In this guide, we will provide you with a list of all challenges in all nine episodes of the Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga.

Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga Challenges List

There are a total of nine Episodes in the Lego Star Wars Skywalker. Each episode has 5 levels for you to go through. These levels in Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga also have 3 optional challenges for you to complete. In total there are 135 level challenges for players to complete.

Below is a list of all challenges in each episode of Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga:

Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace Challenges

A Bigger Fish

A Bigger Fish is the first level of Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace in which you have three optional level challenges to complete.

Dis is Nutsen – Dodge 3 of the Opee Sea Killer’s attacks in a row.

Dodge Every-fin

Colo Snore Fish

The Boonta Eve Classic

The Boonta Eve Classic is the second level of Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace in which you have three optional level challenges to complete.

Eat My Exhaust!

It’s SKYWALKER!

Take Over

Better Call Maul

Better Call Maul is the third level of Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace in which you have three optional level challenges to complete.

Complete Maul-ing

Forced Out

Odds Stacked in Your Favor

Outmanned But Not Out-Gungane-ed

Outnamed But Not Out-Gungane-ed is the fourth level of Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace in which you have three optional level challenges to complete.

Booma Shakalaka!

Don’t Lose Your Head!

Ouch Time!

Now This is Podracing

Now This is Podracing is the fifth level of Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace in which you have three optional level challenges to complete.

Prodigy

Spinning…

Yippeee!

Episode 2 – Attack of the Clones Challenges

A Wrestle with Wesell

A Wrestle with Wesell is the first level of Episode 2 – Attack of the Clones in which you have three optional level challenges to complete.

Jedi Need Insurance

Best Pilot in the Galaxy

This is a Shortcut

The Hunt for Jango

The Hunt for Jango is the second level of Episode 2 – Attack of the Clones in which you have three optional level challenges to complete

Do an Aileron Roll!

Charged Up

Flying is for Droids

Droid Factory Frenzy

Droid Factory Frenzy is the third level of Episode 2 – Attack of the Clones in which you have three optional level challenges to complete

No Hanging Around

Mind Control Drone

Zipping Past Danger

Petranaki Panic

Petranaki Panic is the fourth level of Episode 2 – Attack of the Clones in which you have three optional level challenges to complete

In Their Heads!

Rumble in the Arena

Re-gifted

The Battle of the Jedi

The Battle of the Jedi is the fifth level of Episode 2 – Attack of the Clones in which you have three optional level challenges to complete

The Dark Side

Bug Zapper

Forcing Them Out

Episode 3 – Revenge of the Sith Challenges

Out for the Count

Out for the Count is the first level of Episode 3 – Revenge of the Sith in which you have three optional level challenges to complete

Beep Boop Backup

Civil War

Wet Floor!

So Uncivilized

So Uncivilized is the second level of Episode 3 – Revenge of the Sith in which you have three optional level challenges to complete

Attack of the Droids

Sneak Attack

Very Uncivilized

Droid Attack on the Wookiees

Droid Attack of the Wookiees is the third level of Episode 3 – Revenge of the Sith in which you have three optional level challenges to complete

Force Influence

Frequent Flyer

Kashyyyk-a-boo!

Senate Showdown

Senate Showdown is the fourth level of Episode 3 – Revenge of the Sith in which you have three optional level challenges to complete

Dazzling Display

Heads Up

Return to Senator

The High Ground

The High Ground is the fifth level of Episode 3 – Revenge of the Sith in which you have three optional level challenges to complete

Let Him Eat Cake!

Sneaking in

Wider Awareness

Episode 4 – A New Hope Challenges

Boarding Party

Boarding Party is the first level of Episode 4 – A New Hope in which you have three optional level challenges to complete

Sometimes I Amaze Myself

I Suggest a New Strategy

Vacuumed Up!

Hunk of Junk

Hunk of Junk is the second level of Episode 4 – A New Hope in which you have three optional level challenges to complete

Absolute Scoundrel

Don’t Get Cocky

Chewie, Get Us Out of Here!

Best Leia’d Plans

Best Leia’d Plans is the third level of Episode 4 – A New Hope in which you have three optional level challenges to complete

Boring Conversation Anyway

Slight Weapons Malfunction

Your Weapon, You Will Not Need It

This is Some Rescue

This is Some Rescue is the fourth level of Episode 4 – A New Hope in which you have three optional level challenges to complete

Bullseye

For Luck

Special Edition

Stay on Target

Stay on Target is the fifth level of Episode 4 – A New Hope in which you have three optional level challenges to complete

Clever Flying

Hope That’s Insured

That’s Not Going to Buff Out…

Episode 5 – The Empire Strikes Back Challenges

Hoth and Cold

Hoth and Cold is the first level of Episode 5 – The Empire Strikes Back, in which you have three optional level challenges to complete.

Avoid the Droid!

Not a Probe-lem

Stylish Way Down

Assault on Echo Base

Assault on Echo Base is the second level of Episode 5 – The Empire Strikes Back, in which you have three optional level challenges to complete

AT-ATrick

Show Off!

