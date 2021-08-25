King’s Bounty 2 Best Units Guide

This guide on Kings Bounty 2 will help you understand everything related to the various units in Kings Bounty 2. We will first discuss how to manage your army, and then proceed to the combat of the game and finally, mention the various units, their types, and the best units of each type.

King’s Bounty 2 Best Units

Kings Bounty 2 is all about putting together the best army possible and then going out to battle with your multitude of units. Let’s begin by gathering your forces.

Army Management

When it comes to managing your army, you need to know about Heroes, Squads, and Units.

Heroes

Heroes are the main characters of the game, and they’re distinguished by their talents, leadership stats, unit buffs, and magic buffs.

The leadership stats define how many units the heroes can fit in their squads. Higher the stats, beefier the squads.

However, the stats are not set in stone, and there’re several upgrades offered later in the game that can push the limits of your heroes.

Some of the upgrades will affect the individuals, whereas the rest will be implemented on the entire army.

Moving on to the magic ability of your Hero, it won’t have any direct effect on the army or on an individual. However, it’ll definitely have a play in your combat tactics.

However, if you’re looking forward to having more damaging magic spells, then you should definitely put the Magic Power Stat under consideration.

Lastly, how can we ignore the mana pool of a hero that is available during a battle? This is determined by the Arcane Knowledge stat.

Squads

The battle takes place between squads and not individuals. There are five squads on each side, and you get to choose which ones to take on the battlefield. However, the squad needs to have identical units, and there cannot be any identical squads during the battle.

The attack damage is dependent on the whole squad. However, when it comes to taking damage, one unit has to sacrifice.

Only the health of one unit will drop, and it’s only when they’re dead that the next unit starts taking damage.

Units

Each member of a squad is recognized as a unit. They, too, have their own set of stats which distinguishes them from other units.

The abilities of a unit are dependent on their damage, armor, critical chance, health, initiative, speed, and level stats.

Most of the stats are self-explanatory. The damage stat, for instance, determines how powerful the attacks are. Armor, on the other hand, determines how good a unit stands against incoming attacks.

Similarly, the health stat defines the health bar of a unit. Moving on to speed, it determines the ground that a unit covers in a single move.

The Critical Chance stat is again related to the amount of damage the unit causes. The Initiative stat is responsible for determining how quickly a unit attacks during the battle.

Similar to the Heroes, units also level up as you proceed through the game. With consistently improving stats, they become more and more valuable assets to the army over time.

Combat

Now that you’re aware of what an army consists of and what to look out for when deciding your forces let’s move on to conquering the battlefield.

The combat depends on the actions of the units and the magic ability of the Heroes.

Unit Actions

Actions can move, attack, defend, or counterattack during a battle. The attacks can either be close-ranged or long-ranged.

If you’re opting for a long-ranged attack, make sure there is no obstacle between you and the enemy.

The movement points in the game allow you to move across the battlefield. When the movement point ends, your turn will end as well.

If you manage your movement points well, you can attack the enemies more than once during a turn.

The defense is as important as the offense. If you decide to defend, you’ll receive less damage, but it will cost you the rest of the movement points.

The units can also wait out their turn if they’re not sure what move they’ve to make. They get to make their move at the end of the queue in that case.

Lastly, the units can counterattack if the enemy unit moves through their zone of control. However, they can only counterattack once during their turn.

Magic

Heroes can cast spells. However, before that, they have to look for scrolls. You can either buy them level up enough to learn some loot after a battle.

Scrolls and innate casting are then used to cast the spells. Innate spell casting utilizes the mana. Therefore, make sure you collect plenty of mana crystals.

In the early game, scrolls will do you more benefit, mainly because of their early game potential. However, later onwards, you will want to invest more into innate casting spells.

Innate casting spells are affected by your stats and skillset. For example, if you have a skill that boosts magic potential by 10%, your innate casting spell will do 10% more damage.

Post-battle screen

Just like any other skirmish-based game, you will have a post-battle screen after every win/lose. This screen will indicate any rewards that the players have received, including XP gained, gold, mana, and items.

