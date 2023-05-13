Kingdoms of Amalur Reckoning Seasonal Lorestones Locations



The seasonal lorestones in Kingdoms of Amalur Reckoning represent the two courts and a transition period of Fae. These Kingdoms of Amalur Seasonal Lorestones Locations can only be found during these four seasons – Spring, Summer, Fall, and Winder.

Kingdoms of Amalur Seasonal Lorestones Locations

They are very difficult to find due to their seasonal requirement but the effort you put into finding these lorestones will yield equally significant rewards.

Fall Lorestone

Fall Lorestone #1

Location. Once you accept the side quest from the merchant (Recipe for Trouble) in Gohart, the lorestone will marked on your quest log.

Fall Lorestone #2

Location. In Angur Farhal dungeon region, head to the place where you find Naane’s apprentice during Recipe of Disaster in Dalentarth.

Look for a big room in the southeast direction and you will find the lorestone at its lower floor.

Fall Lorestone #3

Location. Head to the Mull-Rane dungeon of Forsaken Plains. Look for a spur in the north section of the labyrinth where you can find a lorestone.

Fall Lorestone #4

Location. In the same region (Mull-Rane dungeon), head for the southernmost spur of Labyrinth this time to find a lorestone.

Fall Lorestone #5

Location. In Tywili coast (Rithen), when you enter Blackened halls, the lorestone will be in the area front of you.

Fall Lorestone #6

Location. While completing Silence Falls story mission, you will find the Lorestone in Foes’ Hearth’s northern side spur beside the entrance of Shattertier Mine.

You will have to complete Breaking the Siege first before you can get access to the eastern side of the continent.

Fall Lorestone #7

Location. In the Damalroc dungeon (Caeled Coast), look for the scales room for the House of Sorrows faction mission (the eldest). The lorestone is inside the room.

Fall Lorestone #8

Location. Enter the Mordus-Torr dungeon in Alabastra’s Shadow Pass. Look for the 3-way intersection in the dungeon where you can find the lorestone.

Fall Lorestone #9

Location. Enter the dungeon of Weconai in Twilight Pass in Alabastra. To the southern section of this dungeon is a jump-down point. The lorestone is in the square room having the jump-down.

Fall Lorestone #10

Location. In the same Weconai dungeon, you can access this lorestone if you choose to complete the side mission Ordo. You can find the lorestone near the jump-down point leading to the dungeon entrance.

Winter

Winter Lorestone #1

Location. In Cursewood, from Mel Senshir’s entrance, follow the path that leads to the Drowned Forest. You will find a lorestone before the road forks (heading to the Midden).

Winter Lorestone #2

Location. In Midden, head to Tinehil and follow the path north along the rock wall on your right. You will be able to spot the lorestone once you cross the river.

Winter Lorestone #3

Location. Kulrikon’s Drwoned Forest is the place you need to go. Head to Sioran Crypt and west to the dungeon entrance will be the lorestone on the spur.

Winter Lorestone #4

Location. Move along the west path from the Rahnil entrance in the keening in Kuriokon to find the lorestone.

Winter Lorestone #5

Location. In southern Caeled Coast, outside the entrance to the House of Pride. If you can’t defeat the entrance guard just run for the lorestone, grab it and run back outside.

Winter Lorestone #6

Location. While moving from High Fulgen to Shadow Pass, you will find a lorestone in the eastern section of Ariad Camp.

Winter Lorestone #7

Location. In Alabastra, head to Glowlode Cavern in Twilight Pass. After the entrance, follow the wall along the left to reach the lorestone.

Winter Lorestone #8

Location. In the Twilight pass, you need to go east from Ashmoor till you get to a landbridge. It will cross over a chasm and you can find the lorestone at bridge’s head.

Winter Lorestone #9

Location. Find the entrance to the House of Vengeance in Amaura. Move along the wall to the right past the entrance to get to the lorestone.

Winter Lorestone #10

Location. Look for the lorestone in Bhaile. You need to start the story mission “Taking Vengence” to gain access to this area.

Spring Lorestone Locations

Spring Lorestone #1

Location. You need to find the entrance to Gorgauth in Eastern Odarath. Head to the north bank of the river to find the lorestone.

Spring Lorestone #2

Location. Head to Lorca-Rane. Find the shrine of Belen to the south of Brigand Hall Caverns. Search the area in between the shrine and cavern entrance for the lorestone.

Spring Lorestone #3

Location. This one is hard to miss and can be found the road between Webwood and Lorca-Rane.

Spring Lorestone #4

Location. In eastern Forsaken plains, head to the entrance of Bitter Cover. From here head north and you will find two jump-down points. Look to the mountain spur ahead and you will be able to spot the lorestone.

Spring Lorestone #5

In Western Forsaken Plains, southwest to the Mull Rane entrance are two alternate rocks. Look for the lorestone beside the rock at the northern end.

Spring Lorestone #6

Location. Look for the bandit camp in the ruins north to the Derfel’s house. You can find the lorestone in the camp.

Spring Lorestone #7

Location. In Eastern Kandrian, south of the Virki entrance is a lake. Head to its shore and you will the lorestone there.

Spring Lorestone #8

Location. This one is slightly difficult to spot. In Tywili, head to Culn town. If you head east to the outskirt the map, you can find the stone there.

Spring Lorestone #9

Location. Look for the shrine of Thyrdon in between Menetyre and Hollowlands. If you follow the east wall along the rock (shrine will be on your left), you can find the lorestone.

Spring Lorestone #10

Location. In Alserund, look for the entrance to Caer Elathra. Head north from here and you will find the lorestone.

Summer

Summer Lorestone #1

Location. Head to Odarath and find the road that will lead you into Yolvan (out of Gorhart). Search for the lorestone on the outskirts of this road.

Summer Lorestone #2

Location. Head to Lorca-Rane and find Ohn’s Stand there. From its entrance, follow the northeeast road. If you go off the road, you can find the lorestone near the square structure to the south of the river.

Summer Lorestone #3

Location. In Eastern Forsaken Plains, head to the north of Bitter Cove. There is a cliff to the south of the shrine where you can find the lorestone.

Summer Lorestone #4

Location. Head to Western Forsaken Plains. Look for the Oddities and Curios entrance in Emaire. To the eastern wing from this point are two jump points. One of these points has the lorestone.

Summer Lorestone #5

Location. You need to find the island receiving the four rivers in Cradle of Summer. You can find the lorestone near the northeast river end.

Summer Lorestone #6

Location. In Webwood, to the northwest entrance of Ironhold is a small group of NPCs. The lorestone can be found in the middle of the camp.

Summer Lorestone #7

Location. In eastern Kandarian, look for the Altar of Belen. Move southeast form the altar to the outskirt of the map. The lorestone can be found on the precipice.

Summer Lorestone #8

Location. In Acatha, look for the entrance of Skycrown. You can find the lorestone in northeast direction from the entrance.

Summer Lorestone #9

Location. Move to the entrance of Adessa in southern Apotyre. The lorestone can be found just before the map transition.

Summer Lorestone #10

Location. In Menetyre, head to the Mitharu shrine and then head east from the Jottun encampment. You can find the lorestone on one of the three mesas (eastern one) making the Jottun base.

Can’t find it? let us know and we will try to help you out.