Rogue Squadron, Form Up!

Never Tell Me the Odds

Never Tell Me the Odds is the third level of Episode 5 – The Empire Strikes Back, in which you have three optional level challenges to complete

Asteroid Evasion

Proton Power

Take Evasive Action!

Hibernation Station

Hibernation Station is the fourth level of Episode 5 – The Empire Strikes Back, in which you have three optional level challenges to complete

You want to make that move?

Hello, What Have We Here?

Surprise!

Revelations!

Revelations! is the fifth level of Episode 5 – The Empire Strikes Back, in which you have three optional level challenges to complete

Force Feedback

Most Impressive

Ugnaught-y

Episode 6 – Return of the Jedi Challenges

A Plan to Save Han

A Plan to Save Han is the first level of Episode 6 – Return of the Jedi in which you have three optional level challenges to complete

Don’t Blow Our Cover

Learn the Droids’ Fate

Rancor-cussion

The Copa-Khetanna

The Copa-Khetanna is the second level of Episode 6 – Return of the Jedi in which you have three optional level challenges to complete

Boba Fett? No Sweat!

How Do YOU Like it?

Trick Shot

Endor the Line

Endor the Line is the third level of Episode 6 – Return of the Jedi in which you have three optional level challenges to complete

Dodge This!

In-Fighting

No Safe Place

The Chewbacca Defense

The Chewbacca Defense is the fourth level of Episode 6 – Return of the Jedi in which you have three optional level challenges to complete

Ewok and Roll

Helmet Drum Collection

Sweep the Legs

Fulfill Your Destiny

Fulfill Your Destiny is the fifth level of Episode 6 – Return of the Jedi in which you have three optional level challenges to complete

I Will Not Fight You, Father

Let the Hate Flow Through You

There is No Conflict

Episode 7 – The Force Awakens Challenges

First Order of Business

First Order of Business is the first level of Episode 7 – The Force Awakens in which you have three optional level challenges to complete.

Hazardous Work Environment

Party Time!

Sneaking Mission

Low Flying Garbage

Low Flying Garbage is the second level of Episode 7 – The Force Awakens in which you have three optional level challenges to complete.

Getting Pretty Good at This

How Low Can You Go?

Not So Easy Without a Co-Pilot

Reap What You Solo

Reap What You Solo is the third level of Episode 7 – The Force Awakens in which you have three optional level challenges to complete.

The High Ground

Rathtar Ruse

Turret Takeover

Starkiller Queen

Starkiller Queen is the fourth level of Episode 7 – The Force Awakens in which you have three optional level challenges to complete.

Rey’s Escape

Rug Pull

Snowed In

Destroying Starkiller

Destroying Starkiller is the fifth level of Episode 7 – The Force Awakens in which you have three optional level challenges to complete.

Heck of a Pilot!

Snow Joke

Keeping a Cool Head

Episode 8 – The Last Jedi Challenges

Dameron’s Defiance

Dameron’s Defiance is the first level of Episode 8 – The Last Jedi in which you have three optional level challenges to complete.

Ace Pilot

How’s My Shooting?

Return to Sender –

Master Codebreak-Out

Master Codebreak-Out is the second level of Episode 8 – The Last Jedi in which you have three optional level challenges to complete.

Isn’t it Ironic?

Prison Break

Guards Down

No Snoke Without Fire

No Snoke Without Fire is the third level of Episode 8 – The Last Jedi in which you have three optional level challenges to complete.

You’re Embarrassing Me!

Supreme Loser

Total Destruction

Chrome Dome Down

Chrome Dome Down is the fourth level of Episode 8 – The Last Jedi in which you have three optional level challenges to complete.

Heads Up, Chrome Dome!

Phasma-tastic!

Trouble Underfoot

Ground A-salt

Ground A-salt is the fifth level of Episode 8 – The Last Jedi in which you have three optional level challenges to complete.

I Can Dig it!

Knock-Knock!

Tight Squeeze

Episode 9 – The Rise of Skywalker Challenges

A Skip and a Jump

A Skip and a Jump is the first level of Episode 9 – The Rise of Skywalker in which you have three optional level challenges to complete.

Lock Off

Here Comes the BOOM!

Poe-etic Flying

They Fly Now!

They Fly Now! is the second level of Episode 9 – The Rise of Skywalker in which you have three optional level challenges to complete.

When Treadspeeders Fly

Never Underestimate a Droid

Teamwork!

C-3P-Oh no!

C-3P-Oh no! is the third level of Episode 9 – The Rise of Skywalker in which you have three optional level challenges to complete.

Be Rey-ly Quiet

New Orders

Right in the Eye

The Strength to Do it

The Strength to Do it is the fourth level of Episode 9 – The Rise of Skywalker in which you have three optional level challenges to complete.

Shocking!

Dark Lord of the Surf

Golden Opportunity

Be With Me

Be With Me is the fifth level of Episode 9 – The Rise of Skywalker in which you have three optional level challenges to complete.