The post-battle screen is especially important because you can heal damaged squads here if you have the gold.

There isn’t a fixed amount of gold that you can spend each time to heal your squad. Do note that you cannot heal fully eliminated squads, and you can only heal squads to a certain extent.

Unit Recruitment

Now that we know the basics of combat and management, we come to perhaps the most useful feature in the game: recruitment.

During gameplay, either by buying them through recruiters or through the “Summon” magic, you can recruit units into your squad permanently.

Best units to recruit

There is quite a lot of variety between the units that you can recruit in-game. You need to figure out on your own which unit type will work best for your gameplay.

We will try to briefly explain what each type excels in, but there are no objective facts. Do note that you can only recruit units within a certain leadership limit.

If you reach that cap, you will not be able to recruit more units. You may want to keep an eye on your leadership level.

We will discuss the best units of each type at their individual end. To make it easier for the player, the game categorizes all units into four different categories:

Order units

These are the units that many players have found to be the most useful in their gameplays. Because they have Royal Mages as well as Healers, Order units are very versatile and can outlast many other squads in skirmishes.

They can also help in certain scenarios. The Order unit type is comprised mainly of humanoids but does also include the Spirits of Light and Dogs of War.

Do note that Order units oppose Anarchy ideals. You will not benefit from having Power units in an Order-main squad.

Units

There are a lot of Order units:

Dogs of War – You can only have 8 Dogs of War in your squad, and each can have 3 passive skills. Their active skill: Bloody Bite helps inflict “Bleeding” status.

You can only have 8 Dogs of War in your squad, and each can have 3 passive skills. Their active skill: Bloody Bite helps inflict “Bleeding” status. Spearmen – You can have a max of 10 Spearmen, and they possess 2 passive skills. Their active skill: Precise Strike ensures a critical strike.

You can have a max of 10 Spearmen, and they possess 2 passive skills. Their active skill: Precise Strike ensures a critical strike. Archers – Archers are ranged characters that you can recruit up to 10. They possess 2 passive skills, but their active skill: Flaming Arrows inflict a “Burning” status and deal bonus damage.

Archers are ranged characters that you can recruit up to 10. They possess 2 passive skills, but their active skill: Flaming Arrows inflict a “Burning” status and deal bonus damage. Healers – Healers are useful to support characters that you can keep in a big squad of 10. They have 3 passives and 1 active skill: Healing – which restores a target’s HP.

Healers are useful to support characters that you can keep in a big squad of 10. They have 3 passives and 1 active skill: Healing – which restores a target’s HP. Swordsmen – Swordsmen are basically the bread and butter of Order units. You can have 10 of them in your squad. They possess 2 passive skills and have 1 active skill: Power Strike – it deals bonus damage per hit.

Swordsmen are basically the bread and butter of Order units. You can have 10 of them in your squad. They possess 2 passive skills and have 1 active skill: Power Strike – it deals bonus damage per hit. Spirits of Light – Spirits of Light are support characters. You can only have 5 of these in your squad. They have 6 passive skills but only 1 active skill: Lesser Dispel – which removes a weaker random debuff from a friendly target.

Spirits of Light are support characters. You can only have 5 of these in your squad. They have 6 passive skills but only 1 active skill: Lesser Dispel – which removes a weaker random debuff from a friendly target. Crossbowmen – Crossbowmen are another ranged unit in the game. You can have 10 of these. They come with 2 passive skills and 1 active skill: Piercing Shot – ignores armor and deals bonus damage.

Crossbowmen are another ranged unit in the game. You can have 10 of these. They come with 2 passive skills and 1 active skill: Piercing Shot – ignores armor and deals bonus damage. Cavalrymen – Cavalrymen are basically knights on horses. You can only recruit 4 of these in your squad. They have 6 passive skills but come with no active skill.

Cavalrymen are basically knights on horses. You can only recruit 4 of these in your squad. They have 6 passive skills but come with no active skill. Knights – Knights are powerful melee soldiers, and you can recruit 8 of these in your squad. They have 3 passive skills and 1 active skill: Taunt – buffs up Knights’ aggro, so enemies attack them solely for a certain time period.

Knights are powerful melee soldiers, and you can recruit 8 of these in your squad. They have 3 passive skills and 1 active skill: Taunt – buffs up Knights’ aggro, so enemies attack them solely for a certain time period. Royal Mages – Royal mages are mages that deal magical ranged damage. They are very powerful, so you can only recruit 3 of them to your squad. They have 5 passive skills and 2 active skills: Lesser Dispel – removes a random weaker debuff from a friendly unit, and Spellbind: a spell that binds a target and stops them from using active abilities.

Royal mages are mages that deal magical ranged damage. They are very powerful, so you can only recruit 3 of them to your squad. They have 5 passive skills and 2 active skills: Lesser Dispel – removes a random weaker debuff from a friendly unit, and Spellbind: a spell that binds a target and stops them from using active abilities. Disciples – Disciples are weaker royal mages that you can have about 6 in your squad. They have 3 passive skills, but 2 actives: Healing – which heals a target unit’s HP, and Stone Skin: buffs a target with +25 armor.

Disciples are weaker royal mages that you can have about 6 in your squad. They have 3 passive skills, but 2 actives: Healing – which heals a target unit’s HP, and Stone Skin: buffs a target with +25 armor. Celestial Warriors – Celestial Warriors are very powerful beings that you can have about 4 of them in your squad. They have a few passives as well as 2 active skills: Lightning Spear – which deals bonus damage and applies shock debuff to a target unit, and Triumph – deals holy damage and recharges all skills if this kills an enemy.

– Celestial Warriors are very powerful beings that you can have about 4 of them in your squad. They have a few passives as well as 2 active skills: Lightning Spear – which deals bonus damage and applies shock debuff to a target unit, and Triumph – deals holy damage and recharges all skills if this kills an enemy. Black Knight – They are the ultimate Order unit: you can only have 1 in your squad. Their stats are off the charts, and they have multiple passive skills. Their main active skill: Taunt aggroes all nearby enemies, which makes them attack only them for a certain time limit.

Power Units

Just like their name suggests, Power units are the strongest units in the game offensively. They have considerable melee damage and come with a lot of passive/active skills.

Power units can help in scenarios where raw power is needed in a skirmish. They are usually made of animals and mythical beings of flesh and blood.

Power units oppose both Finesse units. Never combine the two, or your squads will never fight at their peak potential.

Units

Wolves – You can recruit 8 wolves in your party. They have 4 passive skills and 1 active skill: Attack and Withdraw which allows them to teleport behind an enemy target, deal damage, and then teleport back to their original position.

– You can recruit 8 wolves in your party. They have 4 passive skills and 1 active skill: Attack and Withdraw which allows them to teleport behind an enemy target, deal damage, and then teleport back to their original position. Militiamen – Militiamen are basically the soldiers of Power units: you can recruit 10 of them in your squad, they come with 4 passives and 1 active: Forced March: it allows a target to have +2 movement range, removes all slow debuffs, and adds +25 armor.

– Militiamen are basically the soldiers of Power units: you can recruit 10 of them in your squad, they come with 4 passives and 1 active: Forced March: it allows a target to have +2 movement range, removes all slow debuffs, and adds +25 armor. Heavy Crossbowmen – Basically, Dwarves versions of Crossbowmen, you can recruit 10 of them in your party. They have 3 passive skills and 1 active: Explosive Bolts that deals bonus damage to a target and applies “Immobility” debuff.

– Basically, Dwarves versions of Crossbowmen, you can recruit 10 of them in your party. They have 3 passive skills and 1 active: Explosive Bolts that deals bonus damage to a target and applies “Immobility” debuff. Eagles – These airborne characters can be hired up to 5 per party. They don’t have any active skills but do possess 5 passive skills and great melee damage.

– These airborne characters can be hired up to 5 per party. They don’t have any active skills but do possess 5 passive skills and great melee damage. Trolls – Trolls, similar to Eagles, have no active skill but possess great melee damage. You can only have 3 at your party. They have 4 passive skills.

