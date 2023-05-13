LEGO: Jurassic World Minikits Locations “We’re out of a Job” Guide

There is an overwhelming amount of Minikits that players can find in LEGO: Jurassic World. Minikits in the game can be found during the singleplayer campaign as well as Free Mode. Finding all Minikits in the game will net you ‘Somthing has Survived’ and ‘We’re out of a Job’ Achievement/Trophy.

For more help on LEGO: Jurassic World, check out our Red Bricks Locations, Workers in Peril Locations, and Photographs Locations guide.

LEGO: Jurassic World Minikits Locations

With the exception of a few, most of the Minikits in the game are very well hidden and requires a keen eye and some effort put into finding them. Following is the location of every Minikit that you can find in LEGO: Jurassic World:

Movie 01 – Level 01: Prologue

Minikit #1

Location: You need to switch to Robert Muldoon and use his rifle to shoot the spotlight on the right-hand of the cage track. Do note that you need to shoot it twice to drop the Minikit.

Minikit #2

Location: You will see four red warning lights along the left-hand of enclosure’s security fence. Use Robert Muldoon and shoot all the four lights to earn a Minikit.

Minikit #3

Location: You need to use Jophery Brown to charge three lighting stands around the raptor cage to earn the Minikit. You can do it in any order.

Minikit #4

Location: Head over to the dig site and break four sand dunes in the area. Following that, reassemble all the pieces to create four sandcastles. Once done, you will receive the Minikit.

Minikit #5

Location: While playing as Ellie Sattler; jump onto the second raptor skeleton tail, walk to its head, and head inside the rock cave containing the Minikit.

Minikit #6

Location: Head over to the upper camp in the dig site and break the wall of vines behind the blue tent to receive another Minikit.

Movie 01 – Level 02: Welcome to Jurassic Park

Minikit #7

Location: After you arrive in the yard, change to Robert Muldoon and shoot all four CCTV cameras placed across the yard to earn a Minikit.

Minikit #8

Location: You will come across three large boulders in the area surrounding Triceratops. Break all three boulders in the area to earn a Minikit.

Minikit #9

Location: Change to Ellie Sattler and water the plant near the first cage of the northeast compound to acquire another Minikit inside a flower.

Movie 01 – Level 03: Park Shutdown

Minikit #10

Location: You need to free a pig trapped inside vines on the left side of the area using Dr. Grant’s raptor claw to earn a Minikit.

Minikit #11

Location: During the sequence with T-Rex, your path will split into two parallel paths. You need to stick to the left-hand and find a Minikit on top of a staircase.

Movie 01 – Level 04: Restoring Power

Minikit #12

Location: You will see four wooden signposts along the chase route. You simply need to destroy all four of the wooden signposts to earn a Minikit.

Minikit #13

Location: While escaping the Gallimimus, you will come across four logs, each with a blue stud except the last one which contains a Minikit.

Minikit #14

Location: After entering through the security gate, use Muldoon’s rifle to shoot down four steam pipes with red valves to earn a Minikit.

Minikit #15

Location: To acquire this Minikit, you need to shoot down four bird nests high in the trees along the route.

Movie 01 – Level 05: Visitor Center

Minikit #16

Location: Smash all six monitors inside the Control Room using Lex’ baseball bat to earn a Minikit.

Minikit #17

Location: Change to Timmy and send him down the walkway across the fuse panel to the very end of the room. Once you reach the area, smash the tan planter to reveal a flower which contains another Minikit.

Minikit #18

Location: Change to Timmy and send him down the walkway across the fuse panel to the very end of the room. Once you reach the area, access the computer in the back-left corner and smash the small toy car into four photocopiers to earn another Minikit.

Minikit #19

Location: You need to break the tan planter located directly behind the raptor trapped in the wall frame. Once it is done, change to either Ellie or Lex and jump onto the agility bar on the left side of the room. Go through the small opening and then under the pink bar. After you arrive in the next area, smash the large flower to receive a Minikit.

Minikit #20

Location: You need to break the tan planter located directly behind the raptor trapped in the wall frame. Once it is done, change to either Ellie or Lex and jump onto the agility bar on the left side of the room. Go through the small opening and then under the pink bar. After you arrive in the next area, break the display case in the back-left edge of the room to earn another Minikit.

Movie 02 – Level 06: Isla Sorna

Minikit #21

Location: After Eddie shoots the tires, roll one of the tires to the workshop on the left-hand side and turn the red handle to acquire a Minikit.

