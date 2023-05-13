LA Noire has been released on PC and so far, it has proved to be a good port. Though you may find few difficulties in learning the controls if you consider the experience, it’s well worth the trouble. If you have some other issues with the game, we have prepared this LA Noire PC tweaks guide to help you.

If you have been looking to fine-tune LA Noire on your PC or fix other technical issues, read the workarounds listed below. More importantly, the PC Tweaks to customize the LA Noire experience on PC.

LA Noire PC Tweaks

1# Can’t launch LA Noire On PC – Steam

When you try to launch the game from the Steam, nothing happens. If you encounter this problem, follow the instructions below to solve it.

Turn off UAC

Open Control Panel.

Select User Accounts.

Select ‘Change User Account Control Settings’.

Change the slider to Never Notify.

Run Steam as Admin

Locate the Steam Shortcut on your desktop or within your start menu.

Right Click on the shortcut and select ‘Run as Administrator’.

2# Main Menu Missing in LA Noire (Steam PC)

If you can’t find any options Menu when you launch LA Noire on PC, follow the instructions below:

Close down steam.

Open the directory where steam is installed. (Default directory – C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\Steam.exe)

Open ‘Steamapps > common > l.a.noire’

Delete the file labelled ‘Cases’

Re-launch steam

Select ‘Library’ and right click on ‘L.A. Noire: The Complete Edition’

Select Properties’ followed by the ‘Local Files’ tab.

Select ‘Verify Integrity of Game Cache…’

Once verifying has finished, run ‘Defragment Cache Files’

After defragmenting is complete, also defragment your hard drive.

Then run the game.

Also, make sure C++, .NET, and DirectX are updated.

If the issue still doesn’t resolve, try the following workaround:

Try launching L.A. Noire from the main “LANoire.exe” rather than “LANLauncher.”

Make sure the game is booting to a native resolution by changing the settings in the launcher Options.

PC Tweaks

You can tweak LA Noire on PC using the command line parameters. They aren’t officially supported but work. To use these command line parameters, you need to create a text file and name it ‘commandline.txt’.

Place this file in the LA Noire folder with your desired command line parameters in it. Or you can use these command line parameters on the go by directly putting into the Command Line Field of the launcher. To access Command Line Field of the Launcher, launch the game using LANLauncher and access the options menu.

Following are the command line parameters you can use to tweak LA Noire on PC:

-windowed

Run game in a window.

-ignorefocus

Don’t pause the game if you alt-tab or click out of its window.

-mousefree

Allow mouse outside the game window. (Requires windowed mode).

-str

Enable single threaded renderer, which may improve performance or compatibility on some systems.

-npd

Disable the ‘D3D_PUREDEVICE’ flag from device creation. May help if you have graphics compatibility issues.

-nosound

Disable all sound.

-L

Change the language – use English, French, German, Italian or Spanish. E.g -L french

-joysticktype

Force a specific directinput controller type. Can be used to try different controller button layouts if your controller isn’t specifically supported.

If you find more useful command line parameters, share with us in comments.

Supported Controllers

Below is the list of supported PC controllers for LA Noire along with their ID Numbers, which you can use to force certain button layout using the command line parameter. For example – -joysticktype 1

DirectPad USB gamepad adapter SmartJoyPad USB gamepad adapter Microsoft SideWinder Game Pad Pro XK PC 2002 Gamepad adapter Dual Joypad Adapter Dual USB Force Feedback Joypad adapter (MP-8866) Kiky X series USB gamepad adapter Logitech Wireless Gamepad PSX for USB gamepad adapter. XBCD Xbox Controller driver TigerGame Xbox to USB adapter Xbox 360 Gamepad Logitech Dual Action Gamepad Logitech G25 Wheel Saitek P2500 Rumble Pad Saitek P2600 Dual Action Gamepad Saitek P380 Gamepad Saitek PS1000 Dual Analog Gamepad Saitek P2900 Wireless Gamepad Saitek P3200 Rumblepad Saitek R220 Wheel Saitek R440 Wheel Gravis Eliminator Gamepad Pro Medion Dual Analog Gamepad Generic USB controller

3# How To Install LA Noire PC Patch – After Failing The First Time

If you can’t somehow install LA Noire PC Patch, you can follow the instructions below for another go!