– Trolls, similar to Eagles, have no active skill but possess great melee damage. You can only have 3 at your party. They have 4 passive skills. Bears – Bears are strong melee characters that are in a pack of 5. They have 4 passive skills and 1 active: Heavy Blow – it deals bonus damage to a target and applies for “Weakness” or “Weakened” status.

– Bears are strong melee characters that are in a pack of 5. They have 4 passive skills and 1 active: Heavy Blow – it deals bonus damage to a target and applies for “Weakness” or “Weakened” status. Stoneskin Trolls – These upgraded Trolls can be hired only 3 per party. They have upgraded damage, 4 passives and 1 active: Stunning Clap –deals bonus damage and inflicts “Stun” status.

These upgraded Trolls can be hired only 3 per party. They have upgraded damage, 4 passives and 1 active: Stunning Clap –deals bonus damage and inflicts “Stun” status. Housecarls – Housecarls can be hired up to 10 per party. They have 3 passive skills and 1 active: Fortification – it adds +25 armor and “Alertness” buff to itself.

– Housecarls can be hired up to 10 per party. They have 3 passive skills and 1 active: Fortification – it adds +25 armor and “Alertness” buff to itself. Flamethrowers – Flamethrowers are ranged characters, and you can recruit 8 of these Pyromaniacs in your party. They have 6 passive skills and one active: Rapid Fire – shoots 3x attacks to a target.

– Flamethrowers are ranged characters, and you can recruit 8 of these Pyromaniacs in your party. They have 6 passive skills and one active: Rapid Fire – shoots 3x attacks to a target. Berserkers – Berserkers are melee Dwarves that can be hired 6 per squad. They have 4 passives and 1 active skill: Rage – it applies “Enraged” status to itself.

– Berserkers are melee Dwarves that can be hired 6 per squad. They have 4 passives and 1 active skill: Rage – it applies “Enraged” status to itself. Gryphons – Gryphons are powerful beings, and you can only have 3 per squad. They have no active skills but possess 6 passive skills.

– Gryphons are powerful beings, and you can only have 3 per squad. They have no active skills but possess 6 passive skills. Troll Chief – You can hire 3 of these ultimate Troll warriors. They deal massive damage, have 5 passives and 1 active: Pacify – deal bonus damage and applies “Stunned” and “Weakened” status to target.

– You can hire 3 of these ultimate Troll warriors. They deal massive damage, have 5 passives and 1 active: Pacify – deal bonus damage and applies “Stunned” and “Weakened” status to target. Ancient Wolves – You can hire 4 Ancient Wolves per party. They move pretty fast and have 5 passives. They also have 1 active skill: Bloody Feast – it deals bonus damage with lifesteal. Does not work on a few creature types.

– You can hire 4 Ancient Wolves per party. They move pretty fast and have 5 passives. They also have 1 active skill: Bloody Feast – it deals bonus damage with lifesteal. Does not work on a few creature types. Bear Riders – You had Bears before and now you have people riding those beasts. You can hire 4 of these characters and each possesses 5 passive skills but only 1 active: Taunt – aggroes enemies in the area that forces them to hit only Bear Rider.

– You had Bears before and now you have people riding those beasts. You can hire 4 of these characters and each possesses 5 passive skills but only 1 active: Taunt – aggroes enemies in the area that forces them to hit only Bear Rider. Red Dragon – Continuing the list of best units of each type, Red Dragon makes that list. They are the most powerful and beautiful Power units in existence. Upgrade them fully, and you will have an unstoppable monster. Red Dragons have 6 passive skills and 1 active: Wall of Fire – deals massive fire damage in a straight line and applies “Burn” debuff to all in the path.

Finesse Units

Finesse units are mainly comprised of magical creatures such as spirits, elementals, golems, and demons: gargoyle and chimeras.

Most finesse units have no Active skill, save a few. Finesse units reach their potential fast, and you can only have a few of them in your squad.

Finesse units oppose Power units. We definitely don’t want to see a Red Dragon and Chimeras in the same field.

Units

There aren’t a lot of Finesse units in the game:

Clay Golems – The weakest Golem, they come in a pack of 6. They don’t have any active but possess 6 passives to offset that weakness.

