There’s a feature in Kings Bounty II that lets you select from 40 different Talents upon leveling up which helps in increasing your protagonists’ abilities. This King’s Bounty 2 Talents Guide, will show you what some of the best talents are all about.

King’s Bounty 2 Talents

Below we’ve categorized 34 of the best Kings Bounty 2 Talents into their respective lists:

Order Talents

Anarchy Talents

Power Talents

Finesse Talents

Your main focus for the Order Talents should be Training, Glory and Competence as both Training and Glory provide the assistance to your army while Competence provides you with longer-lasting buffs and abilities.

Tier 1

Order/Anarchy/Power/Finesse Balance

This talent is best for players who like mix matching units in their army as it reduces the morale penalty. So, if you’re looking for an army that consists of mixed units, these talents are your top-tier selection.

Tier 2

Training

This talent is used for increasing the protagonist’s XP after securing a win a battle.

Glory

This talent is used for increasing the protagonist’s leadership.

Mercy

This talent is used for increasing the effectiveness of a healing spell.

Tier 3

Resilience

This talent helps in providing immunity to a random unit during a battle that lasts till the battle ends.

Competence

A must-have talent used for increasing the time of allied unit skills for numerous turns in the future.

Tier 4

Phantasmal Guardian

Probably the most useful talent. The Phantasmal Guardian talent is used for reviving the units taken out early on in the battle (does not apply for summoned units).

Anarchy Talents

Onslaught and Hurry Up are your go-to Talents from the Anarchy list. Apart from these two talents, not much is to offer from Anarchy.

Tier 1

Insidious Maneuver

This talent helps a unit in removing one’s buff and using it on itself, upon dealing damage.

Retribution

This talent is used for increasing a unit’s damage, per injured member of the team.

Trophies

This talent helps in increasing the gold rewards you achieve in a battle.

Treasure Hunter

This talent helps in increasing the gold rewards you find in chests.

Tier 2

Life Steal

This talent is used for restoring health depending upon how much damage was dealt (Does not apply for magical, Blighted, and undead)

Antiquarian

This talent helps in receiving additional gold when selling to merchant NPCs.

Hurry Up

This talent helps you speed up for numerous turns during a battle.

Tier 3

Onslaught

This talent provides with initiatives for numerous turns during a battle.

Rampage

This talent provides multiple counterattacks in each round.

Tier 4

Reflect

This talent is used for sending back 35% of damage caused by a unit.

Power Talents

Best used as Power skills helping you push your units to their full potential. Practice is not to be ignored from this list as it helps you level up your units.

Tier 1

Practice

This talent is used for increasing XP earned of units once a battle is won.

Phantasmal Armor

This talent is used for increasing resistance in a battle during the first round.

Protection

This talent is used for increasing armor in a battle during the first round.

Battle Preparation

This talent is used for increasing the protagonist’s Warfare stat which helps in determining your unit’s damage boost.

Tier 2

Defense

This talent helps in increasing a unit’s resistance along with armor.

Advantage

This talent provides additional damage dealt for ranged units.

Dodge

This talent helps in increasing unit evasion.

Tier 3

Crushing Strike

This talent is used for increasing the possibility of a critical strike of a unit.

Pincers

This talent helps the units to react to incursions in their zones, twice each round.

Tier 4

Generalissimo

This talent is used for increasing Warfare stat influence on units by 20%.

Finess Talents

The talents are best used for increasing the protagonists’ magical capabilities. You’ll be focusing on Magic of Air and Fire, and Magic of Earth and Ice from this list as they include ice and fire damage as a part of their standard attacks.

Tier 1

Magic of: Death and Darkness/Air and Fire/Light and Life/Earth and Ice

This talent is used for increasing the upgrade threshold for spells.

Tier 2

Ancient Languages

This talent is used for increasing the protagonist’s Arcane Knowledge stat which plays an important factor in upgrading spells.

Bookworm

This talent helps in reducing the amount of mana used for spell upgrades.

Elemental Rage

This talent helps in increasing 50% damage caused by the protagonist’s periodic effect spells.

Tier 3

Secret Advantage

This talent is used for increasing the protagonist’s Magic Power which plays an important factor in finding out the duration of periodic effect and damage caused by the casted spell.

Summoning

This talent is used for increasing the rank of a summoned creature.

Tier 4

Supreme Magic

This talent helps you in using the Book of Magic to cast spells twice per round.