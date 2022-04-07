Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga Challenges List

By Arslan Shah

In this guide, we will provide you with a list of all challenges in all nine episodes of the Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga.

Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga Challenges List

There are a total of nine Episodes in the Lego Star Wars Skywalker. Each episode has 5 levels for you to go through. These levels in Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga also have 3 optional challenges for you to complete. In total there are 135 level challenges for players to complete.

Below is a list of all challenges in each episode of Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga:

Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace Challenges

A Bigger Fish

A Bigger Fish is the first level of Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace in which you have three optional level challenges to complete.

  • Dis is Nutsen – Dodge 3 of the Opee Sea Killer’s attacks in a row.
  • Dodge Every-fin
  • Colo Snore Fish

The Boonta Eve Classic

The Boonta Eve Classic is the second level of Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace in which you have three optional level challenges to complete.

  • Eat My Exhaust!
  • It’s SKYWALKER!
  • Take Over

Better Call Maul

Better Call Maul is the third level of Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace in which you have three optional level challenges to complete.

  • Complete Maul-ing
  • Forced Out
  • Odds Stacked in Your Favor

Outmanned But Not Out-Gungane-ed

Outnamed But Not Out-Gungane-ed is the fourth level of Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace in which you have three optional level challenges to complete.

  • Booma Shakalaka!
  • Don’t Lose Your Head!
  • Ouch Time!

Now This is Podracing

Now This is Podracing is the fifth level of Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace in which you have three optional level challenges to complete.

  • Prodigy
  • Spinning…
  • Yippeee!

Episode 2 – Attack of the Clones Challenges

A Wrestle with Wesell

A Wrestle with Wesell is the first level of Episode 2 – Attack of the Clones in which you have three optional level challenges to complete.

  • Jedi Need Insurance
  • Best Pilot in the Galaxy
  • This is a Shortcut

The Hunt for Jango

The Hunt for Jango is the second level of Episode 2 – Attack of the Clones in which you have three optional level challenges to complete

  • Do an Aileron Roll!
  • Charged Up
  • Flying is for Droids

Droid Factory Frenzy

Droid Factory Frenzy is the third level of Episode 2 – Attack of the Clones in which you have three optional level challenges to complete

  • No Hanging Around
  • Mind Control Drone
  • Zipping Past Danger

Petranaki Panic

Petranaki Panic is the fourth level of Episode 2 – Attack of the Clones in which you have three optional level challenges to complete

  • In Their Heads!
  • Rumble in the Arena
  • Re-gifted

The Battle of the Jedi

The Battle of the Jedi is the fifth level of Episode 2 – Attack of the Clones in which you have three optional level challenges to complete

  • The Dark Side
  • Bug Zapper
  • Forcing Them Out

Episode 3 – Revenge of the Sith Challenges

Out for the Count

Out for the Count is the first level of Episode 3 – Revenge of the Sith in which you have three optional level challenges to complete

  • Beep Boop Backup
  • Civil War
  • Wet Floor!

So Uncivilized

So Uncivilized is the second level of Episode 3 – Revenge of the Sith in which you have three optional level challenges to complete

  • Attack of the Droids
  • Sneak Attack
  • Very Uncivilized

Droid Attack on the Wookiees

Droid Attack of the Wookiees is the third level of Episode 3 – Revenge of the Sith in which you have three optional level challenges to complete

  • Force Influence
  • Frequent Flyer
  • Kashyyyk-a-boo!

Senate Showdown

Senate Showdown is the fourth level of Episode 3 – Revenge of the Sith in which you have three optional level challenges to complete

  • Dazzling Display
  • Heads Up
  • Return to Senator

The High Ground

The High Ground is the fifth level of Episode 3 – Revenge of the Sith in which you have three optional level challenges to complete

  • Let Him Eat Cake!
  • Sneaking in
  • Wider Awareness

Episode 4 – A New Hope Challenges

Boarding Party

Boarding Party is the first level of Episode 4 – A New Hope in which you have three optional level challenges to complete

  • Sometimes I Amaze Myself
  • I Suggest a New Strategy
  • Vacuumed Up!

Hunk of Junk

Hunk of Junk is the second level of Episode 4 – A New Hope in which you have three optional level challenges to complete

  • Absolute Scoundrel
  • Don’t Get Cocky
  • Chewie, Get Us Out of Here!

Best Leia’d Plans

Best Leia’d Plans is the third level of Episode 4 – A New Hope in which you have three optional level challenges to complete

  • Boring Conversation Anyway
  • Slight Weapons Malfunction
  • Your Weapon, You Will Not Need It

This is Some Rescue

This is Some Rescue is the fourth level of Episode 4 – A New Hope in which you have three optional level challenges to complete

  • Bullseye
  • For Luck
  • Special Edition

Stay on Target

Stay on Target is the fifth level of Episode 4 – A New Hope in which you have three optional level challenges to complete

  • Clever Flying
  • Hope That’s Insured
  • That’s Not Going to Buff Out…

Episode 5 – The Empire Strikes Back Challenges

Hoth and Cold

Hoth and Cold is the first level of Episode 5 – The Empire Strikes Back, in which you have three optional level challenges to complete.

  • Avoid the Droid!
  • Not a Probe-lem
  • Stylish Way Down

Assault on Echo Base

Assault on Echo Base is the second level of Episode 5 – The Empire Strikes Back, in which you have three optional level challenges to complete

  • AT-ATrick
  • Show Off!
  • Rogue Squadron, Form Up!