Minikit #22

Location: You need to head over to the right-hand side of the ‘High Hide’ life on the upper floor where you will come across a locked utility closet. Change to Nick and pry open the closet to acquire another Minikit.

Minikit #23

Location: There are three large dinosaur eggs high in the trees which you can see during the level’s opening cinematic. You just need to shoot all three eggs to receive the Minikit.

Movie 02 – Level 07: InGen Arrival

Minikit #24

Location: Change to Sarah Harding and jump from the broken truck onto the Pachycephalosaurus’ cage. Reassemble the pieces on top of it to receive another Minikit.

Minikit #25

Location: After freeing the Stegosaurus, change to Sarah Harding and head inside the cage to find another Minikit buried deep within the droppings.

Minikit #26

Location: During the climbing sequence, stick to the left-hand side and you will automatically catch a Minikit after a long line of studs.

Movie 02 – Level 08: The Hunted

Minikit #27

Location: During the chase sequence, check the camp gear on the left-hand side of the screen to find a Minikit stashed inside.

Minikit #28

Location: Halfway through the chase sequence, you will notice a couple of changes made to the camera angle. During the second change in camera; stick to the far right-hand side of the screen to net another Minikit.

Minikit #29

Location: After the slow motion shot of the T-Rex, move to the far left-hand side of the screen to net another Minikit in the area.

Minikit #30

Location: Follow Nick inside the large hollow log and check your left-hand side for the last Minikit on this level.

Movie 02 – Level 09: Comms Center

Minikit #31

Location: As soon as you gain hold of your character, smash all the stuff on the left-hand side of your screen and reassemble them into a Minikit.

Minikit #32

Location: In the main compound, there are three build-it pieces scattered across the area. You need to reassemble these pieces into Dino Crossing signs which will reward you with a Minikit for your efforts.

Minikit #33

Location: After powering up the gasoline pump, fill up the truck with gas and crash the truck to reveal a dark alcove. Change to Ian Malcolm and head inside the dark alcove to find the Minikit.

Minikit #34

Location: After arriving at the lower rooftop using the zipline, destroy the fan in the back-right corner and reassemble it into a Minikit.

Movie 02 – Level 10: San Diego

Minikit #35

Location: Head over to the S. S. Venture’s collision with the dock and free up three trapped persons to acquire a Minikit.

Minikit #36

Location: Head over to the leftmost edge of the docks and jump onto a docking piling. From there, hop over four other docking pilings to jump over the pink ledge on the ship. Continue along the pink ledge to find the Minikit at the very end.

Minikit #37

Location: During the chase sequence, change to Sarah and toss three drumsticks into the mouth of the T-Rex to receive a Minikit as a reward.

Minikit #38

Location: After the oil tanker explosion sequence, smash into the large glass pane being wheeled by a worker to receive another Minikit as a reward.

Minikit #39

Location: After shattering the glass pane during the chase sequence, you will come across a truck with its ramp lowered. You simply need to drive onto the ramp and collect the Minikit.

Movie 03 – Level 11: Landing Site

Minikit #40

Location: Head to the far right-hand side of the landing strip and cut the rope on the pulley to reveal a vine which contains a Minikit at the very top of it.

Minikit #41

Location: After the chase sequence starts, you will see a Minikit lying on the far right-hand side of the path.

Minikit #42

Location: After the chase sequence, you will see three piles of bones scattered across the route. You simply need to smash all three of them to earn yourself a Minikit.

Minikit #43

Location: After crouching under the arch, find a lower ramp on the far side of the path which contains the last Minikit of this level.

Movie 03 – Level 12: The Spinosaurus

Minikit #44

Location: During the dino fight, smash three orange flowers scattered around the tree stump and reassemble the parts to acquire another Minikit.

Minikit #45

Location: You will come across three eggplants which you need to destroy and reassemble them into a Minikit.

Minikit #46

Location: In order to acquire this Minikit, you need to shoot three nests marked with bull’s-eye targets high in the trees. You need to shoot all three of the targets to receive a Minikit as a reward.

Minikit #47

Location: Follow Dr. Grant inside the tree hollow and you will find a Minikit lying inside.

Minikit #48

Location: You need to head over to the plane’s wreckage site and change to Amanda Kirby. Use her to pull the tailpiece down and reassemble it into a seesaw. From there, change to Paul Kirby and hop onto the platform. Once you arrive on the platform, use the grappling hook to pull the Minikit out.

Minikit #49

Location: After Billy creates a bridge over the river canyon, take a photograph of the Brachiosaurus on the river and earn a Minikit as a reward.

