You must admit that it is not easy to put together the best Legends of Runeterra decks. It always does take a while and there is a lot of trial and error that goes into the process. For that reason, we have created this Legends of Runeterra tier list to get you started from some of the best cards and champions in the game, so you’d be off a great start.

Legends of Runeterra Tier List

There are 4 rarity levels of the cards that exist in Legends of Runterra. The rarity levels start with Common at the bottom up to Epic and then Champions at the top.

Each of these levels has a shard cost part card that increases with the rarity level. The costs are 4000 shards (Champion), 1500 (Epic), 400 (Rare) and 150 (Common).

To effectively make a deck, you must be aware of how much you would be able to spend and what cards must you choose in that range.

Remember that Champions are the strongest cards and are the ones around which the whole deck is built. Epic and Rare cards are support while Commons card selection revolves around the strategy.

The regions in which the champions belong to play an important part in the play as well. There are 6 regions in Legends of Runterra, each with its own strengths and weaknesses.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Essentially, you can form a deck out of two of the regions so you’d have to take your pick.

The following is a list of cards ranking from most to least utility under each tier from S – Tier through to B – Tier.

These will help you choose your first few decks, after which you can start to experiment and delve with the different combinations.

S – TIER

Braum

Fiora

Garen

Jinx

Kalista

Hecarim

A – TIER

Anivia

Ashe

Ezreal

Katarina

Lucian

Lux

Shen

Vladimir

B – TIER

Teemo

Darius

Draven

Elise

Heimerdinger

Thresh

Yasuo

Zed

C – TIER