Bricks and 50,000 Studs

Mind Master

Mind Master will increase the range of both Panic Jedi mind tricks and Distract. Below you can see its upgrades and cost.

Level 1: This will increase the range by a small amount. It will cost you 4 Kyber Bricks and 10,000 Studs

Level 2: This will increase the range by a moderate amount. It will cost you 8 Kyber Bricks and 25,000 Studs

Level 3: This will increase the range by a large amount. It will cost you 12 Kyber Bricks and 50,000 Studs

Hero Abilities And Upgrades

Improved Shield Generator

This will increase the shield of Ships piloted by Hero class characters.

Level 1: You will get 2500 Studs for the completed terminal. It will cost you 4 Kyber Bricks and 10,000 Studs

Level 2: You will get 5000 Studs for the completed terminal. It will cost you 8 Kyber Bricks and 25,000 Studs

Level 3: You will get 7500 Studs for the completed terminal. It will cost you 12 Kyber Bricks and 50,000 Studs

Scavenger Abilities And Upgrades

Crafty

Crafty can be used to add a new color scheme for the Scavenger tools.

Level 1: 1 additional color is added. It will cost you 4 Kyber Bricks and 10,000 Studs

Level 2: 2 additional colors are added. It will cost you 8 Kyber Bricks and 25,000 Studs

Level 3: 3 additional colors are added. It will cost you 12 Kyber Bricks and 50,000 Studs

Expert Climber

This ability will increase the climbing speed of the Scavenger.

Level 1: Climbing speed increased by 40%. It will cost you 4 Kyber Bricks and 10,000 Studs

Level 2: Climbing speed increased by 80%. It will cost you 8 Kyber Bricks and 25,000 Studs

Level 3: Climbing speed increased by 120%. It will cost you 12 Kyber Bricks and 50,000 Studs

Better Breaker Blaster

This ability will boost the damage and explosive range of the Breaker Blaster attack.

Level 1: Explosion size and damage is increased slightly. It will cost you 4 Kyber Bricks and 10,000 Studs

Level 2: Explosion size and damage is increased moderately. It will cost you 8 Kyber Bricks and 25,000 Studs

Level 3: Explosion size and damage is increased greatly. It will cost you 12 Kyber Bricks and 50,000 Studs

Advanced Gliding

This ability will increase the gliding speed.

Level 1: Gliding speed is increased slightly. It will cost you 4 Kyber Bricks and 10,000 Studs

Level 2: Gliding speed is increased moderately. It will cost you 8 Kyber Bricks and 25,000 Studs

Level 3: Gliding speed is increased largely. It will cost you 12 Kyber Bricks and 50,000 Studs

Scoundrel Abilities And Upgrades

Business Opportunist

This ability help you get a stud discount while buying Hints and Rumors.

Level 1: You will get a 10% discount on Hints and Rumors. It will cost you 4 Kyber Bricks and 10,000 Studs

Level 2: You will get a 25% discount on Hints and Rumors. It will cost you 8 Kyber Bricks and 25,000 Studs

Level 3: You will get a 50% discount on Hints and Rumors. It will cost you 12 Kyber Bricks and 50,000 Studs

Charged Shot

This ability can be used for charged shots. You just have to hold the fire button and then release it.

Level 1: Charged shots will bounce off from 1 surface. It will cost you 4 Kyber Bricks and 10,000 Studs

Level 2: Charged shots will bounce off from 2 surfaces. It will cost you 8 Kyber Bricks and 25,000 Studs

Level 3: Charged shots will bounce off from 3 surfaces. It will cost you 12 Kyber Bricks and 50,000 Studs

Combat Slide

This will damage enemies and objects if you press the input while running to perform Combat Slide.

Level 1: Short slide and minor damage. It will cost you 4 Kyber Bricks and 10,000 Studs

Level 2: Moderate slide and medium damage. It will cost you 8 Kyber Bricks and 25,000 Studs

Level 3: You can shoot while sliding. It will cost you 12 Kyber Bricks and 50,000 Studs

Piercing Rounds

This ability will pierce through cover while you are doing a ranged attack.

Level 1: Enemies will take 15% of the damage. It will cost you 4 Kyber Bricks and 10,000 Studs

Level 2: Enemies will take 30% of the damage. It will cost you 8 Kyber Bricks and 25,000 Studs

Level 3: Enemies will take 45% of the damage. It will cost you 12 Kyber Bricks and 50,000 Studs

Bounty Hunter Abilities And Upgrades

Enemy Detector

The Enemy Detector ability can detect enemies behind surfaces or walls.