Movie 03 – Level 13: Breeding Facility

Minikit #50

Location: You simply need to shoot all four bull’s-eye lights hanging from the ceiling to earn a Minikit as a reward.

Minikit #51

Location: In order to net this Minikit, you need to take four photographs of the lab’s specimen. This must be done before you take the mission-ending photograph of the Raptor.

Minikit #52

Location: From the start of the running sequence, veer toward the right-hand side from the first doorway and you will automatically catch a Minikit.

Minikit #53

Location: After you and other characters reach the end of the first corridor, you will slide under a fallen tree. After you see a green crate, a blue and white microscope, and a brown pallet; look for the Minikit in the middle of the track.

Movie 03 – Level 14: Eric Kirby

Minikit #54

Location: There is a large concrete block lying in the back-left edge of the compound yard. You need to use an Ankylosaurus to break it open and find a Minikit inside.

Minikit #55

Location: Unearth some digging spots on the island and reassemble the pieces into Eric dummy. Simply follow the objectives and create two more dummies to receive a Minikit as a reward.

Minikit #56

Location: Right at the beginning of the level, hop over the first lily pads and shoot a power unit with a Sharpshooter Sign on your left-hand side to receive a Minikit.

Minikit #57

Location: After reaching the terrace with a blue and white ‘Buddy Boost’ pad, send Eric down the tunnel located on the lower-right edge of the screen. Use Eric’ camouflage ability to get past the dinosaur and find a Minikit at the far end.

Movie 03 – Level 15: The Bird Cage

Minikit #58

Location: Before Billy uses the springboard, continue along the walkway on the right-hand side. A little ahead, you will come across a pile of brown pallets containing the Minikit.

Minikit #59

Location: During the flight sequence, you will see a Minikit near the middle of the seventh circle. Pretty hard to miss!

Minikit #60

Location: You simply need to use the Flare Launcher and shoot all four yellow-lit buoys floating inside the water to receive the Minikit as a reward.

Minikit #61

Location: After gaining control of Paul Kirby after the explosion sequence, jump onto the crane platform and reassemble the build-it pieces to create a structure which will roll into water and revealing a Minikit.

Movie 04 – Level 16: Jurassic World

Minikit #62

Location: Before accessing the raptor arena, head toward the right-hand side, and smash the crate containing green LEGO pieces. Reassemble the pieces into a Minikit.

Minikit #63

Location: Before using the bounce pad, head inside the cage and smash the LEGO plants to find the Minikit at the end.

Minikit #64

Location: While tracking the pig, use a raptor to smash the red tubes and reassemble the pieces followed by detonating the explosives to acquire the Minikit.

Movie 04 – Level 17: Gyrosphere Valley

Minikit #65

Location: You will come across three warning wooden signposts placed along the route. You need to smash all three of the wooden signposts to acquire a Minikit as a reward.

Movie 04 – Level 18: Out of Bounds

Minikit #66

Location: As soon as you gain hold of your character, walk inside the black space towards the right-hand side of the ladder to net a Minikit hiding inside.

Minikit #67

Location: As soon as you gain hold of your character, you will find some droppings near the crates. Change to Owen and reassemble the pieces into a Minikit.

Minikit #68

Location: After getting across the beam, use Owen to cut the rope of a large droppings pile and reassemble the LEGO pieces to turn them into a Minikit.

Movie 04 – Level 19: Under Attack

Minikit #69

Location: While playing as Owen, once you sneak past Delta, search the large pile of droppings and reassemble the LEGO pieces into a Minikit.

Minikit #70

Location: After a while into the chase sequence, you will see a side-view of the vehicles. At this point, change to Owen and veer toward the far-side of the road and you will see the Minikit on the far edge of the route.

Movie 04 – Level 20: Showdown

Minikit #71

Location: Near the very beginning, change to Claire and use the Jurassic World panel and reassemble the pieces that pop out of it into a Minikit.

Minikit #72

Location: You simply need to shoot down all three Dimorphodons lying on high perches to acquire a Minikit for your efforts.

Minikit #73

Location: Change to Owen and search the large pile of steaming pile on the right-hand side of the street (left-hand side of the gate) to receive a Minikit from within.

Minikit #74

Location: Use Zach Mitchell to repair the smoking blue vending machine located at the right-hand side of the street and reassemble the pieces it spits out to acquire the last Minikit from the story mode for your efforts.

We will continue to add Minikits found in the Free Mode of the game in days to come. Make sure to stay tuned!