Never Tell Me the Odds

Never Tell Me the Odds is the third level of Episode 5 – The Empire Strikes Back, in which you have three optional level challenges to complete

  • Asteroid Evasion
  • Proton Power
  • Take Evasive Action!

Hibernation Station

Hibernation Station is the fourth level of Episode 5 – The Empire Strikes Back, in which you have three optional level challenges to complete

  • You want to make that move?
  • Hello, What Have We Here?
  • Surprise!

Revelations!

Revelations! is the fifth level of Episode 5 – The Empire Strikes Back, in which you have three optional level challenges to complete

  • Force Feedback
  • Most Impressive
  • Ugnaught-y

Episode 6 – Return of the Jedi Challenges

A Plan to Save Han

A Plan to Save Han is the first level of Episode 6 – Return of the Jedi in which you have three optional level challenges to complete

  • Don’t Blow Our Cover
  • Learn the Droids’ Fate
  • Rancor-cussion

The Copa-Khetanna

The Copa-Khetanna is the second level of Episode 6 – Return of the Jedi in which you have three optional level challenges to complete

  • Boba Fett? No Sweat!
  • How Do YOU Like it?
  • Trick Shot

Endor the Line

Endor the Line is the third level of Episode 6 – Return of the Jedi in which you have three optional level challenges to complete

  • Dodge This!
  • In-Fighting
  • No Safe Place

The Chewbacca Defense

The Chewbacca Defense is the fourth level of Episode 6 – Return of the Jedi in which you have three optional level challenges to complete

  • Ewok and Roll
  • Helmet Drum Collection
  • Sweep the Legs

Fulfill Your Destiny

Fulfill Your Destiny is the fifth level of Episode 6 – Return of the Jedi in which you have three optional level challenges to complete

  • I Will Not Fight You, Father
  • Let the Hate Flow Through You
  • There is No Conflict

Episode 7 – The Force Awakens Challenges

First Order of Business

First Order of Business is the first level of Episode 7 – The Force Awakens in which you have three optional level challenges to complete.

  • Hazardous Work Environment
  • Party Time!
  • Sneaking Mission

Low Flying Garbage

Low Flying Garbage is the second level of Episode 7 – The Force Awakens in which you have three optional level challenges to complete.

  • Getting Pretty Good at This
  • How Low Can You Go?
  • Not So Easy Without a Co-Pilot

Reap What You Solo

Reap What You Solo is the third level of Episode 7 – The Force Awakens in which you have three optional level challenges to complete.

  • The High Ground
  • Rathtar Ruse
  • Turret Takeover

Starkiller Queen

Starkiller Queen is the fourth level of Episode 7 – The Force Awakens in which you have three optional level challenges to complete.

  • Rey’s Escape
  • Rug Pull
  • Snowed In

Destroying Starkiller

Destroying Starkiller is the fifth level of Episode 7 – The Force Awakens in which you have three optional level challenges to complete.

  • Heck of a Pilot!
  • Snow Joke
  • Keeping a Cool Head

Episode 8 – The Last Jedi Challenges

Dameron’s Defiance

Dameron’s Defiance is the first level of Episode 8 – The Last Jedi in which you have three optional level challenges to complete.

  • Ace Pilot
  • How’s My Shooting?
  • Return to Sender –

Master Codebreak-Out

Master Codebreak-Out is the second level of Episode 8 – The Last Jedi in which you have three optional level challenges to complete.

  • Isn’t it Ironic?
  • Prison Break
  • Guards Down

No Snoke Without Fire

No Snoke Without Fire is the third level of Episode 8 – The Last Jedi in which you have three optional level challenges to complete.

  • You’re Embarrassing Me!
  • Supreme Loser
  • Total Destruction

Chrome Dome Down

Chrome Dome Down is the fourth level of Episode 8 – The Last Jedi in which you have three optional level challenges to complete.

  • Heads Up, Chrome Dome!
  • Phasma-tastic!
  • Trouble Underfoot

Ground A-salt

Ground A-salt is the fifth level of Episode 8 – The Last Jedi in which you have three optional level challenges to complete.

  • I Can Dig it!
  • Knock-Knock!
  • Tight Squeeze

Episode 9 – The Rise of Skywalker Challenges

A Skip and a Jump

A Skip and a Jump is the first level of Episode 9 – The Rise of Skywalker in which you have three optional level challenges to complete.

  • Lock Off
  • Here Comes the BOOM!
  • Poe-etic Flying

They Fly Now!

They Fly Now! is the second level of Episode 9 – The Rise of Skywalker in which you have three optional level challenges to complete.

  • When Treadspeeders Fly
  • Never Underestimate a Droid
  • Teamwork!

C-3P-Oh no!

C-3P-Oh no! is the third level of Episode 9 – The Rise of Skywalker in which you have three optional level challenges to complete.

  • Be Rey-ly Quiet
  • New Orders
  • Right in the Eye

The Strength to Do it

The Strength to Do it is the fourth level of Episode 9 – The Rise of Skywalker in which you have three optional level challenges to complete.

  • Shocking!
  • Dark Lord of the Surf
  • Golden Opportunity

Be With Me

Be With Me is the fifth level of Episode 9 – The Rise of Skywalker in which you have three optional level challenges to complete.

  • Explo-Sith
  • Incoming
  • Shrug

Arslan Shah

I'm a game addict person and love to play all sorts of RPGs and Battle Royale like Fortnite. I like writing different Guides for the game while enjoying it as well. "And trust me I ...