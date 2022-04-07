In Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga, there are a whopping 300+ Characters that you can choose to play as during your adventures across the galaxy. The game involves characters belonging to all the nine main Star Wars films. We have prepared this comprehensive guide where we will explain how to change Characters in Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga.

Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga Changing Playable Characters

You will have to be playing in the Free Play mode to change characters. Currently, there is no option of freely changing characters in the story mode. In Story Mode, you will be able to play as the characters belonging to the set part of the story.

Also, to play as a character in Free Play mode, you will need to have them unlocked. Once in Free Play mode, you can change your character by heading to the menu and choosing the Characters tab.

From there, you will be able to choose the character that you want to play. Choose the character you want to replace, then choose the character you want to play to replace the selected one.

When you return to the game, you may swap between your selected characters in the field by pressing the left and right triggers on consoles or by hitting the game’s intended Mouse + Keyboard controls, which will complete a character change.

This is all you need to know regarding how to switch between characters in Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga.