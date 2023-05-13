Legends of Runeterra Champions Guide

The most crucial part about your deck are the Legends of Runeterra Champions. Around them, your style of play and strategy are built. In this guide, we will focus on these champions and suggest some of the best ones for you.

Legends of Runeterra Champions

You can choose your champions from one of the 6 LoR Regions, each of which has 4 champions in it.

Below, we have listed all the LoR Champions characterized by their respective regions along with their cost, power and health, both in their Basic and Leveled Up forms.

Demacia

This region contains some of the most defensive champions overall.

Lucian

Basic Leveled Up Cost: 2 Cost: 2 Power: 3 Power: 4 Health: 2 Health: 3

Fiora

Basic Leveled Up Cost: 3 Cost: 3 Power: 3 Power: 4 Health: 3 Health: 4

Garen

Basic Leveled Up Cost: 5 Cost: 5 Power: 5 Power: 6 Health: 5 Health: 6

Lux

Basic Leveled Up Cost: 6 Cost: 6 Power: 3 Power: 4 Health: 4 Health: 5

Iona Champions

The champions of this region are evasive in nature and are also able to play spells.

Zed

Basic Leveled Up Cost: 3 Cost: 3 Power: 3 Power: 4 Health: 2 Health: 3

Yasuo

Basic Leveled Up Cost: 4 Cost: 4 Power: 4 Power: 5 Health: 3 Health: 4

Shen

Basic Leveled Up Cost: 4 Cost: 4 Power: 2 Power: 3 Health: 5 Health: 6

Karma

Basic Leveled Up Cost: 5 Cost: 5 Power: 4 Power: 5 Health: 3 Health: 4

Piltover & Zaun Champions

Champions of this region are characterized by their gadets and gizmos.

Teemo

Basic Leveled Up Cost: 1 Cost: 1 Power: 1 Power: 2 Health: 1 Health: 2

Ezreal

Basic Leveled Up Cost: 3 Cost: 3 Power: 1 Power: 2 Health: 3 Health: 4

Jinx

Basic Leveled Up Cost: 4 Cost: 4 Power: 4 Power: 5 Health: 3 Health: 4

Heimerdinger

Basic Leveled Up Cost: 5 Cost: 5 Power: 1 Power: 2 Health: 3 Health: 4

Noxus

These champions are ideal for speed and hard strikes on the opponent.

Draven

Basic Leveled Up Cost: 3 Cost: 3 Power: 3 Power: 4 Health: 3 Health: 4

Katarina

Basic Leveled Up Cost: 4 Cost: 4 Power: 3 Power: 4 Health: 2 Health: 3

Vladmir

Basic Leveled Up Cost: 5 Cost: 5 Power: 5 Power: 6 Health: 5 Health: 6

Darius

Basic Leveled Up Cost: 6 Cost: 6 Power: 6 Power: 10 Health: 5 Health: 5

Freljord

This region hosts some of the most powerful and persistent champions.

Braum

Basic Leveled Up Cost: 3 Cost: 3 Power: 0 Power: 0 Health: 5 Health: 7

Ashe

Basic Leveled Up Cost: 4 Cost: 4 Power: 5 Power: 6 Health: 3 Health: 4

Anivia

Basic Leveled Up Eggnivia (unique form) Cost: 7 Cost: 7 Cost: 1 Power: 2 Power: 3 Power: 0 Health: 4 Health: 5 Health: 2

Tryndamere

Basic Leveled Up Cost: 8 Cost: 8 Power: 8 Power: 9 Health: 4 Health: 9

Shadow Isles Champions

These are shadowy, dark champions that can summon minions and even manipulate units on the board.

Elise

Basic Spider Queen Elise Cost: 2 Cost: 2 Power: 2 Power: 4 Health: 3 Health: 3

Kalista

Basic Leveled Up Cost: 3 Cost: 3 Power: 4 Power: 5 Health: 2 Health: 3

Thresh

Basic Leveled Up Cost: 5 Cost: 5 Power: 3 Power: 4 Health: 6 Health: 7

Hecarim