Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga 60Hz Lock Fix

In Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, several players face an issue while playing on PC, where the refresh rate of the game gets reset to 60 Hz, especially when you alt-tab while the game is running. This is annoying some players as many want to run the game on the same refresh rate as their monitors. This guide explains the fix for the 60Hz Lock in Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga.

How to Fix the 60Hz Lock Issue in Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga

To prevent Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga from reverting to a 60 Hz refresh rate, follow these steps.

If the game is running, close the game first. Make sure you save before closing so that you do not lose any progress.

Press ‘Windows key + R’ to launch the Run dialog.

Type ‘%appdata%’ in the dialog box and press enter.

This will take you to the AppData\Roaming folder.

Find the Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment folder, and from there, choose the LEGO Star Wars – The Skywalker Saga folder.

In this folder, there will be a file called ‘PCCONFIG.’

Open this file in Notepad.

Search for ‘ScreenRefreshRate’ in the config file and then modify the numerical value according to the refresh rate of your monitor. For instance, if your monitor has a refresh rate of 165 Hz, set the value as 165.

Save the config file and then close it.

Run the game.

Following these steps will change the default refresh rate of your game so that it will never fall to 60 Hz. You can now enjoy the galactic adventures at the refresh rate of your choice!