Level 1: Enemies at a small distance can be seen through walls. It will cost you 4 Kyber Bricks and 10,000 Studs

Level 2: Enemies at a medium distance can be seen through walls. It will cost you 8 Kyber Bricks and 25,000 Studs

Level 3: Enemies at a large distance can be seen through walls. It will cost you 12 Kyber Bricks and 50,000 Studs

Hidden Bounties

This ability can be used to collect a bounty of Studs from the enemies you defeat.

Level 1: 250 Studs will be dropped by defeated enemies. It will cost you 5,000 studs, 4 Kyber Bricks

Level 2: 500 Studs will be dropped by defeated enemies. It will cost you 15,000 studs, 8 Kyber Bricks

Level 3: 750 Studs will be dropped by defeated enemies. It will cost you 25,000 studs, 12 Kyber Bricks

Scattershot

Weapons will shoot in a wider range and cause damage to more enemies.

Level 1: 2x bolts are fired in a wide range. It will cost you 4 Kyber Bricks and 10,000 Studs

Level 2: 3x bolts are fired in a wide range. It will cost you 8 Kyber Bricks and 25,000 Studs

Level 3: 4x bolts are fired in a wide range. It will cost you 12 Kyber Bricks and 50,000 Studs

Shock Grenade

This can be used to stun enemies and disable the energy shield just by throwing a Shock Grenade.

Level 1: Enemies are stunned in a small range. It will cost you 4 Kyber Bricks and 10,000 Studs

Level 2: Enemies are stunned in a moderate range. It will cost you 8 Kyber Bricks and 25,000 Studs

Level 3: Enemies are stunned in a big range. It will cost you 12 Kyber Bricks and 50,000 Studs

Villain Abilities And Upgrades

Demolitions Expert

With this ability, the damage radius of grenades will increase.

Level 1: Blast range will increase slightly. It will cost you 4 Kyber Bricks and 10,000 Studs

Level 2: Blast range will increase moderately. It will cost you 8 Kyber Bricks and 25,000 Studs

Level 3: Blast range will increase largely. It will cost you 12 Kyber Bricks and 50,000 Studs

Extra Ammo

The extra ammo ability helps you get more ammo with a weapon found in drop crates.

Level 1: Weapons will have 25% more ammo. It will cost you 4 Kyber Bricks and 10,000 Studs

Level 2: Weapons will have 50% more ammo. It will cost you 8 Kyber Bricks and 25,000 Studs

Level 3: Weapons will have 100% more ammo. It will cost you 12 Kyber Bricks and 50,000 Studs

Defense Droid

This ability will give you a training remote that can give you backup during the fight.

Level 1: Small amount of damage is done by training remote attacks. It will cost you 4 Kyber Bricks and 10,000 Studs

Level 2: Moderate amount of damage is done by training remote attacks. It will cost you 8 Kyber Bricks and 25,000 Studs

Level 3: A large amount of damage is done by training remote attacks. It will cost you 12 Kyber Bricks and 50,000 Studs

Villain Terminal Expert

With this ability, you can easily complete or bypass the Villain Terminals and get the Bonus Studs.

Level 1: 2500 Studs for the completed terminal. It will cost you 4 Kyber Bricks and 10,000 Studs

Level 2: 5000 Studs for the completed terminal. It will cost you 8 Kyber Bricks and 25,000 Studs

Level 3: 7500 Studs for the completed terminal. It will cost you 12 Kyber Bricks and 50,000 Studs

Dark Side Abilities And Upgrades

Fear the Dark Side

With this ability, enemies and locals can run away from you.

Level 1: From a small distance 5% chance of fear. It will cost you 4 Kyber Bricks and 10,000 Studs

Level 2: From a moderate distance 10% chance of fear. It will cost you 8 Kyber Bricks and 25,000 Studs

Level 3: From a large distance 10% chance of fear. It will cost you 12 Kyber Bricks and 50,000 Studs

Power Push

This attack will knock back enemies At a wide range.

Level 1: There is a slight increase in range. It will cost you 4 Kyber Bricks and 10,000 Studs

Level 2: There is a Moderate increase in the range. It will cost you 8 Kyber Bricks and 25,000 Studs

Level 3: There is a large increase in the range. It will cost you 12 Kyber Bricks and 50,000 Studs

Force Crush

With this ability, you can repeatedly grab enemies by force and cause damage.

