In LoR, there’s a Draft Mode called “Expeditions”. In this Expeditions mode, you’ll have to win a particular number of games to finally complete this mode. After completing the mode, you’ll receive some rewards that may look good on your collectibles shelf. In this Legends of Runeterra Expeditions Guide, we’ve given the entire walkthrough of the expeditions in the game along with the rewards you receive and also some tips and tricks for older and new players that can help them throughout the game.

Legends of Runeterra Expeditions Mode

Before starting the Expeditions mode, you’ll have to sign up at the Runeterra site with your Riot account. Once signed up, you’ll have full access to the mode, this game has a lot to offer.

Just keep in mind that playing Expedition Mode requires money. You can use different amounts to play the Expeditions mode. In most cases, this mode requires 4000 Shards or 400 Gold.

There are many ways you can earn Gold and Shards in Legends of Runeterra. You can either use a Free Token (if you’re lucky enough to have one) or you can just win 7 Games in the Expeditions and receive a great number of Shards along with many other rewards.

The rules in the Expeditions mode are quite simple. You have to lose two back-to-back matches in order to get eliminated from the round. This way you’ll have multiple chances of returning. While on your way to the 7th Game, make sure to pick up additional cards as well as another Champions card.

When you’ve reached Game 7, you’ll have only one chance to move forward, so be careful as one move can decide your future in the mode. It’s not about the cards you possess, it’s about how you use them!

Once you’ve successfully completed the Expeditions mode, you’ll receive rewards based upon your run through. Wildcards, specific cards, Capsules, Chests, and Shards are all obtainable based upon your run in the game.

Keep in mind that you can’t keep the cards drafted in Expeditions and no matter how successful your win is in the mode; in the end, you’ll only receive a single Champion card.

Tips For Expeditions

The first thing you’ll have to focus on is choosing the right Champions cards when drafting up a deck. Preferably, they’ll possess a synergy that can completely turn the tables and do wonders. After picking your desired Champions, be sure to include cards that will go perfect with them.

For example: To level up Ashe, Frostbite (keyword) is required. Therefore, pick up cards that Frostbite the opponent and increase Ashe’s deck power.

Many players thing that mixing up regions is going to help them win the game. The only thing that does is confuse the players, therefore you can stick to one route. As a single route makes the drafting phase much simple.

And for all the new players, make sure you go with Freljord or Demacia based decks, as they are not complexed to get used to and are very simple to play with. These cards provide you with major tactics to win the mode and the game.

Also, Trade pick the cards that don’t do anything in your favor. Trade pick allows you to exchange your card with a better one. This way you’ll lose the unwanted cards from your deck and add the ones you prefer, they can be board clear spells or small units.

In the need just be careful when swapping cards, as you want to get those values from that swap