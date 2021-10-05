Kojima’s Only A Consultant For Rumored Metal Gear Project, Says Insider

Further clarification has surfaced regarding rumors that publisher Konami and franchise creator Hideo Kojima are working together on a new Metal Gear project.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, well-known insider Millie A stated that Kojima is technically not working on any Metal Gear project, at least not directly. He has only been attached as an ambassador and will be consulting with developer Virtuos, the support studio allegedly helming the rumored Metal Gear game.

The involvement of Kojima, even in minor capacity, was deemed important by Konami President Hideki Hayakawa who believes that the Kojima name will help with sales. The belief holds merit since Kojima and Metal Gear are inseparable, and fans will likely feel comfortable knowing that Kojima has been helping out with the new Metal Gear project even if that help is in limited capacity.

(Agreed by intermediary) — Millie A (@millieamand) October 5, 2021

Metal Gear Survive is a good example of what can happen to the franchise without the leadership of Kojima. The spin-off was released in 2018 after Kojima exited Konami in late 2015. Metal Gear Survive ended up with an overall negative reception. Konami has never mentioned its lifetime sales which suggests that the spin-off greatly underperformed.

Konami was recently reported to be reviving its flagship franchises: Metal Gear, Castlevania, and Silent Hill. The said Metal Gear project is allegedly in early development and will revolve around Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater. Konami is apparently also planning to remaster the original Metal Gear games and which will release before the new Metal Gear project.