Navigate to C:\Program Files\Rockstar Games\L.A. Noire

Remove any file with a .patched extension

Remove Social Club v1.0.5.0 Setup.exe

Run Patch_2382_02393_1.exe

Press Update

Start Game via launcher

4# Fix LA Noire PC Crashes, Freezes, and Errors

LA Noire PC versions requires latest version of .Net Framework, DirectX, and Microsoft Visual C++ Libraries so if you don’t want to encounter any random crashes, freezes, and errors, install and update these pre-requisites.

Note that LA Noire doesn’t support .Net Framework 4.0, it supports .Net Framework 3.5 – You may have to uninstall .Net Framework 4.0 and install 3.5 to run the game smoothly.

5# Run As Pop-UP Error – Windows XP

When you launch LA Noire on PC on Windows XP, you may encounter ‘Run As’ pop-up message if you aren’t logged in as Administrator. Easy fix is to run the game as administrator.

6# Security Programs Blocking LA Noire On PC

Disable anti-virus software reporting threat when you launch LA Noire. It is a false positive.

7# “Failed to load d3dx9_43.dll” error in L.A. Noire for PC

DirectX related error that will pop-up when you try to launch LA Noire. To fix this, update your DirectX.

8# Can’t Save Progress – LA Noire PC

LA Noire on PC require social account to play and save progress. On the Title Screen, you will have the option to sign in to an existing Social Club account or create a new account. If creating a new account, you can choose whether to register an online Social Club account or create an Offline Profile.

Note that a full Online Social Club Profile is required to access certain game features such as online Social Club statistics, achievements, and Ask the Community.

To sign in or out of different profiles, access the Social Club screen from the Main Menu. Click on the current profile in the upper-right and observe the commands in the drop-down menu, such as Sign Out.

9# In-game Button Icons For Keyboard Keys – LA Noire PC

If you can’t figure out the button icons in LA Noire since it’s a console port, refer to the explanation of the default icons.

Single arrow pointing left: Backspace

Single arrow pointing left with small vertical tail: Enter/Return

Arrow pointing left with arrow pointing right immediately below: Tab

Wide, flat “U”-shaped symbol: Space bar

10# LA Noire Comodo Error

You may not be able to launch the game with Comodo anti-virus enabled. To fix this, run the game with Defense+ disabled.

Load Comodo.

Select Defense+ and select settings.

Select Execution Control and then select exclusions option.

Add ‘LA Noire.exe’ to the exclusion list.

Disable Defense+ and launch the game, it should now load.

11# How To Change The Language in LA Noire PC

The language setting can be found in the L.A. Noire Launcher. To access this, launch the game using LANLauncher. In the launch dialogue box, you will see separate drop-down menus for language and keyboard region.

12# Where To Find The Save Files

Save files are located in:

C:\Users\\Documents\Rockstar Games\L.A. Noire\Profiles\\L.A.Noire\SaveGameX.lanoire

13# Crash To Desktop – LA Noire PC

Here is a possible workaround to fix LA Noire randomly crashing to desktop. In the Nvidia display driver settings, set the Maximum pre-rendered frames option to zero.

Open the Nvidia display control panel.

Click on the Manage 3D Settings option in the list box on the left hand side of the control panel.

Click the Global Settings tab

Set the Maximum pre-rendered frames option to 0.

Click the Apply button.

You can also do this specifically for LA Noire by creating a custom applicaton profile for the game in the Program Settings Section of the driver control panel. Locate LANoire.exe executable in the folder where you installed the game to do this.

Alternatively, when the above workaround doesn’t fix the issue, make sure your system is not configured to use the /3GB switch in the Boot.ini file. This switch is used to increase the amount of memory available to programs, and can cause issues with 3D games in some circumstances.The option is not enabled by default, and if it is enabled it’s because a user with administrator rights has added it for some reason.

To check if this option is enabled:

Open the System control panel, in the XP control panel.

Click the Advanced tab

In the Startup and recovery section click the Settings button.

In the System Startup section click the Edit button.

If /3GB appears on the line which shows your windows version, then the option is enabled, and you could consider removing it.

multi(0)disk(0)rdisk(0)partition(1)\WINDOWS=”Microsoft Windows XP Professional” /3GB /fastdetect

Try the above workaround at your own risk – Any bad change you do to this file can result in your OS failing to boot. It’s an advanced tweak that you should be very careful about. You can read this tutorial if you decide to play with Boot.ini file anyway.

If you face any other issue running the PC version of LA Noire, comment and we will try to help you out.