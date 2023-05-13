LEGO Batman 2 Vehicles Unlock Guide



When you’re playing LEGO Batman 2, one of the most fun things to do is go around collecting various vehicles. This LEGO Batman 2 Vehicle Unlock Guide will help you access them all.

LEGO Batman 2 Vehicle Unlock

You already have free vehicles available to you, but in addition to these you can get many cooler, fancier ones.

However, to do so, you must explore the entire LEGO world of the game, as many of these vehicles are located in some of the oddest places ever.

There are also 15 different vehicles that can be unlocked by collecting all 150 minikits. For more help on Lego Batman 2, read our Red Bricks Locations Guide.

The following is the currently known list of the unlockable vehicles in LEGO Batman 2, along with there location and possible way to find them:

Ambulance (Land)

Location: Gotham Hospital parking lot at South Island

Price: 100,000 studs

Bane’s Mole Machine (Land)

Location: Central Island top area of Gotham City

Price: 1,000,000 studs

Batboat built from Minikit (Water)

Location: Collect all 10 minikits in Level 14: Tower Defense

Batman Dodgem (Land)

Location: Parking Spot of a Metro Statio, North Island area of Gotham City

Price: 75,000 studs

Batmobile built from Minikit (Land)

Location: Collect all 10 minikits in Level 13: Core Instability

Braniac’s UFO (Air)

Location: It’s on a rooftep near Gotham Park.

Catwoman’s Motorbike (Land)

Location: Central Island area of Gotham City, between Gotham Park and Power Station

Price: 150,000 studs

Clown Goon Boat (Water)

Location: South Island area of Gotham City, west pier

Price: 100,000 studs

Fire Engine Truck (Land)

Location: South Island area of Gotham City, street north of the Cathedral

Price: 100,000 studs

Giant Dodgem (Land)

Location: North Island area of Gotham City, Gotham Funland parking lot

Price: 500,000 studs

Harley Quinn’s Monster Truck (Land)

Location: North Island area of Gotham City, Gotham Funland parking lot

Price: 1,000,000 studs

Harley Quinn’s Monster Truck built from Minikit (Land)

Location: Get all 10 minikits from Level 1: Theatrical Pursuits

Harley Quinn’s Motorbike (Land)

Location: Obtained by completing the game

Joker Digger (Land)



Location: Central Island area of Gotham City, Ace Chemicals parking lot

Price: 150,000 studs

Killer Croc’s Speedboat (Water)

Location: Central Island area of Gotham City, Water Works

Price: 750,000 studs

Lex Luthor’s Exo-Skeleton (Air)

Location: On a rooftop next to the Water Works

Lexcorp Juggernaut (Land)

Location: South Island area of Gotham City, behind Gotham Bank

Price: 1,000,000 studs

Lexcorp Juggernaut built from Minikit (Land)

Location: Obtain all 10 minikits from Level 6: Chemical Signature

Lexcorp Limousine (Land)

Location: North Island area of Gotham City, Yacht Club parking area

Price: 250,000 studs

LexCorp Micro-VTOL (Air)

Location: Roof of a tall building across the street from the Water Works

Price: 1,000,00

Mr. Freeze’s Iceberg built from Minikit (Water)

Location: Obtain all 10 minikits from Level 12: The Next President

News Reporter Helicopter

Location: East to Gotham Park, on a rooftop

News Reporter Van (Land)

Location: Central Island area of Gotham City, between Gotham Park and Ace Chemicals

Price: 55,000 studs

Penguin’s Submarine (Water)

Location: South Island area of Gotham City, south pier

Price: 150,000 studs

Penguin’s Submarine built from Minikit (Water)

Location: Obtain all 10 minkits from Level 11: Underground Retreat

Price: —

Police Boat built from Minikit (Water)

Location: Obtain all 10 minikits from Level 10: Down to Earth

Police Car (Land)

Location: South Island area of Gotham City, Southeast of Metro Station

Price: 100,000 studs

Police Car built from Minikit (Land)

Location: Obtain all 10 minikits from Level 9: Research and Development

Police Riot Truck (Land)

Location: South Island area of Gotham City, near Wayne Tower

Price: 100,000 studs

Police Helicopter (Air)

Location: On roof of a building east of Gotham Park

Price: 200,000 studs

Pumpkin Car (Land)

Location: North Island of Gotham City, in a parking lot southeastern tip of the Northern Island

Price: 50,000 studs

Robin’s Multi-colored Batmobile (Land)

Location: Available after completing Level 13: Core Instability

Speedboat (Water)

Location: Central Island area of Gotham City, Power Station

Price: 450,000 studs

Sports Fishing Boat (Water)

Location: Close to the bridge to the South Island of Gotham City. Go down the stairs

The Joker’s Speedboat (Water)

Location: Central Island area of Gotham City, north Gotham Beach

Price: 750,000 studs

The Joker’s Speedboat built from Minikit (Water)

Location: Obtain 10 minikits from Level 2: Harboring a Criminal

Two-Face’s Truck (Land)

Location: City Hall, South Island

Price: 250,000 studs

The Scarecrow Biplane built from Minikit (Air)

Location: Obtain all 10 minikits in level 4: Asylum Assignment

Two-Face’s Truck built from Minikit (Land)

Location: Obtain all 10 minikits from Level 3: Arkham Asylum Antics

Wonder Woman’s Invisible Jet built from Minikit (Air)

Location: Obtain all 10 minikits from Level 15: Heroes Unite

If you know of other unlockable vehicles (which are not available for free), please share with us by commenting below.