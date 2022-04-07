In this guide, we will provide you with a list of all challenges in all nine episodes of the Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga.
Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga Challenges List
There are a total of nine Episodes in the Lego Star Wars Skywalker. Each episode has 5 levels for you to go through. These levels in Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga also have 3 optional challenges for you to complete. In total there are 135 level challenges for players to complete.
Below is a list of all challenges in each episode of Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga:
Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace Challenges
A Bigger Fish
A Bigger Fish is the first level of Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace in which you have three optional level challenges to complete.
- Dis is Nutsen – Dodge 3 of the Opee Sea Killer’s attacks in a row.
- Dodge Every-fin
- Colo Snore Fish
The Boonta Eve Classic
The Boonta Eve Classic is the second level of Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace in which you have three optional level challenges to complete.
- Eat My Exhaust!
- It’s SKYWALKER!
- Take Over
Better Call Maul
Better Call Maul is the third level of Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace in which you have three optional level challenges to complete.
- Complete Maul-ing
- Forced Out
- Odds Stacked in Your Favor
Outmanned But Not Out-Gungane-ed
Outnamed But Not Out-Gungane-ed is the fourth level of Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace in which you have three optional level challenges to complete.
- Booma Shakalaka!
- Don’t Lose Your Head!
- Ouch Time!
Now This is Podracing
Now This is Podracing is the fifth level of Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace in which you have three optional level challenges to complete.
- Prodigy
- Spinning…
- Yippeee!
Episode 2 – Attack of the Clones Challenges
A Wrestle with Wesell
A Wrestle with Wesell is the first level of Episode 2 – Attack of the Clones in which you have three optional level challenges to complete.
- Jedi Need Insurance
- Best Pilot in the Galaxy
- This is a Shortcut
The Hunt for Jango
The Hunt for Jango is the second level of Episode 2 – Attack of the Clones in which you have three optional level challenges to complete
- Do an Aileron Roll!
- Charged Up
- Flying is for Droids
Droid Factory Frenzy
Droid Factory Frenzy is the third level of Episode 2 – Attack of the Clones in which you have three optional level challenges to complete
- No Hanging Around
- Mind Control Drone
- Zipping Past Danger
Petranaki Panic
Petranaki Panic is the fourth level of Episode 2 – Attack of the Clones in which you have three optional level challenges to complete
- In Their Heads!
- Rumble in the Arena
- Re-gifted
The Battle of the Jedi
The Battle of the Jedi is the fifth level of Episode 2 – Attack of the Clones in which you have three optional level challenges to complete
- The Dark Side
- Bug Zapper
- Forcing Them Out
Episode 3 – Revenge of the Sith Challenges
Out for the Count
Out for the Count is the first level of Episode 3 – Revenge of the Sith in which you have three optional level challenges to complete
- Beep Boop Backup
- Civil War
- Wet Floor!
So Uncivilized
So Uncivilized is the second level of Episode 3 – Revenge of the Sith in which you have three optional level challenges to complete
- Attack of the Droids
- Sneak Attack
- Very Uncivilized
Droid Attack on the Wookiees
Droid Attack of the Wookiees is the third level of Episode 3 – Revenge of the Sith in which you have three optional level challenges to complete
- Force Influence
- Frequent Flyer
- Kashyyyk-a-boo!
Senate Showdown
Senate Showdown is the fourth level of Episode 3 – Revenge of the Sith in which you have three optional level challenges to complete
- Dazzling Display
- Heads Up
- Return to Senator
The High Ground
The High Ground is the fifth level of Episode 3 – Revenge of the Sith in which you have three optional level challenges to complete
- Let Him Eat Cake!
- Sneaking in
- Wider Awareness
Episode 4 – A New Hope Challenges
Boarding Party
Boarding Party is the first level of Episode 4 – A New Hope in which you have three optional level challenges to complete
- Sometimes I Amaze Myself
- I Suggest a New Strategy
- Vacuumed Up!
Hunk of Junk
Hunk of Junk is the second level of Episode 4 – A New Hope in which you have three optional level challenges to complete
- Absolute Scoundrel
- Don’t Get Cocky
- Chewie, Get Us Out of Here!
Best Leia’d Plans
Best Leia’d Plans is the third level of Episode 4 – A New Hope in which you have three optional level challenges to complete
- Boring Conversation Anyway
- Slight Weapons Malfunction
- Your Weapon, You Will Not Need It
This is Some Rescue
This is Some Rescue is the fourth level of Episode 4 – A New Hope in which you have three optional level challenges to complete
- Bullseye
- For Luck
- Special Edition
Stay on Target
Stay on Target is the fifth level of Episode 4 – A New Hope in which you have three optional level challenges to complete
- Clever Flying
- Hope That’s Insured
- That’s Not Going to Buff Out…
Episode 5 – The Empire Strikes Back Challenges
Hoth and Cold
Hoth and Cold is the first level of Episode 5 – The Empire Strikes Back, in which you have three optional level challenges to complete.
- Avoid the Droid!
- Not a Probe-lem
- Stylish Way Down
Assault on Echo Base
Assault on Echo Base is the second level of Episode 5 – The Empire Strikes Back, in which you have three optional level challenges to complete
- AT-ATrick
- Show Off!
- Rogue Squadron, Form Up!
Never Tell Me the Odds
Never Tell Me the Odds is the third level of Episode 5 – The Empire Strikes Back, in which you have three optional level challenges to complete
- Asteroid Evasion
- Proton Power
- Take Evasive Action!
Hibernation Station
Hibernation Station is the fourth level of Episode 5 – The Empire Strikes Back, in which you have three optional level challenges to complete
- You want to make that move?
- Hello, What Have We Here?
- Surprise!
Revelations!
Revelations! is the fifth level of Episode 5 – The Empire Strikes Back, in which you have three optional level challenges to complete
- Force Feedback
- Most Impressive
- Ugnaught-y
Episode 6 – Return of the Jedi Challenges
A Plan to Save Han
A Plan to Save Han is the first level of Episode 6 – Return of the Jedi in which you have three optional level challenges to complete
- Don’t Blow Our Cover
- Learn the Droids’ Fate
- Rancor-cussion
The Copa-Khetanna
The Copa-Khetanna is the second level of Episode 6 – Return of the Jedi in which you have three optional level challenges to complete
- Boba Fett? No Sweat!
- How Do YOU Like it?
- Trick Shot
Endor the Line
Endor the Line is the third level of Episode 6 – Return of the Jedi in which you have three optional level challenges to complete
- Dodge This!
- In-Fighting
- No Safe Place
The Chewbacca Defense
The Chewbacca Defense is the fourth level of Episode 6 – Return of the Jedi in which you have three optional level challenges to complete
- Ewok and Roll
- Helmet Drum Collection
- Sweep the Legs
Fulfill Your Destiny
Fulfill Your Destiny is the fifth level of Episode 6 – Return of the Jedi in which you have three optional level challenges to complete
- I Will Not Fight You, Father
- Let the Hate Flow Through You
- There is No Conflict
Episode 7 – The Force Awakens Challenges
First Order of Business
First Order of Business is the first level of Episode 7 – The Force Awakens in which you have three optional level challenges to complete.
- Hazardous Work Environment
- Party Time!
- Sneaking Mission
Low Flying Garbage
Low Flying Garbage is the second level of Episode 7 – The Force Awakens in which you have three optional level challenges to complete.
- Getting Pretty Good at This
- How Low Can You Go?
- Not So Easy Without a Co-Pilot
Reap What You Solo
Reap What You Solo is the third level of Episode 7 – The Force Awakens in which you have three optional level challenges to complete.
- The High Ground
- Rathtar Ruse
- Turret Takeover
Starkiller Queen
Starkiller Queen is the fourth level of Episode 7 – The Force Awakens in which you have three optional level challenges to complete.
- Rey’s Escape
- Rug Pull
- Snowed In
Destroying Starkiller
Destroying Starkiller is the fifth level of Episode 7 – The Force Awakens in which you have three optional level challenges to complete.
- Heck of a Pilot!
- Snow Joke
- Keeping a Cool Head
Episode 8 – The Last Jedi Challenges
Dameron’s Defiance
Dameron’s Defiance is the first level of Episode 8 – The Last Jedi in which you have three optional level challenges to complete.
- Ace Pilot
- How’s My Shooting?
- Return to Sender –
Master Codebreak-Out
Master Codebreak-Out is the second level of Episode 8 – The Last Jedi in which you have three optional level challenges to complete.
- Isn’t it Ironic?
- Prison Break
- Guards Down
No Snoke Without Fire
No Snoke Without Fire is the third level of Episode 8 – The Last Jedi in which you have three optional level challenges to complete.
- You’re Embarrassing Me!
- Supreme Loser
- Total Destruction
Chrome Dome Down
Chrome Dome Down is the fourth level of Episode 8 – The Last Jedi in which you have three optional level challenges to complete.
- Heads Up, Chrome Dome!
- Phasma-tastic!
- Trouble Underfoot
Ground A-salt
Ground A-salt is the fifth level of Episode 8 – The Last Jedi in which you have three optional level challenges to complete.
- I Can Dig it!
- Knock-Knock!
- Tight Squeeze
Episode 9 – The Rise of Skywalker Challenges
A Skip and a Jump
A Skip and a Jump is the first level of Episode 9 – The Rise of Skywalker in which you have three optional level challenges to complete.
- Lock Off
- Here Comes the BOOM!
- Poe-etic Flying
They Fly Now!
They Fly Now! is the second level of Episode 9 – The Rise of Skywalker in which you have three optional level challenges to complete.
- When Treadspeeders Fly
- Never Underestimate a Droid
- Teamwork!
C-3P-Oh no!
C-3P-Oh no! is the third level of Episode 9 – The Rise of Skywalker in which you have three optional level challenges to complete.
- Be Rey-ly Quiet
- New Orders
- Right in the Eye
The Strength to Do it
The Strength to Do it is the fourth level of Episode 9 – The Rise of Skywalker in which you have three optional level challenges to complete.
- Shocking!
- Dark Lord of the Surf
- Golden Opportunity
Be With Me
Be With Me is the fifth level of Episode 9 – The Rise of Skywalker in which you have three optional level challenges to complete.
- Explo-Sith
- Incoming
- Shrug