Level 1: With a force grab, a small amount of damage is done. It will cost you 4 Kyber Bricks and 10,000 Studs

Level 2: With a force grab, a moderate amount of damage is done. It will cost you 8 Kyber Bricks and 25,000 Studs

Level 3: With a force grab, much damage is done. It will cost you 12 Kyber Bricks and 50,000 Studs

Dark Rise

This ability will boost the force lift power and capabilities.

Level 1: You can lift the Non-Droid enemies. It will cost you 4 Kyber Bricks and 10,000 Studs

Level 2: You can throw the Non-Droid enemies. It will cost you 8 Kyber Bricks and 25,000 Studs

Level 3: Enemies can be thrown further away. It will cost you 12 Kyber Bricks and 50,000 Studs

Astromech Droid Abilities And Upgrades

Distraction

This can be used to distract the enemies by projecting a hologram.

Level 1: Cause distraction for 3 seconds. It will cost you 4 Kyber Bricks and 10,000 Studs

Level 2: Cause distraction for 5 seconds. It will cost you 8 Kyber Bricks and 25,000 Studs

Level 3: Cause distraction for 8 seconds. It will cost you 12 Kyber Bricks and 50,000 Studs

Droid Barge

You can use this ability to slide while moving and deal damage to the enemies.

Level 1: Slide a short distance and cause minor damage. It will cost you 4 Kyber Bricks and 10,000 Studs

Level 2: Slide a moderate distance and cause minor damage. It will cost you 8 Kyber Bricks and 25,000 Studs

Level 3: Slide a long distance and cause major damage. It will cost you 12 Kyber Bricks and 50,000 Studs

Astromech Socket Expert

It can be used to bypass or complete Astromech Socket Interactions for bonus Studs.

Level 1: 2500 Studs for completed socket interaction. It will cost you 4 Kyber Bricks and 10,000 Studs

Level 2: 5000 Studs for completed socket interaction. It will cost you 8 Kyber Bricks and 25,000 Studs

Level 3: 7500 Studs for completed socket interaction. It will cost you 12 Kyber Bricks and 50,000 Studs

Super-Charged

This causes a shockwave that can damage and stun nearby enemies.

Level 1: Damage is done in a small range. It will cost you 4 Kyber Bricks and 10,000 Studs

Level 2: Damage is done in a moderate range. It will cost you 8 Kyber Bricks and 25,000 Studs

Level 3: Damage is done in a large range. It will cost you 12 Kyber Bricks and 50,000 Studs

Protocol Droid Abilities And Upgrades

Destructive Assembly

It causes a shockwave that can disassemble the nearby enemies.

Level 1: Damage is done in a small radius. It will cost you 4 Kyber Bricks and 10,000 Studs

Level 2: Damage is done in a moderate radius. It will cost you 8 Kyber Bricks and 25,000 Studs

Level 3: Damage is done in a large radius. It will cost you 12 Kyber Bricks and 50,000 Studs

Paid Translator

You will get bonus Studs for translating the language of aliens.

Level 1: For every new translation, you will get 500 Studs. It will cost you 5,000 studs, 4 Kyber Bricks

Level 2: For every new translation, you will get 1000 Studs. It will cost you 15,000 studs, 8 Kyber Bricks

Level 3: For every new translation, you will get 2500 Studs. It will cost you 25,000 studs, 12 Kyber Bricks

Polished Plating

With this ability, you can deflect enemy bolts coming toward you.

Level 1: Increase deflection chance by 50%. It will cost you 4 Kyber Bricks and 10,000 Studs

Level 2: Increase deflection chance by 75%. It will cost you 8 Kyber Bricks and 25,000 Studs

Level 3: Increase deflection chance by 100%. It will cost you 12 Kyber Bricks and 50,000 Studs

Turret Tune-up

This ability can cause bolts to bounce back from different surfaces.

Level 1: Cause bounce off 1 surface. It will cost you 2,500 studs, 1 Kyber Brick

Level 2: Cause bounce off 2 surfaces. It will cost you 5,000 studs, 2 Kyber Bricks

Level 3: Cause bounce off 3 surfaces. It will cost you 4 Kyber Bricks and 10,000 Studs

Extras Abilities