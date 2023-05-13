Legends of Runeterra Champions Guide

The most crucial part about your deck are the Legends of Runeterra Champions. Around them, your style of play and strategy are built. In this guide, we will focus on these champions and suggest some of the best ones for you.
Legends of Runeterra Champions
You can choose your champions from one of the 6 LoR Regions, each of which has 4 champions in it.
Below, we have listed all the LoR Champions characterized by their respective regions along with their cost, power and health, both in their Basic and Leveled Up forms.
Demacia
This region contains some of the most defensive champions overall.
Lucian
|Basic
|Leveled Up
|Cost: 2
|Cost: 2
|Power: 3
|Power: 4
|Health: 2
|Health: 3
Fiora
|Basic
|Leveled Up
|Cost: 3
|Cost: 3
|Power: 3
|Power: 4
|Health: 3
|Health: 4
Garen
|Basic
|Leveled Up
|Cost: 5
|Cost: 5
|Power: 5
|Power: 6
|Health: 5
|Health: 6
Lux
|Basic
|Leveled Up
|Cost: 6
|Cost: 6
|Power: 3
|Power: 4
|Health: 4
|Health: 5
Iona Champions
The champions of this region are evasive in nature and are also able to play spells.
Zed
|Basic
|Leveled Up
|Cost: 3
|Cost: 3
|Power: 3
|Power: 4
|Health: 2
|Health: 3
Yasuo
|Basic
|Leveled Up
|Cost: 4
|Cost: 4
|Power: 4
|Power: 5
|Health: 3
|Health: 4
Shen
|Basic
|Leveled Up
|Cost: 4
|Cost: 4
|Power: 2
|Power: 3
|Health: 5
|Health: 6
Karma
|Basic
|Leveled Up
|Cost: 5
|Cost: 5
|Power: 4
|Power: 5
|Health: 3
|Health: 4
Piltover & Zaun Champions
Champions of this region are characterized by their gadets and gizmos.
Teemo
|Basic
|Leveled Up
|Cost: 1
|Cost: 1
|Power: 1
|Power: 2
|Health: 1
|Health: 2
Ezreal
|Basic
|Leveled Up
|Cost: 3
|Cost: 3
|Power: 1
|Power: 2
|Health: 3
|Health: 4
Jinx
|Basic
|Leveled Up
|Cost: 4
|Cost: 4
|Power: 4
|Power: 5
|Health: 3
|Health: 4
Heimerdinger
|Basic
|Leveled Up
|Cost: 5
|Cost: 5
|Power: 1
|Power: 2
|Health: 3
|Health: 4
Noxus
These champions are ideal for speed and hard strikes on the opponent.
Draven
|Basic
|Leveled Up
|Cost: 3
|Cost: 3
|Power: 3
|Power: 4
|Health: 3
|Health: 4
Katarina
|Basic
|Leveled Up
|Cost: 4
|Cost: 4
|Power: 3
|Power: 4
|Health: 2
|Health: 3
Vladmir
|Basic
|Leveled Up
|Cost: 5
|Cost: 5
|Power: 5
|Power: 6
|Health: 5
|Health: 6
Darius
|Basic
|Leveled Up
|Cost: 6
|Cost: 6
|Power: 6
|Power: 10
|Health: 5
|Health: 5
Freljord
This region hosts some of the most powerful and persistent champions.
Braum
|Basic
|Leveled Up
|Cost: 3
|Cost: 3
|Power: 0
|Power: 0
|Health: 5
|Health: 7
Ashe
|Basic
|Leveled Up
|Cost: 4
|Cost: 4
|Power: 5
|Power: 6
|Health: 3
|Health: 4
Anivia
|Basic
|Leveled Up
|Eggnivia (unique form)
|Cost: 7
|Cost: 7
|Cost: 1
|Power: 2
|Power: 3
|Power: 0
|Health: 4
|Health: 5
|Health: 2
Tryndamere
|Basic
|Leveled Up
|Cost: 8
|Cost: 8
|Power: 8
|Power: 9
|Health: 4
|Health: 9
Shadow Isles Champions
These are shadowy, dark champions that can summon minions and even manipulate units on the board.
Elise
|Basic
|Spider Queen Elise
|Cost: 2
|Cost: 2
|Power: 2
|Power: 4
|Health: 3
|Health: 3
Kalista
|Basic
|Leveled Up
|Cost: 3
|Cost: 3
|Power: 4
|Power: 5
|Health: 2
|Health: 3
Thresh
|Basic
|Leveled Up
|Cost: 5
|Cost: 5
|Power: 3
|Power: 4
|Health: 6
|Health: 7
Hecarim
|Basic
|Leveled Up
|Cost: 6
|Cost: 6
|Power: 4
|Power: 5
|Health: 6
|Health: 7