– The weakest Golem, they come in a pack of 6. They don’t have any active but possess 6 passives to offset that weakness. Iron Golems – Upgraded forms of Clay Golems: Iron Golems also come in a pack of 6. Iron Golems have 6 passive skills and 1 active skill: Power Strike – it deals bonus damage to a target.

– Upgraded forms of Clay Golems: Iron Golems also come in a pack of 6. Iron Golems have 6 passive skills and 1 active skill: Power Strike – it deals bonus damage to a target. Wind Spirits – You can recruit up to 6 Wind Spirits per squad. They don’t have any actives but come packed with 5 passives.

You can recruit up to 6 Wind Spirits per squad. They don’t have any actives but come packed with 5 passives. Stone Elementals – They come in a pack of 3 and possess no active skills. They do have 6 passives and good physical armor, though.

They come in a pack of 3 and possess no active skills. They do have 6 passives and good physical armor, though. Fire Elementals – These elementals also come in a pack of 3. They have 6 passive skills and 1 active skill: Inner Flame – increases critical chance by 35%.

These elementals also come in a pack of 3. They have 6 passive skills and 1 active skill: Inner Flame – increases critical chance by 35%. Ice Elementals – They are basically Fire Elementals but with a different active skill: Wave of Cold – deals bonus damage and inflicts “Frozen” debuff in an AoE.

They are basically Fire Elementals but with a different active skill: Wave of Cold – deals bonus damage and inflicts “Frozen” debuff in an AoE. Gargoyles – Gargoyles are pretty strong and have a good skill set. You can employ 4 of these. They have 4 passive skills and 2 active skills: Attack & Withdraw – immediately teleports to an enemy unit, attacks it and then teleports right back, and Execution – deals bonus damage and purges all wounded.

– Gargoyles are pretty strong and have a good skill set. You can employ 4 of these. They have 4 passive skills and 2 active skills: Attack & Withdraw – immediately teleports to an enemy unit, attacks it and then teleports right back, and Execution – deals bonus damage and purges all wounded. Sentry Golems – Sentry Golems are the strongest Golems in-game. You can have 3 of these per squad. They have 5 passive skills, great ranged damage, and one active: Electric Arrow that deals bonus damage and inflict “Shock” status.

– Sentry Golems are the strongest Golems in-game. You can have 3 of these per squad. They have 5 passive skills, great ranged damage, and one active: Electric Arrow that deals bonus damage and inflict “Shock” status. Greater Elemental – They are greater versions of Ice or Fire Elementals, and you can only have 1 in your squad. They have multiple passives and great stats but no acting skills.

They are greater versions of Ice or Fire Elementals, and you can only have 1 in your squad. They have multiple passives and great stats but no acting skills. Prototype – Prototypes are a single-man being too. They are very powerful and have multiple passive skills. They also possess two actives: Brutal Strike – it deals bonus damage and inflicts both “Weakened” and “Bleeding” status. The other activity is Execution: it deals bonus damage and purges all wounded.

Prototypes are a single-man being too. They are very powerful and have multiple passive skills. They also possess two actives: Brutal Strike – it deals bonus damage and inflicts both “Weakened” and “Bleeding” status. The other activity is Execution: it deals bonus damage and purges all wounded. Chimeras – Chimeras make the list of the best units of each type. They are extremely powerful, require a lot of leadership to take control of, but possess 6 passives in return. They also have 2 active skills: Whirling Blade – deals damage to all enemies in 2 rows, and Chimera’s Jump – immediately teleports to any location and deals damage to all enemy units adjacent to that location.

Anarchy units

Imagine all the bad guys in Medieval movies. Now imagine all the bad guys in fantasy settings. Anarchy units are comprised completely of characters that exist just to spread chaos and, well, Anarchy.

Anarchy units are useful for players who want to play in a more complex manner. Players on their second playthrough will enjoy playing Anarchy units more than the other units as well.

Anarchy units oppose Order units pretty badly. You won’t exactly need context to figure out why Knights would hate Assassins or Mercenaries, no?

Units

There are a few Anarchy units: