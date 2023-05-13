LEGO Batman 2 Vehicles Unlock Guide

When you’re playing LEGO Batman 2, one of the most fun things to do is go around collecting various vehicles. This LEGO Batman 2 Vehicle Unlock Guide will help you access them all.
LEGO Batman 2 Vehicle Unlock
You already have free vehicles available to you, but in addition to these you can get many cooler, fancier ones.
However, to do so, you must explore the entire LEGO world of the game, as many of these vehicles are located in some of the oddest places ever.
There are also 15 different vehicles that can be unlocked by collecting all 150 minikits. For more help on Lego Batman 2, read our Red Bricks Locations Guide.
The following is the currently known list of the unlockable vehicles in LEGO Batman 2, along with there location and possible way to find them:
Ambulance (Land)
- Location: Gotham Hospital parking lot at South Island
- Price: 100,000 studs
Bane’s Mole Machine (Land)
- Location: Central Island top area of Gotham City
- Price: 1,000,000 studs
Batboat built from Minikit (Water)
- Location: Collect all 10 minikits in Level 14: Tower Defense
Batman Dodgem (Land)
- Location: Parking Spot of a Metro Statio, North Island area of Gotham City
- Price: 75,000 studs
Batmobile built from Minikit (Land)
- Location: Collect all 10 minikits in Level 13: Core Instability
Braniac’s UFO (Air)
- Location: It’s on a rooftep near Gotham Park.
Catwoman’s Motorbike (Land)
- Location: Central Island area of Gotham City, between Gotham Park and Power Station
- Price: 150,000 studs
Clown Goon Boat (Water)
- Location: South Island area of Gotham City, west pier
- Price: 100,000 studs
Fire Engine Truck (Land)
- Location: South Island area of Gotham City, street north of the Cathedral
- Price: 100,000 studs
Giant Dodgem (Land)
- Location: North Island area of Gotham City, Gotham Funland parking lot
- Price: 500,000 studs
Harley Quinn’s Monster Truck (Land)
- Location: North Island area of Gotham City, Gotham Funland parking lot
- Price: 1,000,000 studs
Harley Quinn’s Monster Truck built from Minikit (Land)
- Location: Get all 10 minikits from Level 1: Theatrical Pursuits
Harley Quinn’s Motorbike (Land)
- Location: Obtained by completing the game
Joker Digger (Land)
- Location: Central Island area of Gotham City, Ace Chemicals parking lot
- Price: 150,000 studs
Killer Croc’s Speedboat (Water)
- Location: Central Island area of Gotham City, Water Works
- Price: 750,000 studs
Lex Luthor’s Exo-Skeleton (Air)
- Location: On a rooftop next to the Water Works
Lexcorp Juggernaut (Land)
- Location: South Island area of Gotham City, behind Gotham Bank
- Price: 1,000,000 studs
Lexcorp Juggernaut built from Minikit (Land)
- Location: Obtain all 10 minikits from Level 6: Chemical Signature
Lexcorp Limousine (Land)
- Location: North Island area of Gotham City, Yacht Club parking area
- Price: 250,000 studs
LexCorp Micro-VTOL (Air)
- Location: Roof of a tall building across the street from the Water Works
- Price: 1,000,00
Mr. Freeze’s Iceberg built from Minikit (Water)
- Location: Obtain all 10 minikits from Level 12: The Next President
News Reporter Helicopter
- Location: East to Gotham Park, on a rooftop
News Reporter Van (Land)
- Location: Central Island area of Gotham City, between Gotham Park and Ace Chemicals
- Price: 55,000 studs
Penguin’s Submarine (Water)
- Location: South Island area of Gotham City, south pier
- Price: 150,000 studs
Penguin’s Submarine built from Minikit (Water)
- Location: Obtain all 10 minkits from Level 11: Underground Retreat
- Price: —
Police Boat built from Minikit (Water)
- Location: Obtain all 10 minikits from Level 10: Down to Earth
Police Car (Land)
- Location: South Island area of Gotham City, Southeast of Metro Station
- Price: 100,000 studs
Police Car built from Minikit (Land)
- Location: Obtain all 10 minikits from Level 9: Research and Development
Police Riot Truck (Land)
- Location: South Island area of Gotham City, near Wayne Tower
- Price: 100,000 studs
Police Helicopter (Air)
- Location: On roof of a building east of Gotham Park
- Price: 200,000 studs
Pumpkin Car (Land)
- Location: North Island of Gotham City, in a parking lot southeastern tip of the Northern Island
- Price: 50,000 studs
Robin’s Multi-colored Batmobile (Land)
- Location: Available after completing Level 13: Core Instability
Speedboat (Water)
- Location: Central Island area of Gotham City, Power Station
- Price: 450,000 studs
Sports Fishing Boat (Water)
- Location: Close to the bridge to the South Island of Gotham City. Go down the stairs
The Joker’s Speedboat (Water)
- Location: Central Island area of Gotham City, north Gotham Beach
- Price: 750,000 studs
The Joker’s Speedboat built from Minikit (Water)
- Location: Obtain 10 minikits from Level 2: Harboring a Criminal
Two-Face’s Truck (Land)
- Location: City Hall, South Island
- Price: 250,000 studs
The Scarecrow Biplane built from Minikit (Air)
- Location: Obtain all 10 minikits in level 4: Asylum Assignment
Two-Face’s Truck built from Minikit (Land)
- Location: Obtain all 10 minikits from Level 3: Arkham Asylum Antics
Wonder Woman’s Invisible Jet built from Minikit (Air)
- Location: Obtain all 10 minikits from Level 15: Heroes Unite
If you know of other unlockable vehicles (which are not available for free), please share with us by commenting below.