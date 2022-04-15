Kojima Productions Will Remain Independent, Says Kojima Amidst Acquisition Rumors

The growing speculations of Sony Interactive Entertainment moving in to fully acquire Kojima Productions have now been addressed.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, studio founder Hideo Kojima stated that Kojima Productions “has been and will continue to be an independent production studio” in a bid to clear up what he noted to be “misleading” speculations.

The speculations began when Sony updated its official website with a new PlayStation Studios banner that featured Death Stranding. The debut game of Kojima Productions was a console exclusive to PlayStation but was never a first-party PlayStation offering. Hence, its inclusion in the banner among PlayStation franchises like God of War, Horizon, Ghost of Tsushima, Days Gone, Ratchet & Clank, Gran Turismo, and such was quite noticeable, to say the least.

Many fans recalled how Sony updated the banner to include Returnal and the Demon’s Souls remake after it had acquired Housemarque and Bluepoint Games respectively, not before. Death Stranding being added to the banner out of nowehere was a possibility of Sony doing the same.

It was also a sheer coincidence that Kojima Productions shifted offices just a couple of weeks back. Moving into a larger and spacious setting after spending five years in the previous office was naturally seen as a clue that Sony is welcoming Kojima into its first-party family.

That being said, Kojima is known for his tricks and teasers. He has enjoyed a long history with Sony and PlayStation. Even after his split with long-time employer Konami, many fans wanted to see Sony pick Kojima to create PlayStation exclusives. That however appears to not be happening any time soon.

Kojima Productions is confirmed to be presently working on Death Stranding 2 which was confirmed by actor Norman Reedus last year to be “in negotiations.” Reedus is expected to reveal the sequel at The Game Awards 2022 but an announcement could come beforehand.