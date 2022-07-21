Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga All Bespin Side Missions Guide

The Cloud City of Bespin in Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga is filled with interesting side missions for the players to complete and gain rewards.

There are many episodes of the Star Wars Film Franchise. Among all the episodes, the most memorable location is in Cloud City at Bespin. You will need to do several puzzles, hunt down the Beldon, find a spaceship, find a hidden technology component, and deliver Womp Rats.

You can learn about that in our guide on How To Complete All Bespin Cloud City Side Missions In Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

How To Complete All Bespin Cloud City Side Missions In Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga



The Final Beldon

You will start the mission as Protocol Droid in the Cloud City. Travel to the stairs in front to talk to the NPC Ugnaught Foreman. Accept the side mission: The Final Beldon.

Once you have accepted the mission, follow the markers, and shoot mysterious creatures called Beldon. The Beldon are scattered in different places around the Cloud City.

You need to close the distance between the Beldon and shoot them. The markers will help you with the location of Beldon. Once you shoot a Beldon, the balloons surrounding the creature will pop and crash down to the ground.

Shoot all the five Beldon around the Cloud City. Then make your way back to the quest giver Ugnaught Foreman and claim your reward from him. You will get Ugnaught Character from him as a reward.

Unlock Requirements: You need to travel to Bespin – Cloud City.

Character Requirements: A Protocol Droid.

Rewards: The Ugnaught Character.

Wompa Ratatouille

You will start the mission as Bounty Hunter in the Cloud City. Travel to the room in front to talk to the NPC Lobot. Accept the side mission Wompa Ratatouille.

After accepting the mission, travel to the Jungland Wastes in the Tatooine Space by spaceship. Talk to the NPC Traveller in the Jungland Wastes.

After talking to the Traveller, you need to kill 5 Womp Rats scattered around the Jundland Desert. You can use any weapon of your choice to kill the Womp Rats.

Once you have killed a Womp Rat, walk up to him and press O to collect him. A flying creature will come and convert him into a lego. After that, he will fly away with the Lego.

After killing all 5 Womp Rats and converting the to Legos, you must fly back to Cloud City and talk to NPC Lobot again. The side mission Wompa Ratatouille will be marked as complete. You will get Lobot as a reward.

Unlock Requirements: Solve two puzzles: “Stomp a Womp Rat” in “Tatooine – Mosley” and “Womp. There It Is” in “Tatooine – Jundland Wastes.” Then travel to Bespin – Cloud City.

Character Requirements: A Bounty Hunter

Rewards: Character Lobot

Mist Hunter Mystery

Travel to the second floor of the Cloud City to talk to the NPC Zuckuss. Accept the side mission Mist Hunter Mystery.

The mission objective is to find the lost ship of the Zuckuss. Travel to the Tatooine’s Local Space. Fly your spaceship towards all three markers visible on the screen.

You need to ask the pilots about the ship that crashed. Then you will then know that the ship crashed in Jundland Wastes.

After landing on the Jundland Wastes, you need to talk to the NPC Zuckuss.

You need to help Zuckuss find his ship in the Jungland. Your secondary task is to protect Zuckuss from the enemies.

You need to talk to the best friend of the Zuckuss: 4-LOM. Then pay him 35000 studs to bring the ship back. Now talk to Zuckuss again to finish the quest. You will receive Zuckuss as a reward for finishing the quest.

Unlock Requirements: Complete “The Empire Strikes Back.” Then travel to Jungland Wastes in the Tatooine Space.

Character Requirements: None.

Rewards: Character Zuckuss and Mist Hunter Ship.

TechSpan Your Mind

Travel to the third floor of the Cloud City. Talk to the NPC E-3PO and accept the side mission TechSpan Your Mind. The mission’s objective is to gather information on advanced technology for E-3PO.

You need to go after the markers on the screen. You will find a man standing close to the stairs. Talk to him and receive information on the advanced technology. Then go back to E-3PO to give the information that you received.

Now you need to escort E-3PO to Advanced Technology. You will reach the place where the man was standing with the information. You must wait for the two Imperial Patrols to come out of the building. Then enter with E-3PO.

You need to talk to the man standing in front of the machine. Then wait for the E-3PO to crack the machine. Once the machine is cracked, talk to E-3PO again, and the quest will be finished. You will get E-3PO as a reward.

Unlock Requirements: Complete “The Empire Strikes Back.” Then travel to Bespin – Cloud City.

Character Requirements: None

Rewards: Character E-3PO.

I Spy Cream

Travel to the third level of the cloud city. Talk to the NPC Willrow Hood and accept the side mission I Spy Cream.

Your main objective of this mission is to protect Willrow Hood from all the stormtroopers while traveling city streets.

While destroying the stormtroopers, you must first attack the enemies with explosives. The explosives will do a lot of AoE damage to you.

Follow Willrow Hood and then talk to the NPC Woman in front of the ice cream stand. Then talk to Willrow Hood again, and your quest will be finished. You will receive Willrow Hood as a reward for completing the mission.

Unlock Requirements: Complete “The Empire Strikes Back.” Then travel to Bespin – Cloud City.

Character Requirements: None.

Rewards: Character Willrow Hood.

