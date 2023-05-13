Kirby Star Allies Big Switch Guide – Unlock Dream Fortresses, Hidden Levels, Puzzle Solutions

Are you the completionist type? You can’t sleep at night without unlocking all levels in a game? Well, no worries, our Kirby Star Allies Big Switch Guide will highlight all the ‘Big Switch’ locations hidden throughout the world of Kirby Star Allies. Just to be clear, without these switches, there’s no “I’ve completed the game 100%” for you guys, so hop on and let’s head straight to the guide.

Kirby Star Allies Big Switch

Big Switches in the game unlock Dream Fortresses. Additionally, they also unlock loads of Hidden Levels with bonuses and goodies down the line. Unlocking these switches will require certain puzzles to be solved and certain characters’ help. Below I’ve compiled and present to you a comprehensive Kirby Star Allies Big Switch Guide on the locations of these switches and the requirements that should be met on each.

Dream Land

Big Switch #1

Location : Donut Dome

After having reached the fifth area of the Donut Dome, clear the first batch of enemies, and slide down the ladder. Keep progressing right to find the Big Switch in the center of the room.

Big Switch #2

Location : Honey Hill

In the fourth area, reach the top of the hill to acquire a canon. Drop down to the right from here and then left. The fuse that you can see here should be ignited by using a ranged attack. After lighting the fusing, quickly make your way back to the canon and jump in it.

This will trigger a secret door to be opened which you’ll enter. Hit the switch to your right in this room just before the Waddle Dees ball falls off the platform. Moving right, you will find the Big Switch in the center of the room.

Planet Popstar

Big Switch #3

Location : Friendly Field

Before exiting the third level of Friendly Field, turn left, and use your Cutter and Wind abilities to activate a fan. This will unlock a hidden area where you can find the switch.

Big Switch #4

Location : Reef Resort

During the third section of this level, look for a waterfall next to a set of gunpowder barrels. Light up the fuse to the right of these waterfalls and then make sure the flame is protected by using one of the abilities i.e. Parasol or Chumbrella. The flame will move towards the gunpowder barrels, exploding them, and revealing a hidden pathway where you can find the Big Switch.

Big Switch #5

Location : Nature’s Navel

In the third section of this region, look for a ladder and use it to descend. Then, use the ‘Ninja Kirby’ along with Birdon’s friend ability.

This will send outwards a shuriken at the flaming chain which will break it. Head inside the area which unlocks after this. Perform the same feat again to break a second chain to cause the ground to crumple. Drop down and find the Big Switch at the bottom.

Jambastion

Big Switch #6

Location : Eastern Wall

Towards the last section of this area, you’ll come across a block (just before the exit gate) which requires to be activated using 4 friends. This will prompt you to create a Friend Bridge.

As a result, you’ll need to escort the key carrier to a door at the bottom. For success, make sure the carrier hits the wall and then turns around. Upon the unlocking of the door, use the ladder and head up to find the Big Switch.

Big Switch #7

Location : Longview Corridor

Towards the end of the fourth section of this level, use the Rocky ability along with ESP in order to project a boulder onto the switch on your left. This will open a hidden pathway where you can find the next Big Switch.

Big Switch #8

Location : Western Wall

During the second section of the area, you’ll come across a wall of blocks. Pushing the bomb block will open up a hidden area where you can face Vividria. Defeat her and steal her ‘Artist’ ability. Head outside and use your paintbrush on the canvas to acquire a key.

Head left and ascend up the stairs to find another secret door on your right. Having the key, open this door and time you jump to perfection as you leap onto a moving platform below. Use the key again to open a door left of the platform to get access to the Big Switch.

Big Switch #9

Location : Inner Sanctum

Combine bomb with electricity to get the special ‘Electric Bomb’, since this will come in handy. Keeping moving through the level until you find a ceiling which has a plug on it. Place the Electric Bomb beneath it to activate it and head left.

You’ll be able to find the Big Switch here. Just putting it here, this is also an alternative exit route to leave the second section of the Inner Sanctum.

Starlight Heroes

Big Switch #10

Location : Planet Earthfall

During the last section of this area, defeat a broom-wielding enemy and acquire the ‘Cleaning’ ability thereafter. Keep ascending the ladders until you come across a region with lots of stone blocks. Pressing up on the left trigger will fire your friends at these stone blocks and break them. Going through, this will allow you to access the Big Switch.

Big Switch #11

Location : Planet Misteen

Whilst in the fourth section of the area, you’ll come across a wooden switch. Hit it with a hammer. This will lower the water level after which you should rush to the left and attack another switch with an electric hammer. This will open a secret area where you can find the Big Switch.

Big Switch #12

Location : Planet Frostak

Entering the second section of the area, you will need to complete a puzzle combining the cutter with ice. Just beneath the burning chains, charge the cutter and release it while holding up on the left analog. Cutting the chain, this will allow you to access the Big Switch.

Big Switch #13

Location : Star Lavadom

Coming across a secret area in the third section of this level, glance left to make out a switch. Stand to the left of the switch and being the stone version of Kirby, activate the skill which will allow your friend to send you flying towards this switch. After hitting the switch, head inside the secret area and interact with the last Big Switch in the game.

This is all we have in our Kirby Star Allies Big Switch Guide. If there is anything else that you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!