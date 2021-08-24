There’s a feature in Kings Bounty II that lets you select from 40 different Talents upon leveling up which helps in increasing your protagonists’ abilities. This King’s Bounty 2 Talents Guide, will show you what some of the best talents are all about.
King’s Bounty 2 Talents
Below we’ve categorized 34 of the best Kings Bounty 2 Talents into their respective lists:
- Order Talents
- Anarchy Talents
- Power Talents
- Finesse Talents
Order Talents
Your main focus for the Order Talents should be Training, Glory and Competence as both Training and Glory provide the assistance to your army while Competence provides you with longer-lasting buffs and abilities.
Tier 1
Order/Anarchy/Power/Finesse Balance
This talent is best for players who like mix matching units in their army as it reduces the morale penalty. So, if you’re looking for an army that consists of mixed units, these talents are your top-tier selection.
Tier 2
Training
This talent is used for increasing the protagonist’s XP after securing a win a battle.
Glory
This talent is used for increasing the protagonist’s leadership.
Mercy
This talent is used for increasing the effectiveness of a healing spell.
Tier 3
Resilience
This talent helps in providing immunity to a random unit during a battle that lasts till the battle ends.
Competence
A must-have talent used for increasing the time of allied unit skills for numerous turns in the future.
Tier 4
Phantasmal Guardian
Probably the most useful talent. The Phantasmal Guardian talent is used for reviving the units taken out early on in the battle (does not apply for summoned units).
Anarchy Talents
Onslaught and Hurry Up are your go-to Talents from the Anarchy list. Apart from these two talents, not much is to offer from Anarchy.
Tier 1
Insidious Maneuver
This talent helps a unit in removing one’s buff and using it on itself, upon dealing damage.
Retribution
This talent is used for increasing a unit’s damage, per injured member of the team.
Trophies
This talent helps in increasing the gold rewards you achieve in a battle.
Treasure Hunter
This talent helps in increasing the gold rewards you find in chests.
Tier 2
Life Steal
This talent is used for restoring health depending upon how much damage was dealt (Does not apply for magical, Blighted, and undead)
Antiquarian
This talent helps in receiving additional gold when selling to merchant NPCs.
Hurry Up
This talent helps you speed up for numerous turns during a battle.
Tier 3
Onslaught
This talent provides with initiatives for numerous turns during a battle.
Rampage
This talent provides multiple counterattacks in each round.
Tier 4
Reflect
This talent is used for sending back 35% of damage caused by a unit.
Power Talents
Best used as Power skills helping you push your units to their full potential. Practice is not to be ignored from this list as it helps you level up your units.
Tier 1
Practice
This talent is used for increasing XP earned of units once a battle is won.
Phantasmal Armor
This talent is used for increasing resistance in a battle during the first round.
Protection
This talent is used for increasing armor in a battle during the first round.
Battle Preparation
This talent is used for increasing the protagonist’s Warfare stat which helps in determining your unit’s damage boost.
Tier 2
Defense
This talent helps in increasing a unit’s resistance along with armor.
Advantage
This talent provides additional damage dealt for ranged units.
Dodge
This talent helps in increasing unit evasion.
Tier 3
Crushing Strike
This talent is used for increasing the possibility of a critical strike of a unit.
Pincers
This talent helps the units to react to incursions in their zones, twice each round.
Tier 4
Generalissimo
This talent is used for increasing Warfare stat influence on units by 20%.
Finess Talents
The talents are best used for increasing the protagonists’ magical capabilities. You’ll be focusing on Magic of Air and Fire, and Magic of Earth and Ice from this list as they include ice and fire damage as a part of their standard attacks.
Tier 1
Magic of: Death and Darkness/Air and Fire/Light and Life/Earth and Ice
This talent is used for increasing the upgrade threshold for spells.
Tier 2
Ancient Languages
This talent is used for increasing the protagonist’s Arcane Knowledge stat which plays an important factor in upgrading spells.
Bookworm
This talent helps in reducing the amount of mana used for spell upgrades.
Elemental Rage
This talent helps in increasing 50% damage caused by the protagonist’s periodic effect spells.
Tier 3
Secret Advantage
This talent is used for increasing the protagonist’s Magic Power which plays an important factor in finding out the duration of periodic effect and damage caused by the casted spell.
Summoning
This talent is used for increasing the rank of a summoned creature.
Tier 4
Supreme Magic
This talent helps you in using the Book of Magic to cast spells twice per round.